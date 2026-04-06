5 Years, Zero Pay, Tajinder Tiwana’s Public Service Pledge

First-time corporator dedicates entire salary and allowances to the Mayor’s Fund, setting a new benchmark in selfless governance

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 04: Demonstrating a remarkable commitment to public service, Municipal Councillor and Member of the Standing and Law Committee, Tajinder Singh Tiwana, has announced that he will donate his entire salary and allowances for his full 5-year tenure to the Mayor’s Fund.

Elected from Ward 47 in the recent Municipal Corporation elections, Tiwana has submitted a formal request to Hon’ble Mayor Smt. Ritu Tawde to dedicate his honorarium and committee allowances for public welfare.

Speaking on the occasion, Tiwana said, “Public service is a commitment. As a Nagar Sevak, I believe in selfless service and ensuring help reaches the last person. This is why I have dedicated my entire tenure’s earnings to the Mayor’s Fund.”

Key Highlights of the Decision:

Donation to Mayor’s Fund: Entire monthly salary and committee allowances (approximately ₹25,000–₹35,000) to be contributed

Purpose: To support needy citizens, emergency situations, and medical assistance for Mumbaikars

Motivation: A strong belief that public service is a lifelong commitment and that governance must reach the last person in society

Formal Action: A written request has been submitted to Hon’ble Mayor Smt. Ritu Tawde

Tiwana’s initiative is expected to support welfare efforts across Mumbai while setting an inspiring example of selfless public service.

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