Vibe Entertainment Unveils Its First Single Musical Release of 2026, “Shareefi”

New Delhi [India], January 30: Vibe Entertainment proudly kicks off 2026 with the release of its first song of the year, “Shareefi,” marking a significant milestone for the production house. The song is a perfect blend of soulful music, strong storytelling, and powerful performances, setting the tone for what promises to be an exciting year ahead.

Watch Now:- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dUa7RcZUDd0

Adding immense value to the project is the beautiful, talented “Aaira”, who takes on the role of the lead actress. With her compelling screen presence and emotionally nuanced performance, Aaira delivers a truly memorable portrayal. Her dedication and natural acting skills shine throughout the video, making her character deeply relatable and impactful. “Shareefi” stands as a testament to her talent and commitment to her craft, and aims to bridge the gap between soulful and musical storytelling and high-octane digital content

Aaira Added – Joining forces with Neeraj jha and Vibe Entertainment its and immense pleasure, and she truly appreciates the vision and honour to work with the Director JM and Doctor D. Their vision and scale to the storytelling is really exciting. The way they film the project and under the guidance of Neeraj Kumar Jha its all worth it.

The music video is brought to life under the visionary direction of JM and Doctor D, who has done a phenomenal job of crafting a layered narrative that elevates the song to another level. JM and Doctor D’s storytelling, attention to detail, and cinematic approach add depth, emotion, and richness to the visuals. By weaving strong emotions with thoughtful storytelling, this duo has done complete justice to the song, transforming it into a visually engaging and emotionally resonant experience.

With “Shareefi,” Vibe Entertainment makes a strong and confident start to 2026, showcasing its focus on quality content, meaningful stories, and creative excellence. The production house looks forward to delivering many more impactful projects in the times to come

The 2026 Growth roadmap is 15 Masterpieces and 30 Premium Shows under the leadership of Neeraj Kumar Jha. Vibe Entertainment has unveiled an ambitious annual roadmap designed to capture a significant share of the digital screening market. The label’s 12-month statement includes

Original music – The production of 15-plus masterpiece singles, Regional dominance and the original series, which includes 30 Premium Shows. Based shows are currently in various stages of Pre-Production, aimed at leading OTT platforms.

Vibe Entertainment is a leading edge production house and music label focused on high concept music videos, gripping episodic content and many more in the Entertainment sector and in the leading guidance of Neeraj Kumar jha this team includes Aaira as an leading lady actress coming up soon with the another banger very soon asking all they stated that they all are ready to conquer the audience and making multiple interesting content which audience is going to love it.

