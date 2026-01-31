LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ajit pawar death Hasan Piker IND vs NZ Budget 2026 elon musk Epstein 2009 email donald trump bill gates ajit pawar death Hasan Piker IND vs NZ Budget 2026 elon musk Epstein 2009 email donald trump bill gates ajit pawar death Hasan Piker IND vs NZ Budget 2026 elon musk Epstein 2009 email donald trump bill gates ajit pawar death Hasan Piker IND vs NZ Budget 2026 elon musk Epstein 2009 email donald trump bill gates
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ajit pawar death Hasan Piker IND vs NZ Budget 2026 elon musk Epstein 2009 email donald trump bill gates ajit pawar death Hasan Piker IND vs NZ Budget 2026 elon musk Epstein 2009 email donald trump bill gates ajit pawar death Hasan Piker IND vs NZ Budget 2026 elon musk Epstein 2009 email donald trump bill gates ajit pawar death Hasan Piker IND vs NZ Budget 2026 elon musk Epstein 2009 email donald trump bill gates
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Vibe Entertainment Unveils Its First Single Musical Release of 2026, “Shareefi”

Vibe Entertainment Unveils Its First Single Musical Release of 2026, “Shareefi”

Vibe Entertainment Unveils Its First Single Musical Release of 2026, “Shareefi”

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: January 31, 2026 10:06:09 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Vibe Entertainment Unveils Its First Single Musical Release of 2026, “Shareefi”

You Might Be Interested In

New Delhi [India], January 30: Vibe Entertainment proudly kicks off 2026 with the release of its first song of the year, “Shareefi,” marking a significant milestone for the production house. The song is a perfect blend of soulful music, strong storytelling, and powerful performances, setting the tone for what promises to be an exciting year ahead.

Watch Now:- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dUa7RcZUDd0

You Might Be Interested In

Adding immense value to the project is the beautiful, talented “Aaira”, who takes on the role of the lead actress. With her compelling screen presence and emotionally nuanced performance, Aaira delivers a truly memorable portrayal. Her dedication and natural acting skills shine throughout the video, making her character deeply relatable and impactful. “Shareefi” stands as a testament to her talent and commitment to her craft, and aims to bridge the gap between soulful and musical storytelling and high-octane digital content

Aaira Added – Joining forces with Neeraj jha and Vibe Entertainment its and immense pleasure, and she truly appreciates the vision and honour to work with the Director JM and Doctor D. Their vision and scale to the storytelling is really exciting. The way they film the project and under the guidance of Neeraj Kumar Jha its all worth it.

The music video is brought to life under the visionary direction of JM and Doctor D, who has done a phenomenal job of crafting a layered narrative that elevates the song to another level. JM and Doctor D’s storytelling, attention to detail, and cinematic approach add depth, emotion, and richness to the visuals. By weaving strong emotions with thoughtful storytelling, this duo has done complete justice to the song, transforming it into a visually engaging and emotionally resonant experience.

With “Shareefi,” Vibe Entertainment makes a strong and confident start to 2026, showcasing its focus on quality content, meaningful stories, and creative excellence. The production house looks forward to delivering many more impactful projects in the times to come

The 2026 Growth roadmap is 15 Masterpieces and 30 Premium Shows under the leadership of Neeraj Kumar Jha. Vibe Entertainment has unveiled an ambitious annual roadmap designed to capture a significant share of the digital screening market. The label’s 12-month statement includes

Original music – The production of 15-plus masterpiece singles, Regional dominance and the original series, which includes 30 Premium Shows. Based shows are currently in various stages of Pre-Production, aimed at leading OTT platforms.

Vibe Entertainment is a leading edge production house and music label focused on high concept music videos, gripping episodic content and many more in the Entertainment sector and in the leading guidance of Neeraj Kumar jha this team includes Aaira as an leading lady actress coming up soon with the another banger very soon asking all they stated that they all are ready to conquer the audience and making multiple interesting content which audience is going to love it.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jan 31, 2026 10:06 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Creative International Styling School (CISS), Mumbai Marked Its Grand Launch with Industry Luminaries and K-Pop Star Aoora

Mardaani 3 Day 1 Box Office Collection: Rani Mukerji’s Crime Thriller Opens Steady, Struggles To Beat Mardaani 2 Record

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: Sunny Deol Film Shows Steady Hold But Misses Top 10 Opening Records

Hollywood In Mourning: Home Alone and Schitt’s Creek Star Catherine O’Hara Dies At 71, Fans Say ‘A Twinkle And Sparkle Has Left The World’

Marwadi University Becomes Gateway to Indo–French Academic Collaboration with Choose France Tour 2026

LATEST NEWS

CJ Roy Death Reason: What Cops Said About Bengaluru Real Estate Tycoon

iPhone 17e To Debut Soon In India: 48 MP Camera With OIS, New Vibrant Colours, Check Launch Date And Price

Pawar vs Pawar? Sharad Pawar’s Statement On Sunetra Pawar’s Oath-Taking As Maharashtra Deputy CM: ‘Don’t Know If There’s Haste’

Magha Purnima 2026: Discover The Secret Sacred Moon Day, Date, Rituals, Timings, Puja, And Powerful Blessings You Must Know!

Who Is Hasan Piker? American YouTuber And Political Commentator Faces Seventh Twitch Ban Following THIS Reason; Here’s What We Know

IND vs NZ 5th T20I: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Thiruvananthapuram? Check What Latest Weather Report Reveals

Vibe Entertainment Unveils Its First Single Musical Release of 2026, “Shareefi”

Did Former Prince Andrew Really Invite Jeffrey Epstein To Buckingham Palace? Here’s What Newly Released Files Reveal

India Has Been A Cradle Of A Flourishing Civilization: MoS (MEA) Kirti Vardhan Singh

Gold, Silver Prices Today, January 31, 2026: Check Latest City-Wise Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Vibe Entertainment Unveils Its First Single Musical Release of 2026, “Shareefi”

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Vibe Entertainment Unveils Its First Single Musical Release of 2026, “Shareefi”

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Vibe Entertainment Unveils Its First Single Musical Release of 2026, “Shareefi”
Vibe Entertainment Unveils Its First Single Musical Release of 2026, “Shareefi”
Vibe Entertainment Unveils Its First Single Musical Release of 2026, “Shareefi”
Vibe Entertainment Unveils Its First Single Musical Release of 2026, “Shareefi”

QUICK LINKS