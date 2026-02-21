LIVE TV
IIT Delhi Opens Admissions for Third Batch of Certificate Programme in Applied Data Science and Artificial Intelligence

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: February 21, 2026 17:43:13 IST

A 24-week live online programme that builds applied AI capability, from core analytics to production deployment, with a one-day campus immersion at IIT Delhi. 

New Delhi [India], February 19: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has announced admissions for the third batch of its Certificate Programme in Applied Data Science & Artificial Intelligence: From Fundamentals to Deployment. As organisations place greater emphasis on dependable, decision-grade intelligence, the programme prepares learners to convert data into scalable solutions—moving from foundational methods to models that perform in real-world environments, underpinned by responsible practice. 

The 24-week live online programme, offered through the Continuing Education Programme (CEP), IIT Delhi, focuses on applied capability, using modern data science and AI to improve operational efficiency, strengthen forecasting and decision-making, and build automation that remains robust under changing business conditions. It also trains learners to approach AI with the discipline the field now demands, clarity on model behaviour, attention to bias and transparency and accountability in design and deployment. CEP is the statutory body of IIT Delhi for conducting certificate programmes and issuing certificates. The deadline for applications is March 27, 2026.  

Industry priorities continue to reinforce this need. S&P Global Market Intelligence has reported that executives most often associate “being more data-driven” with improved business agility and process automation. IBM has also noted that rapid advances in AI, particularly generative AI, are reshaping roles and widening the skills gap as organisations automate more processes and services. Against this backdrop, AnalytixLabs reports that India has 1.3 million AI learners, the highest globally, yet ranks 89th out of 109 in measured AI proficiency, creating a 50–55% talent gap; it further projects demand for nearly one million AI professionals by 2026, with only about half currently qualified to fill these roles. 

Speaking at the announcement, Professor Ankur Gupta, Associate Professor, Centre for Applied Research in Electronics (CARE), IIT Delhi said, “The value of AI now depends on whether teams can build models that remain reliable beyond demonstrations, across data drift, operational constraints and real users. This programme develops that applied capability, combining strong fundamentals with hands-on practice and deployment thinking. Participants learn how to frame problems, choose the right methods, validate outcomes and deliver solutions that organisations can trust.” 

The curriculum builds competence progressively: it begins with Python-based data handling and analytical thinking and then advances to machine learning techniques used widely in industry. As learners progress, they work on practical modelling workflows and develop familiarity with modern toolchains used for experimentation and iteration. In the later stages, the programme brings the focus to deployment readiness, covering production-facing considerations such as packaging models, working with cloud environments and operational best practices that support monitoring and repeatability. The learning approach remains strongly application-led, including projects that reflect contemporary use-cases such as generative AI and domain-oriented problem solving.  

The programme suits aspiring data scientists and AI enthusiasts, technology and analytics professionals, and engineers seeking structured progression into applied AI. Using real-world case studies and a capstone project, participants strengthen their ability to develop and deploy data-driven solutions with both technical depth and responsible judgement, relevant across sectors such as healthcare, BFSI, retail, manufacturing and beyond. 

IIT Delhi will deliver sessions live via Direct-to-Device (D2D) mode, supported by tutorials and collaborative work under the guidance of IIT Delhi faculty and industry experts. The programme also includes a one-day campus immersion at the IIT Delhi campus, designed to enable academic interaction and peer engagement. 

Graduates and diploma holders (10+2+3) from a recognised university are eligible to apply, with preference for candidates from computer science/IT, electronics, electrical engineering, physics or related streams. Participants who successfully complete the programme will receive an e-Certificate issued by CEP, IIT Delhi. 

About Indian Institute of Technology Delhi:  

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi is one of the 23 IITs created to be Centres of Excellence for training, research and development in science, engineering, and technology in India. Established as College of Engineering in 1961, the Institute was later declared as an Institution of National Importance under the “Institutes of Technology (Amendment) Act, 1963” and was renamed as “Indian Institute of Technology Delhi”. It was then accorded the status of a Deemed University with powers to decide its own academic policy, to conduct its own examinations, and to award its own degrees. 

IIT Delhi has been ranked consistently in top 5 management institutes and rank 1 institute in Research and Professional Practice as per NIRF 2022 and NIRF 2021 Management Category rankings. 

Continuing Education Programme (CEP), IIT Delhi 

Executive education is a vital need for the companies to build a culture that promotes newer technologies and solutions and builds a workforce that stays abreast of the rapidly transforming needs in the technological, business and regulatory landscape. Committed to the cause of making quality education accessible to all, IIT Delhi has launched Online Certificate Programmes under eVIDYA@IITD, enabling Virtual & Interactive learning for Driving Youth Advancement @IITD for Indian as well as international participants.  

These programmes offered by the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) are designed to cater to the training and development needs of various organisations, industries, society and individual participants at national and international levels with a vision to empower thousands of young learners by imparting high-quality Online Certificate Programmes in cutting-edge areas for their career advancement in different domains of engineering, technology, science, humanities and management. 

[The press release has been issued on behalf of the Service Provider TimesPro for the Continuing Education Programme (CEP) at IIT Delhi.] 

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Feb 21, 2026 5:43 PM IST
