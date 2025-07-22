LIVE TV
Home > Business > 2025 Renault Triber Facelift Will Launch Tomorrow: What’s New After 5 Years & How It Could Change the Game?

The 2025 Renault Triber Facelift launches tomorrow, marking its first major upgrade in five years. The new model features an SUV-inspired design, updated LED headlamps, revised body panels, and enhanced interior materials. Expect improved features like automatic climate control and better connectivity. This facelift is set to strengthen Renault’s position in India's budget MPV segment.

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: July 22, 2025 23:13:59 IST

The Renault Triber gets a significant makeover after five years and will launch tomorrow following a facelift. This marks the first major update to the sub-4-meter MPV since its launch in 2019. The model retains its 7-seater configuration and continues to be one of the best-selling models in India.

The facelift is expected to bring noticeable design improvements and structural updates aimed at maintaining the model’s competitiveness in India’s value-driven market.

Design Upgrades of Renault Triber

Spy shots of the facelifted Triber reveal a more upright, SUV-inspired design, featuring a boxier stance and a revised front end. The front fascia will likely include new LED headlamps with eyebrow-shaped DRLs, a reshaped grille, and a reprofiled bumper with integrated fog lamps. These changes are aimed at giving the Triber a sharper and more modern look.

The vehicle will also feature updated LED taillights, a chrome strip across the bumper, and reworked body panels to enhance its visual appeal. The facelift will also introduce a new set of alloy wheels for this version.

Interior Upgrades and Feature Enhancements Expected

The new Triber will likely feature lighter, soft-touch materials and an improved infotainment system inside the cabin. These upgrades aim to enhance the cabin ambiance and overall passenger comfort. Feature updates may include enhanced connectivity, automatic climate control, and additional convenience features, taking inspiration from the refreshed Nissan Magnite.

Launch Details and Market Impact

The 2025 Triber facelift is expected to reinforce Renault’s position in the budget MPV segment. Pricing and variant-wise feature lists will be announced at the official launch event tomorrow.

Also Read: Tata Punch Crosses 6 Lakh Sales: Do You See Why It’s Being Called “India Ki SUV”?

Tags: Carrenault kiger facelift

