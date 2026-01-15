LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Jabraj Singh Explains How 'Make in India' Is Strengthening India's Power Transmission Ecosystem

Jabraj Singh Explains How ‘Make in India’ Is Strengthening India’s Power Transmission Ecosystem

Jabraj Singh Explains How ‘Make in India’ Is Strengthening India’s Power Transmission Ecosystem

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: January 15, 2026 15:59:10 IST

Jabraj Singh Explains How ‘Make in India’ Is Strengthening India’s Power Transmission Ecosystem

New Delhi [India], January 13: As India accelerates its journey towards becoming a global manufacturing and infrastructure powerhouse, the ‘Make in India’ initiative has emerged as a defining force reshaping critical sectors of the economy, none more vital than power transmission. From indigenised manufacturing of high-voltage equipment to the execution of complex cross-border transmission projects, the sector today reflects a growing confidence in homegrown capability and global competitiveness. Jabraj Singh, Vice President, Projects – T&D International at KEC International Ltd., offers a practitioner’s perspective on how this shift is strengthening India’s power transmission ecosystem, creating resilient supply chains, and positioning Indian companies as trusted partners in international energy infrastructure development.

“Power is the backbone of India’s growth story, and over the past 11 years, the Make in India initiative has played a transformative role in strengthening the sector. By promoting domestic manufacturing, fostering innovation, and enabling meaningful global collaborations, it has helped create a power ecosystem that is increasingly self-reliant, resilient, and future-ready -capable of supporting India’s long-term economic and infrastructure ambitions,” says Jabraj Singh, VP, KEC International Ltd.

At the heart of this transformation lies a focused push to localise the manufacturing of critical power transmission equipment. India is steadily moving away from being a net importer of high-voltage direct current (HVDC) and high-voltage alternating current (HVAC) components towards building indigenous capabilities across transformers, high-capacity cables, converters, and switchgear. According to Jabraj Singh from KEC, this shift is not merely about cost savings, but about strategic autonomy. “Energy security today depends on technological self-reliance. When critical transmission gear is produced domestically, project execution becomes faster, more predictable, and less vulnerable to global supply chain disruptions,” he notes.

Government-led initiatives such as the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes have played a catalytic role in enabling this transition. By incentivising large-scale domestic manufacturing, these schemes have encouraged investments in advanced technologies and manufacturing capacities that meet global standards. Complemented by policy frameworks like the National Manufacturing Mission, PM GatiShakti, the National Logistics Policy, and GST reforms, Make in India has created an ecosystem where infrastructure development and industrial growth reinforce each other. This integrated approach has significantly improved the ease of executing complex transmission projects, both within India and overseas.

A resilient domestic supply chain has also become indispensable as India undertakes one of the world’s most ambitious clean energy transitions. With a target of integrating 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030, the expansion of transmission infrastructure, particularly green energy corridors linking renewable-rich states such as Rajasthan and Gujarat to demand centres, has become mission-critical. Localised manufacturing ensures the timely availability of equipment for these projects, supporting faster renewable integration and grid stability. Jabraj Singh, VP at KEC, emphasises that a strong domestic transmission ecosystem is the invisible enabler of India’s renewable ambitions.

In the long term, localisation is expected to drive down costs across the power value chain. Reduced dependence on imports, economies of scale, and shorter supply lines can collectively make power transmission more cost-efficient, thereby lowering the overall cost of clean energy. This, in turn, supports affordability for consumers while strengthening the financial sustainability of utilities. According to Jabraj Singh from KEC, these efficiencies will be crucial as India modernises its grid to accommodate digital monitoring, higher capacity flows, and greater operational flexibility.

Looking ahead, Make in India is redefining India’s power transmission sector from a support function into a strategic national asset. By aligning policy intent with industry capability, the initiative is building a self-sufficient, resilient, and globally competitive ecosystem that can power India’s growth for decades to come. As Jabraj Singh concludes, the real success of Make in India lies in its ability to turn ambition into execution, strengthening the grid that will ultimately carry India’s development story forward.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jan 15, 2026 3:59 PM IST
