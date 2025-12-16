IIM Calcutta opens admissions to 16th batch of Advanced Programme for Marketing and Sales Professionals: A Transformative Journey to C-Suite Roles

One-year executive education programme integrates marketing, sales, analytics & leadership to prepare professionals for senior and C-suite roles.

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 16: The Indian Institute of Management Calcutta, in collaboration with TimesPro, a leading higher edtech platform, has opened admissions to the 16th batch of its Advanced Programme for Marketing and Sales Professionals: Transformative Journey to C-Suite Roles. The one-year executive education programme is designed to equip mid-career professionals with strategic and practical capabilities in marketing and sales, building a strong grounding in contemporary theory and application to navigate the complex marketing mix.

The programme offers a curated learning experience for professionals who aspire to move into the C-suite or pivot into senior marketing and commercial leadership roles. For mid- and senior-level executives, the alignment of sales and marketing has become a decisive lever for sustainable growth and competitive advantage, evolving from simple coordination into a disciplined, data-led partnership that translates strategic intent into measurable outcomes, optimises resources, and strengthens market position.

Across industries, organisations are reshaping their commercial functions around data, digital channels and AI-enabled decision-making. Global research highlights rapidly rising adoption of AI tools within marketing teams and points to a significant shift in in-demand skills for both marketing and sales roles, reinforcing the need for continuous upskilling. At the same time, advisory firms underline that Chief Sales Officers and senior commercial leaders now lead in an era where human judgement, digital fluency and customer-centricity must work in tandem to drive growth. Against this backdrop, investing in advanced learning for sales and marketing talent is no longer discretionary but essential.

The programme blends the principles of sales and marketing into a unified strategic lens, encouraging learners to craft shared goals, joint metrics and seamless processes while embedding a customer-first philosophy into leadership behaviours and organisational culture. It helps professionals refine their ability to formulate and execute strategy, interrogate the interdependencies of the marketing mix and design robust responses to shifting market realities, ensuring they remain relevant and future-ready in demanding business environments.

Speaking on the announcement of the 16th batch, Prof. Suren Sista, Marketing Faculty, IIM Calcutta, said, “This programme reflects IIM Calcutta’s commitment to developing commercially astute leaders who understand markets in all their complexity. We focus on rigorous thinking, real-world application and peer learning so that experienced professionals strengthen their strategic lens, lead high-performing teams and step into senior and C-suite roles with clarity, confidence and measurable impact.”

Sridhar Nagarajachar, Business Head, TimesPro, said, “Through our collaboration with IIM Calcutta, we enable working professionals to access world-class executive education in a flexible, technology-enabled format. This programme helps marketing and sales leaders sharpen their strategic, analytical and digital capabilities while learning from distinguished faculty and peers, ensuring they remain competitive and prepared for the next inflection point in their leadership journeys.”

Previous cohorts of the Advanced Programme for Marketing and Sales Professionals have attracted learners from diverse sectors including automotive, aviation, biotechnology, energy, chemicals and pharmaceuticals, construction, manufacturing and allied industries. Senior professionals have joined the programme from roles such as CXOs, owners and business heads, directors, assistant directors, general managers, assistant vice presidents, senior managers, managers and senior product managers.

The curriculum spans NINE modules that cover leadership; managing products, services and brands; sales management and retailing strategy; strategic marketing perspectives; strategic integrated marketing communications; marketing in the digital era; building customer-centric organisations and marketing analytics for decision-making. Learners will also undertake a capstone project that integrates learnings across modules and requires them to address real strategic and tactical challenges in marketing and sales.

Applicants must have at least 8 years of professional experience and at least 50% aggregate marks in an undergraduate or postgraduate degree from a recognised university. Faculty from IIM Calcutta deliver the programme through LIVE online sessions that include case discussions, projects, tests and simulations on TimesPro’s interactive learning platform in a direct-to-device mode.

The learning journey also includes two in-person campus immersions at the IIM Calcutta campus, offering rich peer learning, classroom engagement and exposure to the institute’s academic ecosystem. On successful completion, participants receive a Certificate of Completion from IIM Calcutta and earn IIM Calcutta Executive Education Alumni status, joining a global network of more than 40,000 professionals.

About the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta

Established in November 1961 by the Government of India in collaboration with Alfred P. Sloan School of Management (MIT), the Government of West Bengal, the Ford Foundation, and Indian Industry, the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM Calcutta) was the first national institute for post-graduate studies and Research in Management.

Over the last six decades, IIM Calcutta has gained global repute for imparting high-quality management education through its Post-Graduate and Doctoral level programs, Executive Training Programs, and Research and Consulting Activities. It is the first ‘Triple Accredited’ management school from India with accreditations from Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB); European Quality Improvement System (EQUIS); and Association of MBAs (AMBA).

Today, IIM Calcutta is one of Asia’s finest Business Schools. Its strong ties to the business community make it the ideal institution to attract India’s best talent and promote management practices in Indian organisations.

About TimesPro

TimesPro, established in 2013, is a leading Higher EdTech platform dedicated to empowering the career growth of aspiring learners by equipping them with skills to rise in a competitive world. TimesPro’s H.EdTech programmes are created to meet the rapidly changing industry requirements and have been blended with technology to make them accessible & affordable.

TimesPro offers a variety of created and curated learning programmes across a range of categories, industries, and age groups. They include employment-oriented early-career programmes across the BFSI, e-Commerce, and technology sectors; executive education for working professionals in collaboration with premier educational institutions such as IIMs and IITs; and corporate-level organisational learning and development interventions.

TimesPro also collaborates with India’s leading organisations across varied sectors to provide upskilling and reskilling solutions to boost employability and create a robust workforce. TimesPro is a Higher EdTech initiative by The Times Group.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.