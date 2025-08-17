5 IPOs To Watch This Week: Key Details Investors Must Know Before Subscribing

This coming week is going to be exciting for the investors looking for Indian markets, as five IPOs, are launching across sectors, starting from August 18 and August 21, 2025. These Public offerings include four equity (EQ) mainboard IPOs and one SME issue, giving investors a extensive range of selections in terms of sector exposure, issue size, and price range.

1. Studio LSD Limited (SME IPO)

• IPO Dates: August 18 – August 20, 2025

• Price Band: ₹51 – ₹54 per share

• Issue Size: ₹1.37 crore (approx.)

• Category: SME IPO

• About the Company: Studio LSD is a creative design and branding firm. The company provides visual communications, advertising, and multimedia solutions. This low-cost SME IPO aims at the investors looking to invest in a niche creativity segment.

2. Patel Retail Limited

• IPO Dates: August 19 – August 21, 2025

• Price Band: ₹237 – ₹255 per share

• Issue Size: 95.2 lakh shares

• About the Company: Patel Retail works as a supermarket chain, “Patel’s R Mart” in semi-urban and rural India. The IPO offers exposure to India’s rising retail market demand. The objective of the company is to expand its footprint with proceeds from the public issue.

3. Vikram Solar Limited

• IPO Dates: August 19 – August 21, 2025

• Price Band: ₹315 – ₹332 per share

• Issue Size: 6.5 crore shares (approx.)

• About the Company: Vikram Solar is a leading solar PV module manufacturer and EPC player. The company provides to both domestic and international markets. Supported by India’s renewable energy drive, it’s one of the most awaited IPOs in the green energy sector.

4. Gem Aromatics Limited

• IPO Dates: August 19 – August 21, 2025

• Price Band: ₹309 – ₹325 per share

• Issue Size: 1.41 crore shares (approx.)

• About the Company: The company is into the production and exports of aroma chemicals used in perfumes, cosmetics, and household products. It has a global customer base and is part of India’s flourishing specialty chemicals industry.

5. Shreeji Shipping Global Limited

• IPO Dates: August 19 – August 21, 2025

• Price Band: ₹240 – ₹252 per share

• Issue Size: 1.62 crore shares (approx.)

• About the Company: Shreeji Shipping functions in the logistics and coastal shipping. The company profits from rising demand for maritime logistics in India, and the IPO earnings are expected to fund fleet expansion and infrastructure elevations.

(Disclaimer: The above article is only for the purpose of information. It does not constitute financial guidance in any form(s). Investors here are suggested to carefully review the prospectus and refer to a registered financial advisor or certified investment professional before they finalise any investment. Similarly, past performances are not an indication of future outcomes. Investments are subject to market risks.)

Also Read: Regaal Resources Limited IPO: Check Allotment Status, Did You Get The Shares?