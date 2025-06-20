Mercedes Launches Super-Luxury EQS 580 Celebration Edition in India, Only 50 Cars Available

Mercedes-Benz is celebrating in style—and what better way than by launching a special version of its flagship electric sedan, the EQS 580 Celebration Edition, in India. This ultra-luxury EV comes with a price tag of ₹1.30 crore and will be limited to just 50 units across the country. Yep, only 50 people will get their hands on this beauty.

This isn’t just a new colour or badge. Mercedes has packed it with extra comfort features, fancy interiors, and cutting-edge tech that take things a step beyond the regular EQS 580.

Back Seat That Feels Like First Class

The real magic of this Celebration Edition is in the rear seats. Mercedes has added a Rear Seat Comfort Package, which gives you massaging seats, lumbar support, and the ability to recline up to 38 degrees. Basically, you’re lounging in a moving luxury suite.

There’s also an optional Chauffeur Package, where you can adjust the front passenger seat from the back—perfect if you love being driven around and want all the legroom in the world.

Inside: Leather, Tech, and a Lot of Class

Step inside and you’re greeted by Nappa leather upholstery (the soft, premium kind), designer seatbelt buckles, and an interior that looks straight out of a luxury hotel. And let’s not forget the tech.

The car comes with MBUX Augmented Reality Navigation, which shows directions right on a live camera view of the road ahead. No more guessing which turn to take—it literally shows you where to go.

On the Outside: Sleek, Bold, and Electric

On the outside, the EQS 580 Celebration Edition stands out with:

An illuminated front grille

Stylish LED headlamps

Chunky 20-inch alloy wheels

A glowing rear light bar

It’s long, wide, and low-slung—measuring 5.2 meters in length, over 2.1 meters wide, and just over 1.5 meters tall. The wheelbase is massive, which means tons of room inside, and even though it looks sporty, the ground clearance is enough to manage Indian roads.

This EV Doesn’t Just Look Good—It’s Fast

Under all that luxury is some serious muscle. The EQS 580 Celebration Edition runs on:

A 107.8kWh battery

Two electric motors (one on each axle for all-wheel drive)

A whopping 544bhp and 858Nm of torque

Put your foot down and this beast goes from 0 to 100 kmph in just 4.3 seconds. Silent speed has never looked this good.

Insane Range for Long Drives

One of the biggest flexes of this car is its 817km range on a single charge (certified by ARAI). That means you could do a Mumbai-to-Delhi trip with just one charging stop.

Charging details:

7.4kW home charger: 0–100% in 11–17 hours

200kW DC fast charger: 0–80% in just 31 minutes

So whether you’re charging at home or stopping at a fast charger on a road trip, it won’t keep you waiting long.

Limited, Loaded, and Super Luxe

With only 50 cars being sold, the EQS 580 Celebration Edition is all about exclusivity. It’s a bold mix of next-gen electric performance, top-tier comfort, and Mercedes’ signature style.

If you’re someone who wants a luxury car that’s eco-friendly, lightning-fast, and rare enough to turn heads everywhere—this could be your dream drive.