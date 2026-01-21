LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
air-force-one 2023 remarks on Sanatana Dharma donald trump Khawaja Asif Astronaut Sunita Williams bangladesh hindus davos brooklyn beckham air-force-one 2023 remarks on Sanatana Dharma donald trump Khawaja Asif Astronaut Sunita Williams bangladesh hindus davos brooklyn beckham air-force-one 2023 remarks on Sanatana Dharma donald trump Khawaja Asif Astronaut Sunita Williams bangladesh hindus davos brooklyn beckham air-force-one 2023 remarks on Sanatana Dharma donald trump Khawaja Asif Astronaut Sunita Williams bangladesh hindus davos brooklyn beckham
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
air-force-one 2023 remarks on Sanatana Dharma donald trump Khawaja Asif Astronaut Sunita Williams bangladesh hindus davos brooklyn beckham air-force-one 2023 remarks on Sanatana Dharma donald trump Khawaja Asif Astronaut Sunita Williams bangladesh hindus davos brooklyn beckham air-force-one 2023 remarks on Sanatana Dharma donald trump Khawaja Asif Astronaut Sunita Williams bangladesh hindus davos brooklyn beckham air-force-one 2023 remarks on Sanatana Dharma donald trump Khawaja Asif Astronaut Sunita Williams bangladesh hindus davos brooklyn beckham
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Ultra Play and Ultra Jhakaas Launch Khotachi Wadi – Ek Shaapit Vastu in a Simultaneous Multi-Language Drop

Ultra Play and Ultra Jhakaas Launch Khotachi Wadi – Ek Shaapit Vastu in a Simultaneous Multi-Language Drop

Ultra Play and Ultra Jhakaas Launch Khotachi Wadi – Ek Shaapit Vastu in a Simultaneous Multi-Language Drop

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: January 21, 2026 11:42:15 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ultra Play and Ultra Jhakaas Launch Khotachi Wadi – Ek Shaapit Vastu in a Simultaneous Multi-Language Drop

You Might Be Interested In

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 20: Ultra Media sets a new benchmark in regional ott with a multi-language horror original with Khotachi Wadi – Ek Shaapit Vastu, premiering January 23 simultaneously on Ultra Jhakaas (Marathi) and Ultra Play (Hindi). The release is probably the first time in India when a multi-platform, multi-language distribution model, where a single original story drops across language-first OTT platforms at the same time. The exciting trailer for the web series is out now.

Directed by Rajesh Chavan, the supernatural thriller is set in the haunting Konkan region and follows Sanika, a young woman drawn into the dark secrets of an ancient mansion, where Dharmasen, a spirit bound to the mortal world by his obsession with hidden treasure, haunts. As the past resurfaces, the series unfolds into a chilling tale of fear and survival.

You Might Be Interested In

The series stars Suhas Joshi in a powerful lead role, alongside Sania Chaudhary, Abhinay Sawant, Roshan Vichare, Kashyap Parulekar and Nayan Jadhav.

Commenting on the launch, Sushilkumar Agrawal, CEO, Ultra Media & Entertainment, said, “With Khotachi Wadi – Ek Shaapit Vastu, we are enabling one story to reach multiple audiences simultaneously, reinforcing our vision of a language-first yet pan-Indian OTT ecosystem.”

With Ultra Play catering to Hindi audiences and Ultra Jhakaas strengthening its leadership in Marathi content, the launch signals Ultra Media’s next phase of growth, driven by regional originals, digital expansion and cross-language storytelling.

Ultra Play, Ultra Media’s Hindi-language OTT platform, offers 5,000+ hours of curated entertainment across 1,800+ titles, spanning Hindi cinema from 1943 to today’s blockbusters, web series and South Indian films dubbed in Hindi, guided by its ‘Har Pal Filmy’ philosophy.

Watch the Video Here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t47R4-DpTCQ

Ultra Jhakaas continues to strengthen its position as India’s biggest Marathi OTT platform, with 2,000+ Marathi titles across films, originals, theatre content, television shows and culturally rooted programming, serving audiences in Maharashtra and the global Marathi diaspora.

Media Queries – Shraddha 9869100555 Firdous  85914 75196 ashwinipublicity@gmail.com

PNN Entertainment

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jan 21, 2026 11:42 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

From Silver Screen To Business: ‘Dhoom’ Star Rimi Sen Is Now A Real Estate Agent In Dubai; Fans Say She Looks Unrecognizable

Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu Box Office Collection Day 9: Chiranjeevi’s Film Nears ₹245 Cr Worldwide Despite Dip, Becomes His Highest-Grosser

My angioplasty made me realize I need to write a book

David Beckham Breaks Silence On Son Brooklyn’s Instagram Accusations Amid Family Feud , Says ‘Children Allowed To Make Mistakes’

Who Is Shweta Tiwari’s Daughter Palak Tiwari? A Look At Her Love Life And Dating Rumors With Saif Ali Khan’s Son, Ibrahim Ali Khan

LATEST NEWS

Who is Tetsuya Yamagami? Japanese Man Sentenced To Life For Assassinating Former Japan PM Shinzo Abe

Ultra Play and Ultra Jhakaas Launch Khotachi Wadi – Ek Shaapit Vastu in a Simultaneous Multi-Language Drop

Gold Rates Surge On MCX to ₹1,54,000 Amid US-EU trade conflict, Hitting Record High- Here’s What Investors Should Know Before Prices Climb Further

Amagi Media IPO Listing: Oversubscribed 30× Despite Lower Opening, Signaling Long-Term Growth

Panic On Air Force One, Donald Trump’s Davos Bound Plane Makes Sudden U-Turn Over Atlantic – Is The US President Safe?

‘Attack On 80% Hindus’: Madras HC Slams Udhayanidhi Stalin, Calls ‘Sanatana Abolish’ Remarks Hate Speech, Quashes Case Against Amit Malviya

Donald Trump Issues Big Warning To Iran, Says US Will Wipe The Whole Country Off The Face Of Earth ‘If…’

Shadowfax Technologies IPO Day 2: ₹118–₹124 Price Band, Should You Subscribe? Everything Investors Need To Know

OnePlus Dismantled: Is The Smartphone Brand Being Quietly Shown The Exit? Here’s What A Shocking Report Claims

Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Open Weak Amid Global Turmoil; Trump Tariff Fears, Rupee Slide In Focus

Ultra Play and Ultra Jhakaas Launch Khotachi Wadi – Ek Shaapit Vastu in a Simultaneous Multi-Language Drop

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ultra Play and Ultra Jhakaas Launch Khotachi Wadi – Ek Shaapit Vastu in a Simultaneous Multi-Language Drop

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ultra Play and Ultra Jhakaas Launch Khotachi Wadi – Ek Shaapit Vastu in a Simultaneous Multi-Language Drop
Ultra Play and Ultra Jhakaas Launch Khotachi Wadi – Ek Shaapit Vastu in a Simultaneous Multi-Language Drop
Ultra Play and Ultra Jhakaas Launch Khotachi Wadi – Ek Shaapit Vastu in a Simultaneous Multi-Language Drop
Ultra Play and Ultra Jhakaas Launch Khotachi Wadi – Ek Shaapit Vastu in a Simultaneous Multi-Language Drop

QUICK LINKS