LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Epstein files Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Asian markets rally Bad Bunny Elizabeth Leeds japan Epstein files Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Asian markets rally Bad Bunny Elizabeth Leeds japan Epstein files Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Asian markets rally Bad Bunny Elizabeth Leeds japan Epstein files Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Asian markets rally Bad Bunny Elizabeth Leeds japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Epstein files Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Asian markets rally Bad Bunny Elizabeth Leeds japan Epstein files Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Asian markets rally Bad Bunny Elizabeth Leeds japan Epstein files Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Asian markets rally Bad Bunny Elizabeth Leeds japan Epstein files Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Asian markets rally Bad Bunny Elizabeth Leeds japan
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > RSS Centenary Film ‘Shatak’ to Hit Theatres on February 19, 2026

RSS Centenary Film ‘Shatak’ to Hit Theatres on February 19, 2026

RSS Centenary Film ‘Shatak’ to Hit Theatres on February 19, 2026

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: February 9, 2026 10:21:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

RSS Centenary Film ‘Shatak’ to Hit Theatres on February 19, 2026

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 07: Commemorating a monumental century of nation-building and selfless service, the feature film “Shatak: Sangh Ke 100 Varsh” is officially set for a nationwide theatrical release on February 19, 2026. This cinematic journey provides a definitive look into the 100-year evolution of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), honoring the countless individuals who dedicated their lives to the welfare and cultural integrity of Bharat. The film aims to offer an authentic glimpse into the organization’s core values, internal discipline, and its historical role in shaping the socio-political fabric of the country since its inception in 1925.

The film is brought to life by a dedicated team of creators committed to telling this historic story. Directed by Aashish Mall and based on a concept by Anil Dhanpat Agarwal, the project features the significant involvement of Associate Producer Pavan Sindhi, whose role has been instrumental in bringing this vision to the silver screen. Produced by Vir Kapur under Ada 360 Degree LLP, with Kabir Sadanand as Associate Producer and Aashish Tiwari as Co-Producer, the film highlights the collective consciousness that has driven the Sangh’s mission for a century.

You Might Be Interested In

In a significant milestone for the project, the Sarsanghchalak of RSS, Dr. Mohan Bhagwat ji, graced a special event at Keshav Kunj, Jhandewalan, where he officially released two soul-stirring songs from the film: “Bharat Maa Ke Bacche” and “Bhagwa Hai Meri Identity.” These tracks serve as patriotic anthems that reflect the spirit of the film and the ideology of the Sangh. During the launch, Dr. Bhagwat ji spoke about the organization’s tireless journey, emphasizing how the film captures the quiet, persistent effort that has defined the movement for a hundred years, embodying the resilient motto “Na Ruke, Na Thake, Na Jhuke.”

The makers invite families across the nation to visit theatres on February 19th to witness this historical chronicle. Shatak is presented as more than just a movie; it is a tribute to the millions of volunteers whose service has remained a cornerstone of national pride. By documenting the sacrifices and dedication of those who lived for the nation, the film seeks to inspire the next generation with the values of “Nation First.”

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Feb 9, 2026 10:21 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

‘Terrible, Worst Ever’: Donald Trump Slams Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show, Singer Sparks Row By Waving South American Flags On NFL Stage

Bad Bunny Defies Trump, Names Latin American Countries, Waves Flags At Super Bowl Halftime – Who Is The Spanish Singer, His Net Worth And Career Journey

Who Will Replace Vikrant Massey In Ramayana? Actor Breaks Silence, Calls Replacement Rumours ‘Disappointing’ Amid Ranbir Kapoor–Yash Epic Buzz

Kennedy Trailer X Reactions: Rahul Bhat, Sunny Leone Enter Anurag Kashyap’s Dark World; ‘Apni Marzi Ka Maalik’ Redefines The Weapon

Who Did Kritika Kamra Date Before Gaurav Kapur? A Look At ‘Kitani Mohabbat Hai’ Actress’ Rollercoaster Love Life From Karan Kundrra To …

LATEST NEWS

Jeffrey Epstein’s Darkest Fantasy To Freeze His Penis Exposed: Inside The ‘Baby Ranch’ Where He Wanted To Impregnate Women With His Sperm To Create ‘Super Race’

SBI Share Price Hits 52-Week High, Surges 7% On Strong Q3 Earnings; Net Profit And Loan Growth Boost Investor Optimism

RSS Centenary Film ‘Shatak’ to Hit Theatres on February 19, 2026

Scotland vs Italy T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch SCO vs ITA Cricket Match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

Fractal Analytics IPO Opens: India’s First Pure-Play AI Firm Sparks Investor Buzz- Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Who Is KK Mishra? UP Business Tycoon In Spotlight After Son’s Lamborghini Rams Into Pedestrians In Kanpur, Injuring Many

Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Open Higher; Dalal Street Turns Green as Investors Look Beyond Global Cues Amid Rising Optimism

Will Shabana Mahmood Become UK Prime Minister As Speculation Grows Over Keir Starmer’s Resignation? All About The First Muslim, PoK-Origin Home Secretary

‘Iron Lady’ Effect in Full Swing: Nikkei Breaks Records, Jumps 5% as PM Sanae Takaichi’s Victory Sparks Asian Market Rally

Stocks To Watch Today: SBI, Tata Steel, IREDA, Aurobindo Pharma, IRB Infrastructure, Mahindra, Sula Vineyards, Kalyan Jewellers, Sun TV Network And Others In Focus

RSS Centenary Film ‘Shatak’ to Hit Theatres on February 19, 2026

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

RSS Centenary Film ‘Shatak’ to Hit Theatres on February 19, 2026

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

RSS Centenary Film ‘Shatak’ to Hit Theatres on February 19, 2026
RSS Centenary Film ‘Shatak’ to Hit Theatres on February 19, 2026
RSS Centenary Film ‘Shatak’ to Hit Theatres on February 19, 2026
RSS Centenary Film ‘Shatak’ to Hit Theatres on February 19, 2026

QUICK LINKS