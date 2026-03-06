LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Kerala Kitchen and Bar by Tanatan, Juhu's New Hub for Kerala and Mangalorean Cuisine-Starry affair owner Raj Shetty and Partner Amit Pal

Kerala Kitchen and Bar by Tanatan, Juhu's New Hub for Kerala and Mangalorean Cuisine-Starry affair owner Raj Shetty and Partner Amit Pal

Kerala Kitchen and Bar by Tanatan, Juhu’s New Hub for Kerala and Mangalorean Cuisine-Starry affair owner Raj Shetty and Partner Amit Pal

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: March 6, 2026 18:03:21 IST

Kerala Kitchen and Bar by Tanatan, Juhu’s New Hub for Kerala and Mangalorean Cuisine-Starry affair owner Raj Shetty and Partner Amit Pal

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 06: Located at Ground Floor, Standard House Building, Building No. 9, Juhu Tara Road, opposite JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu

Kerala Kitchen and Bar by Tanatan, Juhu’s New Hub for Kerala and Mangalorean Cuisine-Starry affair owner Raj Shetty and Partner Amit Pal

Kerala Kitchen & Bar by Tanatan, the first authentic place that serves Kerala cuisine , owned by Mr. Raj Shetty and partner Mr. Amit Pal under the prestigious Ramee Group, including Ramee Hospitality, Tanatan, and Mr. Saurab Gahoi, a Senior Vice President of Ramee Group. successfully hosted its grand star-studded launch in Juhu

The Grand Launch of Kerala Kitchen & Bar by Tanatan on 5th March, 2026, in Mumbai  Juhu witnessed an unforgettable evening as Kerala Kitchen & Bar by Tanatan opened its doors with a majestic, high-profile launch event. The celebration brought together celebrities, industry leaders, influencers, and distinguished guests, marking the arrival of a new coastal-inspired culinary destination in the city.

Guests at the launch experienced the venue’s culturally rich ambience, where contemporary elegance blended seamlessly with the soulful essence of coastal India. To name a few were Vindu Dara Singh, Aoora, Shivam Khajuria, Yaashvi Shah, Siddharth Sibal, Madhuri Pandey, Arshi Khan, Rj Devangana, Gizele Thakral, Shibani Kasyap, Laxmi Rai, Rehan Shah, Shweta Bhardwaj, Shiny Doshi, Deepshika Nagpal, Prashant Virendra Sharma, Khushi Rawal, Preet Singh, Zalak Gohil, Hema Sharma, Ankita Maithy, Ajaz Khan, Vandana Sajnani, Himanshu Arora, Anuska Ghosh, Anisha, Ayush Sharma, Shini, & Many More.

Nestled in the heart of Juhu, Kerala Kitchen & Bar by Tanatan introduced patrons to a refreshing escape into the flavours, aromas, and coastal charm of Kerala and the Konkan belt. With its modern coastal-inspired décor, soothing palette, and an atmosphere reminiscent of serene backwaters and breezy shores, the venue immediately stood out as one of the most inviting dining destinations in the city. Every corner reflected a perfect harmony of heritage and modernity, offering a warm, immersive, and memorable dining experience.

Amit Pal, partner at Kerala Kitchen & Bar by Tanatan, expressed his gratitude during the launch, stating, “The launch of Kerala Kitchen & Bar by Tanatan has been a deeply meaningful milestone for us. We wanted to create a space that feels like home, where culture, comfort, and coastal flavours come together effortlessly. Seeing guests connect with the ambience and celebrate this vision with us has been truly heartwarming. This is just the beginning, and we look forward to welcoming Mumbai to many more memorable moments here.”

The restaurant has already established itself as a distinctive addition to Juhu’s vibrant hospitality and nightlife scene, offering authenticity, comfort, and an elevated coastal dining experience.

First published on: Mar 6, 2026 6:03 PM IST
Kerala Kitchen and Bar by Tanatan, Juhu’s New Hub for Kerala and Mangalorean Cuisine-Starry affair owner Raj Shetty and Partner Amit Pal

QUICK LINKS