Home > Business > Tata Punch Crosses 6 Lakh Sales: Do You See Why It's Being Called "India Ki SUV"?

Tata Punch Crosses 6 Lakh Sales: Do You See Why It's Being Called "India Ki SUV"?

Tata Punch has crossed the 6-lakh production milestone in under four years, making it India’s fastest-selling SUV. Launched in October 2021, it leads the sub-compact SUV segment with 38% market share. With strong appeal among first-time buyers and women, and 5-star safety ratings, Tata celebrates its success with the “India Ki SUV” campaign highlighting modern aspirations.

Tata Punch, a compact SUV from Tata Motors, has announced that it has crossed the 6-lakh production milestone within four years. The model is now setting a record as the fastest-selling SUV in India. (Photo: Social)
Tata Punch, a compact SUV from Tata Motors, has announced that it has crossed the 6-lakh production milestone within four years. The model is now setting a record as the fastest-selling SUV in India. (Photo: Social)

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Last Updated: July 17, 2025 22:12:52 IST

Tata Punch, a compact SUV from Tata Motors, has announced that it has crossed the 6-lakh production milestone within four years. The model is now setting a record as the fastest-selling SUV in India. 

The Punch was designed to democratize the SUV experience and has become a segment-defining vehicle with broad appeal across urban and rural India. The model was launched in October 2021.

Sub-Compact SUV with Broad Appeal

The Punch has established the sub-compact SUV segment, combining a solid design with high safety standards. First-time car buyers account for 70% of the total sales of Punch ICE.

Additionally, 25% of Punch EV buyers are women, showing a swift increase in female ownership.

The model is available in petrol, CNG, and electric vehicle variants. It has received a 5-star rating from Global NCAP and Bharat NCAP.

Celebrating Market Leadership with “India Ki SUV”

The Punch currently holds a 38% market share in the sub-compact SUV category. The model has received 20 automotive awards and has contributed 36% to the total passenger vehicle sales of Tata Motors.

A national campaign, “India Ki SUV,” was launched to celebrate this. The campaign highlighted the ambition, exploration, and empowerment associated with the brand’s ownership. It highlighted how the car is more than just a car—it is a movement aligned with the aspirations of a bold and modern India.

According to Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd.,

“The Punch represents confidence and a fresh start for over 6 lakh Indians. This milestone celebrates their trust.”

Tata Punch Crosses 6 Lakh Sales: Do You See Why It’s Being Called “India Ki SUV”?

Tata Punch Crosses 6 Lakh Sales: Do You See Why It’s Being Called “India Ki SUV”?

Tata Punch Crosses 6 Lakh Sales: Do You See Why It’s Being Called “India Ki SUV”?
Tata Punch Crosses 6 Lakh Sales: Do You See Why It’s Being Called “India Ki SUV”?
Tata Punch Crosses 6 Lakh Sales: Do You See Why It’s Being Called “India Ki SUV”?
Tata Punch Crosses 6 Lakh Sales: Do You See Why It’s Being Called “India Ki SUV”?

