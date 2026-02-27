MIT University Sikkim Invites Applications for UG and PG Programs 2026, UGC-Recognized Degrees with Global Standards

Namchi (Sikkim) [India], February 26: MIT University Sikkim, a premier institute of higher education, is excited to announce the commencement of admissions for the 2026 batch at its picturesque Namchi campus in South Sikkim. Nestled amidst the serene beauty of the Himalayan foothills, the Namchi campus provides an ideal environment for learning and personal growth. The state-of-the-art infrastructure, experienced faculty, and industry-oriented curriculum make MIT University Sikkim the perfect choice for aspiring students seeking a world-class education.

MIT University, located in Namchi, Sikkim, is a rapidly growing name in the field of higher education. This UGC-recognized private university is committed to providing quality education to students.

MIT University Sikkim Degrees Equivalent to Other Universities in India

MIT University Sikkim is recognized under Section 2(f) of the UGC Act

Its courses are approved by UGC and AICTE

Degrees from MIT are valid for any government or private job

The university’s teaching is based on global standards

Therefore, a degree from MIT University Sikkim is on par with other prestigious institutions. Students can confidently take admission here.

What’s New at MIT University Sikkim?

Introduction of new cutting-edge programs in AI, Data Science, and Cybersecurity

State-of-the-art infrastructure and labs for hands-on learning

Tie-ups with leading industries for internships and placements

Focus on holistic development through extra-curricular activities and soft skills training

MIT University is constantly evolving to meet the changing demands of the job market and provide the best educational experience to its students.

Courses Offered:

BA

BBA

BCA

MBA

MA

B.Tech

Diploma in Digital Marketing

Diploma in Artificial Intelligence

Diploma in GPT (Generative Pre-trained Transformer) Technology

Eligibility Criteria:

For UG courses: 10+2 or equivalent from a recognized board, with minimum 50% aggregate marks (45% for SC/ST/OBC)

For PG courses: Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university, with minimum 50% aggregate marks (45% for SC/ST/OBC)

How to Apply:

Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of MIT University Sikkim: https://mituniversitysikkim.com/

Fill in the application form with your personal, academic, and contact details. Upload the required documents and pay the application fee online.

After receiving the application, the university will conduct its own entrance examination for admission and then select students.

Key Highlights:

UGC approved courses

Internationally benchmarked curriculum

Expert faculty from industry and academia

Excellent placement record

Scholarships available for meritorious students

Now is the perfect time to enroll at MIT University Sikkim and give your career a head start. Book your free 30-minute counseling session today!