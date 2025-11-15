LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Neel Jogani Launches His Debut Book 'AI for Everyone' – A Friendly Guide Bringing Artificial Intelligence Into Daily Life

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: November 15, 2025 17:41:09 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 14: In an era where Artificial Intelligence is transforming industries, classrooms, homes, and everyday routines at unprecedented speed, a refreshing young voice has stepped forward to demystify this powerful technology for the typical reader. Neel Jogani, a promising computer engineering student, has released his first book, “AI for Everyone: A Friendly Guide to Artificial Intelligence in Daily Life.”

The book is already drawing praise for its clarity, warmth, and remarkable ability to make a complex subject relatable and easy to grasp for students, professionals, startup founders, homemakers, parents, and anyone with curiosity.

AI for Everyone breaks down artificial intelligence into simple, bite-sized ideas—free from jargon and heavy technicalities. Written in a conversational, friendly style, the book explains:

  • What AI really is and why it works
  • How AI is reshaping schools, workplaces, shops, and homes
  • How simple tools can enhance productivity, creativity, and decision-making
  • Real stories of teachers, shopkeepers, and volunteers using AI for meaningful impact
  • Essential ethical questions every citizen must consider
  • How complete beginners can start using AI from day one

At its core, the book carries a powerful message: AI is not only for experts—it is for every curious mind. The guide inspires readers to embrace AI wisely, ethically, and with enthusiasm.

At a young age, Neel Jogani stands out for his curiosity, discipline, and futuristic approach to technology. As a computer engineering student at K J Somaiya, he has benefited from a vibrant, innovation-driven environment—spending countless hours experimenting with AI tools, exploring creative platforms, building productivity hacks, and observing how digital transformation is reshaping everyday life.

Neel Jogani also draws inspiration from his academic journey at IIT Madras, where he is pursuing a BS in Computer Science. This dual exposure has broadened his perspective and strengthened his mission:

to make AI approachable, friendly, and enjoyable for everyone.

With AI for Everyone, Neel writes from the lens of a learner and explorer, making the book not just informative but a joyful journey of discovery. Educators, technologists, and industry professionals have already recognised him as a rising voice capable of bridging the gap between future technology and everyday citizens.

The book reflects Neel’s belief that learning technology should feel inviting, inclusive, and exciting, not intimidating. At a time when India is rapidly adopting intelligent tools across sectors, AI for Everyone serves as an ideal starting point for millions eager to understand and use AI responsibly.

The book is now available on Amazon India.

