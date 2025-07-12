Mercedes-Benz Launches GLS AMG Line In India: Prices Start At Rs 1.40 Crore With Sporty New Features

Mercedes-Benz has introduced its new GLS AMG Line, priced at Rs 1.40 crore (ex-showroom). With this product portfolio, the company has made a significant move in the Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) category.

The mechanical specifications and quality standards of the GLS model remain unchanged. However, the company has improved its road presence by introducing AMG-specific elements to the GLS SUV.

AMG Styling Updates for a Sportier Look

The interior of this model is quite similar to the AMG, with added sporty elements such as a steering wheel, floor mats, and high-quality finishes. The company has targeted a segment of customers who are enthusiastic about dynamic, sportier looks and performance with a luxury feel.

This new variant features cosmetic upgrades from AMG, including sporty bumpers, a sculpted front apron, and larger air intakes, giving it a more aggressive stance.

The GLS AMG is powered by six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines, similar to the standard GLS models. The GLS 450 AMG Line offers a 3.0-litre petrol engine producing 375 bhp, while the GLS 450d AMG Line comes with a 3.0-litre diesel engine generating 362 bhp.

Both variants, the GLS 450 AMG and GLS 450d AMG, are paired with a 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission. They are capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in just 6.1 seconds.

Price Premium and Market Reception

The GLS 450 AMG Line costs Rs 3 lakh more than the regular petrol variant, while the GLS 450d AMG Line is priced Rs 1 lakh higher than the standard diesel version.

The company has highlighted the popularity of the luxury SUV segment and stated that more than 16,000 units of the GLS have been sold in the country.

