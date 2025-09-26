LIVE TV
kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp
Home > Business > Over 20.36 Lakh Workers Enrolled Under ESI Scheme in July, Nearly Half Under 25

Over 20.36 Lakh Workers Enrolled Under ESI Scheme in July, Nearly Half Under 25

The Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) added 20.36 lakh new employees under the ESI Scheme in July 2025, marking significant growth in India’s formal job sector. Nearly 48% of new enrollees are under 25, reflecting strong youth participation, while 4.33 lakh women and 88 transgender employees also joined. With 31,146 new establishments registered, the data highlights expanding social security coverage and rising inclusivity in the workforce.

Over 20.36 Lakh Workers Enrolled Under ESI Scheme in July, Nearly Half Under 25

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 26, 2025 17:03:36 IST

New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI): The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) added 20.36 lakh new employees under the ESI Scheme in July 2025, according to provisional payroll data released by the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

The data indicate a significant expansion in social security coverage for India’s workforce.

A total of 31,146 new establishments were registered under the scheme in July, bringing more workers under the ambit of social protection and employer-linked benefits.

A noteworthy trend in the data is the high share of young workers among the new enrollees. Of the 20.36 lakh newly registered employees, approximately 9.85 lakh (48.37 per cent) are aged 25 years or below, reflecting growing participation of the youth in the formal employment sector.

The data also shows encouraging trends in gender inclusivity. 4.33 lakh female employees were enrolled in July, accounting for more than 21 per cent of total registrations for the month. In addition, 88 transgender employees were newly registered under the ESI Scheme, highlighting ESIC’s efforts to make social security accessible to all segments of society.

The ESI Scheme provides medical care and various cash benefits in cases of sickness, maternity, and employment injury, among others, and covers establishments employing 10 or more workers in certain sectors.

The ESIC noted that the payroll data is provisional, as data collection and updation is an ongoing process. However, the figures reflect a steady increase in formal employment and growing awareness around social security entitlements.

With over 20 lakh new workers added in a single month, the July data signals robust momentum in formal job creation and a strengthening of India’s social protection net for workers. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: esi-schemeesicESIC July 2025formal job creationformal-employmentnew establishments registerednew-employeespayroll-datasocial security Indiasocial-security-1transgender employeeswomen-workersworkforce-expansion

Over 20.36 Lakh Workers Enrolled Under ESI Scheme in July, Nearly Half Under 25

Over 20.36 Lakh Workers Enrolled Under ESI Scheme in July, Nearly Half Under 25

Over 20.36 Lakh Workers Enrolled Under ESI Scheme in July, Nearly Half Under 25
Over 20.36 Lakh Workers Enrolled Under ESI Scheme in July, Nearly Half Under 25
Over 20.36 Lakh Workers Enrolled Under ESI Scheme in July, Nearly Half Under 25
Over 20.36 Lakh Workers Enrolled Under ESI Scheme in July, Nearly Half Under 25

QUICK LINKS