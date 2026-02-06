LIVE TV
Seema Singh, Raaj Shaandilyaa, Amit Rai and Saurabh Varma Esteemed Jury Members for Iconic Gold Awards 2026

Seema Singh, Raaj Shaandilyaa, Amit Rai and Saurabh Varma Esteemed Jury Members for Iconic Gold Awards 2026

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: February 6, 2026 14:11:11 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 05: The Iconic Gold Awards 2026 is set to witness an illustrious gathering of creative minds, with a distinguished jury panel comprising Seema Singh, Raaj Shaandilyaa, Amit Rai, and Saurabh Varma. The seventh edition of the prestigious awards ceremony will be held on 18 February 2026 in Mumbai, bringing together artistes, filmmakers, performers, and creators from the worlds of cinema, OTT platforms, television, music, and creative arts.

Known for celebrating authentic talent, creative excellence, and impactful storytelling, the Iconic Gold Awards stands apart by recognising merit-driven performances rather than popularity alone. The platform continues to spotlight meaningful contributions across the entertainment ecosystem, including emerging and evolving creative domains that often remain underrepresented.

With a diverse and credible jury panel in place, the Iconic Gold Awards 2026 promises a thoughtful and transparent evaluation process across multiple categories. The upcoming edition aims to be bigger, grander, and more memorable, offering a refined and prestigious experience for both audiences and artists alike.

The jury will assess nominations based on multiple parameters, including creativity, artistic merit, technical excellence, and audience engagement. For nominees, the Iconic Gold Awards continues to serve as a respected platform that honours genuine talent and meaningful storytelling.

As anticipation builds around this year’s nominations, the Iconic Gold Awards 2026 reaffirms its commitment to celebrating excellence and integrity in Indian entertainment.

About the Jury

The jury for the Iconic Gold Awards 2026 has been carefully curated to reflect creative vision, technical expertise, and strong industry credibility.

Seema Singh
Seema Singh, Founder of MeghaShrey and Advisory Panel Member of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) under the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India, brings a unique blend of cultural, social, and institutional insight to the jury panel.

“True recognition lies in honouring work that uplifts society and inspires positive change.”

Raaj Shaandilyaa
Renowned filmmaker Raaj Shaandilyaa, known for his commercially successful and audience-centric films such as Dream Girl 2 and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, adds contemporary storytelling sensibility and sharp creative judgment.

“Cinema and creativity should always connect with audiences while staying rooted in honest storytelling.”

Amit Rai
Acclaimed director Amit Rai, celebrated for socially resonant films including OMG 2 and Road to Sangam, contributes depth, authenticity, and purpose-driven evaluation to the jury’s deliberations.

“Meaningful narratives and strong intent are what truly define lasting cinema.”

Saurabh Varma
Joining them is Saurabh Varma, a filmmaker and marketer with over 25+ years of experience. He has marketed more than 1,000+ films across all Indian languages and has served as CMO at Jio Studios, PVR, INOX, and Reliance Entertainment. He is currently the Creative Producer of an upcoming Netflix web series in development. As a director, his films include Mickey Virus (2013) and the Marathi film Vicky Velingkar.

“Creative excellence emerges when passion, craft, and vision come together.”

 

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Feb 6, 2026 2:11 PM IST
