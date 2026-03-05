LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Spiritual leader Omguru makes acting debut with Hindi short film 'Mind Game'

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: March 5, 2026 11:12:13 IST

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 03: Renowned spiritual leader and filmmaker Omguru has made his acting debut with the Hindi short film Mind Game. The film marks a new creative chapter for Omguru, who is 80 per cent physically disabled and widely recognised for his work across cinema, spirituality, and social inclusion.

Produced under the banner of Omguru Films, Mind Game sees Omguru step in front of the camera after having previously scripted and directed two award-winning films, Gaamdhani and Vardan Ke Shrap. With this latest project, he adds acting to a diverse creative portfolio that includes direction and screenwriting. He is also the founder of the Ahmedabad International Film Festival (AIFF), which provides a platform for both established and emerging voices in cinema.

Despite significant physical challenges, Omguru has continued to pursue his artistic vision with determination, inspiring audiences and followers across India and internationally. Mind Game has been submitted to leading international film festivals, and early industry feedback has been encouraging.

Speaking about his acting debut, Omguru said, “Whether it is writing, directing or now acting, my purpose remains the same. I want to send a clear message that physical disability does not define one’s potential. People with disabilities do not need sympathy, but need encouragement, opportunity and a platform to show their talent. Films, with their wide reach and emotional connect, are a powerful medium to drive that change.”

The film comes at a time when preparations are also under way for the 17th edition of the Ahmedabad International Film Festival. The upcoming edition has already witnessed strong interest with 4,700 entries till February 2026 and continuing to arrive from across the world ahead of the August deadline. AIFF 2026 is expected to further strengthen its reputation as a people-centric, culturally rooted and globally relevant celebration of cinema.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Mar 5, 2026 11:12 AM IST
Tags: press-release-pnn

