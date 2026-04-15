LIVE | CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Declared: How to Calculate Percentage Under New Rules (Exact Formula)

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Declared: The Central Board of Secondary Education declared the Class 10 Result 2026. Over 25 lakh students are viewing their marks on various portals. Along with checking marks, many students are also in doubt as to how to calculate the percentage according to CBSE’s latest evaluation procedure. Unlike several state boards, CBSE does not officially state the percentage on the marksheet; hence, it is a point of confusion for students and their parents.

How to calculate CBSE Class 10 percentage 2026

Students can calculate their percentage by using the following formula, which takes into consideration the best five subjects: marks obtained in five subjects. Divide by 5. FORMULA: Percentage = (Sum of best 5 subject marks ÷ 5)

For example, if a student scored 80, 85, 90, 75 and 88, the sum is 418. The percentage = 418 ÷ 5 = 83.6 percent. This is the most common way to calculate CBSE percentage.

What subjects to be taken into CBSE percentage calculation

The following subjects are to be considered: Best five subjects for which maximum marks are secured Academic subjects such as English, maths, science and social science.

If marks scored in any other subject are higher than any of the above subjects, it can be taken into consideration.

If a student has secured better marks in an optional subject, it can be considered instead of a subject for which marks were lower.

Does CBSE percentage gets mentioned in marksheet

No, CBSE does not mention the percentage on the marksheet. Instead, it contains subject-wise marks, grades and overall pass status. Students have to calculate their percentage on their own using the best-of-five rule.

What is the grading system in CBSE Class 10 results 2026

Along with marks, the Central Board of Secondary Education followed the grading system, and grades are given in a particular range of marks; it reduces the pressure and competition among students. But the school asks for a percentage for admission in class 11 or other courses, so correct calculation is essential.

Where to check CBSE Class 10 results 2026

The students can check and download results from: results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, DigiLocker, and the UMANG app. An instantly available digital marksheet is available after login and can be used for official purposes.

Why percentage calculation matters

Percentage is vital for the selection of stream in class 11. Cut-off percentage in admission in schools and colleges Eligibility for scholarship Failure in correct calculation may affect admission chances; one must follow the correct calculation method.

What should students not do while calculating percentage

Students should not Add more than five subjects. Add all subjects and not best 5 subjects. Make mistake in total marks. Never forget to cross-check your marks and then calculate the final percentage.

What should students do after CBSE results 2026

After calculating the percentage of CBSE results, students must download the marksheet and verify it and choose the stream of their choice.

Apply for re-evaluation. Look for improvement exam if not satisfied. Now that the results are out, understanding the percentage calculation is essential for every student to take the next step in college.

Also Read: CBSE Class 10 Results Out: Not Satisfied With Results, You Can Reappear In Boards Under Two Exam System | Here’s The Step-By-Step Guide