Vast Selected by NASA for Sixth Private Astronaut Mission to International Space Station

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: February 17, 2026 17:50:10 IST

New Delhi [India], February 17: Vast, the company developing next-generation space stations, has signed an order with NASA for the sixth private astronaut mission to the International Space Station, targeted to launch no earlier than summer 2027 from Florida. It is Vast’s first private astronaut mission to the space station in partnership with NASA.

“Vast is honored to have been selected by NASA for the sixth private astronaut mission to the International Space Station,” said Max Haot, CEO of Vast. “Leveraging the remaining life of the International Space Station with science and research-led commercial crewed missions is a critical part of the transition to commercial space stations and fully unlocking the orbital economy.”

The Vast private astronaut mission crew is expected to spend up to 14 days aboard the space station. A specific launch date will depend on overall spacecraft traffic at the orbital outpost and other planning considerations. SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket will launch the crew on a Dragon spacecraft to the space station as previously announced.

The mission will generate invaluable insights into the infrastructure and processes required for Vast to safely accomplish human spaceflight missions. The mission supports deeper collaboration with NASA and international space agencies in addition to strengthening Vast’s position as a candidate to deliver its proposed successor to the space station, the multi-module, continuously crewed Haven-2.

Vast is planning a robust science and research portfolio with a focus on biology and biotechnology, physical sciences, human research, and technology demonstrations for the mission. Last year, Vast announced a call for research proposals for a potential PAM mission. In addition, Vast’s current agreement with CASIS will enable increased throughput of high-quality science that aligns with its science strategy.

To submit a research proposal for consideration, visit: https://www.vastspace.com/science-rfp-eligibility.

About Vast

Vast is developing next-generation space stations to ensure continuous human presence in space for America and its allies, enabling advanced microgravity research and manufacturing, and unlocking a new space economy for government, corporate, and private customers. Using an incremental, hardware-rich and low-cost approach, Vast is rapidly developing its multi-module Haven Station. Haven Demo’s 2025 success made Vast the only operational commercial space station company to fly and operate its own spacecraft. Next, Haven-1 is expected to become the world’s first commercial space station when it launches in 2027, followed by additional Haven modules to enable permanent human presence by 2030.

With more than 1,000 employees at its Long Beach, California headquarters and over a billion dollars in private capital invested, Vast has built the facilities required to manufacture and operate America’s next space station. The company plans to develop future habitats for the Moon and Mars, dedicated space stations for government partners, and other crewed systems that will unlock the expanding long-term space economy.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Feb 17, 2026 5:50 PM IST
