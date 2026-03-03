LIVE TV
Home > Business News > New Delhi YMCA Organizes Cyclothon 3.0: 180 Riders Pedal for a Pollution-Free Environment

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: March 3, 2026 13:10:18 IST

New Delhi [India], March 02: The New Delhi YMCA – Department of Students & Youth successfully organized Cyclothon 3.0 on Saturday, February 28, 2026, at 6:30 a.m., under the impactful theme “Riding for a Pollution Free Environment.” The event witnessed the enthusiastic participation of 180 cyclists, including students, youth members, fitness enthusiasts, and YMCA supporters.

The Cyclothon was organized as a public awareness rally to promote eco-friendly transportation and encourage citizens to adopt sustainable lifestyle practices in response to the rising pollution levels in the national capital.

The programme commenced with an Opening Prayer led by Mr. Vineet Masih, Assistant General Secretary, NDY, setting the tone for a purposeful and responsible initiative.

The Welcome Address was delivered by Mr. Rajeev Singh, General Secretary & CEO, New Delhi YMCA, who emphasized the importance of youth-led environmental action and reaffirmed the YMCA’s commitment to nation-building through community engagement.

Greetings were shared by Mr. Walter Prince Wilson, Chairman – Department of Students & Youth, who appreciated the participants for choosing action over indifference in addressing environmental concerns.

Prior to the commencement of the rally, Mr. Oliver Joshua Jacob, Board of Director – NDY, briefed participants on safety protocols and riding guidelines to ensure a disciplined and secure event.

The Cyclothon was officially flagged off by Mr. Rajeev Singh, marking the beginning of the rally that proceeded along the designated route.

The route covered key central locations, including Ashoka Road, C-Hexagon, Akbar Road, Teen Murti Roundabout, Mother Teresa Crescent, B.K.S. Marg, and Gole Dak Khana, before culminating back at the YMCA campus. The event was conducted with due authorization, and formal permission was obtained from the Delhi Police, ensuring smooth coordination and public safety throughout the rally.

Participants rode with great enthusiasm, symbolizing collective responsibility toward reducing carbon emissions and promoting cleaner air for future generations.

Upon successful completion of the rally, a Medals Distribution Ceremony was held to acknowledge and appreciate the spirit and participation of all cyclists. The event concluded with a Vote of Thanks delivered by Mr. Feroze Khan, Assistant General Secretary, NDY, who expressed gratitude to the Delhi Police authorities, organizing committee members, volunteers, and participants for making the event a grand success.

To conclude the programme on a note of fellowship and appreciation, breakfast was served to all participants.

Cyclothon 3.0 stood as a powerful demonstration of how community-driven initiatives can contribute meaningfully toward environmental awareness and sustainable living. Through such impactful programmes, the New Delhi YMCA continues to empower youth to lead social change and actively participate in building a healthier and pollution-free India.

First published on: Mar 3, 2026 1:10 PM IST
