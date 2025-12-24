LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
arunachal pradesh domestic violence Cricket news Cricket BMC elections Mumbai attack Sharif Osman bin Hadi DOJ arunachal pradesh domestic violence Cricket news Cricket BMC elections Mumbai attack Sharif Osman bin Hadi DOJ arunachal pradesh domestic violence Cricket news Cricket BMC elections Mumbai attack Sharif Osman bin Hadi DOJ arunachal pradesh domestic violence Cricket news Cricket BMC elections Mumbai attack Sharif Osman bin Hadi DOJ
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
arunachal pradesh domestic violence Cricket news Cricket BMC elections Mumbai attack Sharif Osman bin Hadi DOJ arunachal pradesh domestic violence Cricket news Cricket BMC elections Mumbai attack Sharif Osman bin Hadi DOJ arunachal pradesh domestic violence Cricket news Cricket BMC elections Mumbai attack Sharif Osman bin Hadi DOJ arunachal pradesh domestic violence Cricket news Cricket BMC elections Mumbai attack Sharif Osman bin Hadi DOJ
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Prof. Krishna Agarwal Shares Pioneering Arctic MedTech Innovations with Indian Parliamentary Delegation in Tromsø

Prof. Krishna Agarwal Shares Pioneering Arctic MedTech Innovations with Indian Parliamentary Delegation in Tromsø

Prof. Krishna Agarwal Shares Pioneering Arctic MedTech Innovations with Indian Parliamentary Delegation in Tromsø

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: December 24, 2025 17:50:13 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Prof. Krishna Agarwal Shares Pioneering Arctic MedTech Innovations with Indian Parliamentary Delegation in Tromsø

You Might Be Interested In

Tromsø [Norway], December 24: Prof. Krishna Agarwal, Founder & CEO of Spermotile and Professor at UiT The Arctic University of Norway, delivered an insightful presentation on cutting-edge Arctic medical technology to a visiting group of young Indian parliamentarians during a special knowledge-exchange programme organised by ProTromsø. The event drew participation from representatives of UN Women and the Royal Norwegian Embassy in New Delhi, underscoring the growing interest in cross-border collaboration.

Prof. Krishna Agarwal Shares Pioneering Arctic MedTech Innovations with Indian Parliamentary Delegation in Tromsø

You Might Be Interested In

The five-member Indian delegation included Mr Anup Sanjay Dhotre, Mr Putta Mahesh Kumar, Mr Sirgapoor Niranjan Reddy, Mr Gowaal Kagada Padavi and Ms Priya Saroj, currently India’s youngest MP. Their visit to Tromsø aimed to understand Norway’s globally respected approach to innovation in education, public health, small business development and governance rooted in trust and transparency.

Prof. Agarwal introduced the delegation to UiT’s vibrant research and innovation culture and presented some of the most advanced developments emerging from her laboratory. Her acclaimed startup, Spermotile, drew particular attention. The device, powered by AI-based motion analysis and microfluidic engineering, offers a breakthrough in sperm selection for IVF and ICSI treatments. The MPs noted that such technology holds strong relevance for India’s rapidly growing and increasingly technology-driven fertility-care ecosystem.

Prof. Krishna Agarwal Shares Pioneering Arctic MedTech Innovations with Indian Parliamentary Delegation in Tromsø

Sharing her academic journey, Prof. Agarwal described her beginnings at IIT (ISM) Dhanbad, where she received the Gold Medal, followed by her doctoral work at the National University of Singapore and her postdoctoral research at the Singapore-MIT Alliance. Today, she leads one of Norway’s most dynamic medtech research groups, comprising 20 multidisciplinary scientists and supported by more than €23 million in competitive grants from Norwegian and European funding agencies.

Her work has been recognised through several prestigious honours, including the Distinguished Alumnus Award from IIT (ISM) Dhanbad (2020), the Marie Skłodowska-Curie Fellowship (2017–2019), the AURORA Outstanding Fellow award from the Tromsø Research Foundation, the URSI Young Scientist Award (2011), the President’s Graduate Fellowship at NUS and multiple research scholarships. Before transitioning fully into academia, she served as a Scientist at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in India, where she contributed to advancements in active phased-array radar technologies.

The interaction in Tromsø marked a meaningful step in strengthening innovation ties between India and Norway. The MPs expressed admiration for Prof. Agarwal’s achievements and noted that her trajectory—from India and Singapore to the Arctic frontier—illustrates how supportive ecosystems can accelerate high-impact technologies. The session is expected to pave the way for expanded Indo-Norwegian cooperation in medtech research, capacity building and international innovation exchange.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Dec 24, 2025 5:50 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Country Club Announces Strategic Alliance, Expansion and Digital Revolution

From Heart to Humanity: Prof. Dr. Parin Somani’s Christmas Message of Love, Peace, and Purpose

The Anil Kapoor Fest: Rediscover The Legend’s Jhakaas BirthdayJourney Through Hindi Cinema on Ultra Play OTT

DS Vedic Astrology: Powerful, Trusted System for Real Guidance

Aansh IVF Chandrapur First in Central India to Deploy Garbha.ai with 94 Percent Accuracy Rate

LATEST NEWS

30 Indian Truckers Arrested By US Border Agents For Driving Semitrucks Illegally In California, What’s Behind The Crackdown, Operation Highway Sentinel Explained

‘Saat Samundar Paar’ Song 2.0: What’s the Controversy, and Why is it Facing Massive Backlash

Try These Latest AI Prompt That Turns Your Family Photo Into A Christmas Portraits Using ChatGPT And Gemini

Ashes Series: England Suffer Another Blow After Losing Jofra Archer Due To THIS Reason Ahead Of Fourth Test

‘Bauna Bhi Hai Ye….’ Temba Bavuma Reveals Jasprit Bumrah And Rishabh Pant Apologised To Him Over Offensive Remark During IND VS SA Test Series

Delhi Metro Expansion Approved: 13 More Stations to be Added Soon, Check Details

Is The Russia-Ukraine War Coming To An End? Zelenskyy Reveals New 20-point US-led Plan To Resolve The Conflict: What We Know

‘I’m Very Small In Front Of These…’ Indian Vlogger Gets Detained In China For 15 Hours For Saying Arunachal Is Part Of India, Claims No Food Given

iPhone 16e Gets Massive Price Cut On Croma: Buy It Under ₹51,000 During Year-End Sale, Check Last Date Here

Bengaluru Metro Set for Massive Expansion as Airport Line and Pink Line Near Completion: Check Routes & Timeline

Prof. Krishna Agarwal Shares Pioneering Arctic MedTech Innovations with Indian Parliamentary Delegation in Tromsø

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Prof. Krishna Agarwal Shares Pioneering Arctic MedTech Innovations with Indian Parliamentary Delegation in Tromsø

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Prof. Krishna Agarwal Shares Pioneering Arctic MedTech Innovations with Indian Parliamentary Delegation in Tromsø
Prof. Krishna Agarwal Shares Pioneering Arctic MedTech Innovations with Indian Parliamentary Delegation in Tromsø
Prof. Krishna Agarwal Shares Pioneering Arctic MedTech Innovations with Indian Parliamentary Delegation in Tromsø
Prof. Krishna Agarwal Shares Pioneering Arctic MedTech Innovations with Indian Parliamentary Delegation in Tromsø

QUICK LINKS