Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Open Or Closed On March 27, 2026 For Sri Rama Navami? Check Out State-Wise List Inside

27 March 2026 Holiday: Banks across India are partially closed on Friday, March 27, 2026, on account of Ram Navami (Chaite Dasain). However, the closure is not nationwide and depends on the city, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar.

Where Banks Are Closed Today

Bank branches are shut in several cities due to Ram Navami celebrations, including:

-Bhopal

-Bhubaneswar

-Gangtok

-Hyderabad

-Patna

-Vijayawada

These closures are region-specific, as RBI holidays vary based on local festivals and observances.

Where Banks Remain Open

In many other cities, including Delhi, Mumbai and several northern states, banks are open and functioning normally on March 27. This is because Ram Navami holidays are split across March 26 and March 27 in different states.

Why there are 2 Ram Navami bank holidays

March 26, 2026: Banks were closed in multiple cities like Jaipur, Lucknow, Mumbai and Kolkata

March 27, 2026: Closure applies to another set of cities observing the festival a day later

What Services Are Available Today

Even where branches are closed:

-Online banking

-Mobile banking

-UPI services

-ATMs

will continue to work as usual. Only physical branch services are affected.

Upcoming Bank Closures To Note

March 28, 2026: Fourth Saturday (banks closed nationwide)

March 29, 2026: Sunday (weekly holiday)

So, many customers may face a long banking weekend depending on their location. Banks are not fully closed across India today. They are shut only in select cities observing Ram Navami on March 27, while remaining open elsewhere.

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