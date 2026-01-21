Ultra Play and Ultra Jhakaas Launch Khotachi Wadi – Ek Shaapit Vastu in a Simultaneous Multi-Language Drop

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 20: Ultra Media sets a new benchmark in regional ott with a multi-language horror original with Khotachi Wadi – Ek Shaapit Vastu, premiering January 23 simultaneously on Ultra Jhakaas (Marathi) and Ultra Play (Hindi). The release is probably the first time in India when a multi-platform, multi-language distribution model, where a single original story drops across language-first OTT platforms at the same time. The exciting trailer for the web series is out now.

Directed by Rajesh Chavan, the supernatural thriller is set in the haunting Konkan region and follows Sanika, a young woman drawn into the dark secrets of an ancient mansion, where Dharmasen, a spirit bound to the mortal world by his obsession with hidden treasure, haunts. As the past resurfaces, the series unfolds into a chilling tale of fear and survival.

The series stars Suhas Joshi in a powerful lead role, alongside Sania Chaudhary, Abhinay Sawant, Roshan Vichare, Kashyap Parulekar and Nayan Jadhav.

Commenting on the launch, Sushilkumar Agrawal, CEO, Ultra Media & Entertainment, said, “With Khotachi Wadi – Ek Shaapit Vastu, we are enabling one story to reach multiple audiences simultaneously, reinforcing our vision of a language-first yet pan-Indian OTT ecosystem.”

With Ultra Play catering to Hindi audiences and Ultra Jhakaas strengthening its leadership in Marathi content, the launch signals Ultra Media’s next phase of growth, driven by regional originals, digital expansion and cross-language storytelling.

Ultra Play, Ultra Media’s Hindi-language OTT platform, offers 5,000+ hours of curated entertainment across 1,800+ titles, spanning Hindi cinema from 1943 to today’s blockbusters, web series and South Indian films dubbed in Hindi, guided by its ‘Har Pal Filmy’ philosophy.

Watch the Video Here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t47R4-DpTCQ

Ultra Jhakaas continues to strengthen its position as India’s biggest Marathi OTT platform, with 2,000+ Marathi titles across films, originals, theatre content, television shows and culturally rooted programming, serving audiences in Maharashtra and the global Marathi diaspora.