Soulmates: A Desert Dream of Love and Connection

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: November 3, 2025 14:00:08 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 3: Soulmates by Tips Films Ltd. is a soothing, tender romance film which follows the beautiful scenery of Rajasthan. It is based on the story of a modest life of an autorickshaw driver, Hari Om (Vijay Raaz) who turns another French tourist, Isa (Camille Natta). Their lucky meeting transforms into a moving tale of romance, culture and belonging.

Rating: ★★★½ (3.5/5) Review: Soulmates

Bharatbalawritten by Sanjay Lafont and Bharatbala, Soulmates is a leisurely immersive experience. It allows the audience to feel the warmth of Rajasthan and the love nature between the two main characters.

Vijay Raaz does shine through his easy-going charms, wit, and humanity. Camille Natta in the role of Isa is graceful and curious, in her role and Jean-Marie Lamour as Benoit, the conflicted boyfriend of Isa, give credible performances to the film. A.K. Hangal has a small, heart-felt performance to do, and Anupam Shyam has his Anupam Shyam being the friend, and the enemy of Hari Om.

The film’s music stands out. The degree to which it contains a lovely story is well matched by Halki Halki (written by Shamir Tandon, words by Gulzar) and Sheher Ghumawa (written by Sunny Vik, words by Raj Fatehpur). The cinematography by Angus Hudson treats the Rajasthan poetically accurately capturing every golden dune and every dark horizon as paintings.

Judgment Soulmates (formerly known as Hari Om) remains a fresh and topical film these many years after its premiere at the festival. It is an emotionally warm movie which is still relaxing and warming to the heart.

