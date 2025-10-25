Kuch Alfaaz by Nitinn R Miranni featuring Akriti Kakar & Abhishek Dasgupta Created Magic Where Words Met Melody at NCPA

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 24: Kuch Alfaaz by Nitinn R Miranni, in association with HAEIR India, brought to life an unforgettable evening where melody met meaning. On stage, celebrated playback singer Akriti Kakar, known for her powerhouse vocals across films, independent singles, and major live circuits, joined Nitinn R Miranni, the award-winning stand-up and spoken-word artist whose quick wit and tender verses have earned him a loyal global audience. Together, they created an intimate yet high-energy experience that seamlessly wove poetry, stories, and songs into one magical tapestry. The audience sat both artists in an avatar they had never seen before.

Kuch Alfaaz offered an emotional journey that glided effortlessly from laughter to lump-in-the-throat silences, from nostalgic storytelling to sing-along joy. Akriti’s soulful renditions paired with Nitinn’s evocative narratives created a perfect balance of rhythm and emotion, a celebration of life’s many moods through words and music.

Accompanying them was Renowned Musician Abhishek DasGupta who was in top form and amazed the audiences with his skills on the guitar.

Every moment of the show felt like a moodboard of nostalgia, romance, humor, and hope, transforming the evening into far more than a performance, it became an experience that spoke directly to the heart. The audience swayed, laughed, and reflected, immersed in a shared feeling of connection and joy.

A showcase of storytelling, music, and emotion, Kuch Alfaaz by Nitinn R Miranni reaffirmed that when melody finds meaning and words find rhythm, the result is pure artistic alchemy.

Nitinn R Miranni says _”Kuch Alfaaz is a shared heartbeat between the performer and the audience. It’s where laughter meets silence, where stories become songs, and where emotions flow freely. Every word, every verse, every note is a reminder that we’re all connected through our experiences and expressions”_

Akriti Kakar says _”Being part of Kuch Alfaaz was truly magical. There’s something profoundly beautiful about blending music with poetry and raw emotion. Every moment on stage felt spontaneous, heartfelt, and real, it wasn’t just a performance, it was an exchange of energy, emotion, and love with the audience”

We are excited as they are now ready to take the show all over the globe.

