The Art of Balance: Sanjeev Kwatra’s Call for Inner Awakening and Bharat’s Rise as VishwaGuru

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 15: “Sanjeev Kwatra, Chairman of Global News Bulletin and a respected industry expert and motivational speaker, shared the wisdom of Rishikesh to inspire students in a TEDx Talk organized at KIIT World School to cultivate inner balance, practice inclusive leadership, and actively serve Bharat’s emergence as a Vishwaguru.”

Roots in Rishikesh: Where Consciousness Shapes Conviction

Hailing from Rishikesh, the yoga capital of the world, Mr. Sanjeev Kwatra comes from a land where spirituality is not a concept but a lived experience. Born into a business family, he began engaging with business responsibilities at the age of 15–16, gradually evolving over two decades into a conscious entrepreneur. Yet, his worldview extends far beyond commerce. Growing up amidst the spiritual currents of Rishikesh has deeply shaped his belief that life, leadership, and nation-building must be guided by inner awareness and higher purpose.

Learning from the Ganga: The Inner Flow of True Happiness

Inspired by Mother Ganga’s uninterrupted flow, Mr. Kwatra teaches that life, like the river, may face obstacles but our inner purpose must keep moving. When this inner flow is blocked, stagnation follows; when it flows freely, life gains clarity and meaning. True fulfillment, he emphasizes, comes from inner happiness, not fleeting pleasures; achievements matter only when the heart remains joyful.

Speaking to the Youth: A Call to Conscious Responsibility

Addressing students on a college campus, Mr. Kwatra directs his message to young minds who will shape the nation’s future. He urges them to see education not merely as a personal asset, but as a tool for national upliftment. Every decision, every ambition, and every professional step, he believes, must be guided by a larger responsibility toward society and the country.

India’s Inevitable Rise as Vishwaguru

Hailing from a land of timeless wisdom, Mr. Sanjeev Kwatra speaks with certainty about Bharat’s destiny as a Vishwaguru. He sees its re-emergence through awakened individuals and conscious leadership and urges citizens to align their personal journeys with this national resurgence serving Bharat, he reminds, is a historic responsibility, not a sacrifice.

Redefining Success Beyond Material Milestones

Mr. Kwatra challenges the modern obsession with financial packages and material benchmarks. He views wealth as a by-product of purposeful living, not the ultimate goal. When individuals focus solely on economic outcomes, they lose sight of their deeper role in society. True success, he emphasizes, lies in contributing meaningfully to the nation’s growth and collective well-being.

The Art of Balance: Yoga as Inner Stillness

The concept of “The Art of Balance”, often associated with Mr. Kwatra, goes beyond surface-level equilibrium. For him, balance is synonymous with yoga, a state of internal calm and awareness. When the mind is crowded with incessant thoughts, clarity and balance become impossible. Inner stillness, therefore, is not optional but essential for thoughtful action and stable leadership.

Understanding the Source of Thought and Expression

Mr. Kwatra encourages leaders, speakers, and professionals to reflect on the origin of their words and ideas. Every expression, he explains, is a product of the mind’s condition. A mind driven by material pursuits will inevitably reflect those priorities, while a mind aligned with collective consciousness will speak of inclusion and service. While disciplines like science, commerce, and arts shape perspectives, the true foundation lies in the inner state of the individual.

Inclusivity and Strength: Lessons from Nature

Using nature as a guide, Mr. Kwatra compares human potential to a towering tree. A vast canopy can only exist because of equally strong roots. Similarly, expansive thinking and inclusive leadership require deep inner strength. True growth, he believes, occurs when individuals possess the capacity to accept all without hierarchy recognizing that every role in society is essential.

Rethinking Competition Through Human Understanding

Challenging conventional notions of competition, Mr. Kwatra urges individuals to look beyond rivalry and see the human being in front of them. When people recognize shared aspirations and struggles, competition transforms into collaboration. This shift, he believes, is vital for collective national progress and sustainable development.

Human Dharma: The Highest Principle

Rejecting divisions based on caste, region, or religion, Mr. Kwatra emphasizes that humanity is the highest dharma. Love and compassion for fellow human beings transcend all boundaries. Living with this भावना (emotion) naturally generates positive energy, what he refers to as the real good hormones born not from physical exertion alone, but from empathy, service, and shared joy.

Nature’s Law of Giving and Social Responsibility

Nature, Mr. Kwatra explains, constantly fills gaps, water flows toward scarcity, clouds nourish dry land, and balance is restored effortlessly. Humans, as part of nature, must do the same by addressing social deficiencies. When individuals work to fill these gaps, they become pillars of stability within society.

India as a Pillar of Global Balance

Mr. Kwatra envisions India as a stabilizing force in an increasingly fragmented world. Emphasizing inclusivity, he highlights the interdependence of East and West, North and South. Progress, he believes, cannot exist in isolation; it demands collective participation and mutual respect.

A Final Call: One Thought Can Transform Many

In his closing address, Mr. Sanjeev Kwatra called upon the youth to awaken their inner leadership. Wisdom is abundant, he notes, but transformation depends on what one chooses to live by. Even a single sincere thought, he believes, can unite many like a garland of 108 beads binding individuals into a shared vision for humanity and Bharat as a Vishwaguru.

About Global News Bulletin

Global News Bulletin is a news channel service dedicated to delivering balanced, in-depth coverage of national and international events and issues. Under the guidance of Mr Sanjeev Kwatra, Chairman, Global News Bulletin, the platform aims to inspire conscious change by amplifying voices that promote truth, integrity, and social transformation. Global News Bulletin is committed to journalistic integrity, diversity of perspective, and inclusive storytelling. The channel will serve as a platform for both global experts and local voices, weaving together insights that matter in an interconnected world.

Media Contact

Global News Bulletin

Media Website

Website: www.globalnewsbulletin.org