8th Pay Commission: Big Update As February 25 Meeting Could Shape Salary Hikes- Here's Everything You Need To Know

8th Pay Commission: Big Update As February 25 Meeting Could Shape Salary Hikes- Here’s Everything You Need To Know

The 8th Pay Commission process gathers pace as employee bodies prepare joint demands ahead of the February 25 meeting, raising hopes of long-awaited salary revisions for central government staff and pensioners.

8th Pay Commission Update
8th Pay Commission Update

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: January 23, 2026 12:18:27 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

8th Pay Commission: Big Update As February 25 Meeting Could Shape Salary Hikes- Here’s Everything You Need To Know
8th Pay Commission: Big Update for Central Government Employees

The 8th Pay Commission has moved beyond discussion, as central government employees and pensioners can now expect progress on their long-awaited demands. The Economic Times reports that employee organisations plan to start official negotiations as the salary revision process begins to take shape. The biggest signal yet? The 8th Pay Commission office has begun operations in New Delhi. This initial step, which places pay hikes firmly on the horizon, marks the foundation of the entire process. The latest update brings renewed hope for employees closely tracking developments, indicating that long-delayed salary revisions are finally moving forward.

February 25 Meeting on 8th Pay Commission: Why It’s a Big Deal for Employees

Central government workers and pensioners will find February 25, 2026, to be an important date. Major professional organisations representing both employees and pensioners will meet in New Delhi to establish their united demands for pay changes and working conditions before the upcoming 8th Pay Commission.

The National Council (Staff Side) of the Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM) will conduct the meeting to consolidate various perspectives, creating a unified representation of all parties. The meeting will function as a decision-making platform, facilitating the setting of organisational priorities while generating preliminary employee bargaining positions. This upcoming meeting will help shape the salary outlook for employees who have been waiting for clarity on their earnings.

The upcoming February 25 meeting will serve as the initial milestone leading to future salary adjustments under the 8th Pay Commission for hundreds of thousands of government employees and pensioners.

Inside The Push To Draft A Common Employee Charter With 8th Pay Commission

The foundation work for the 8th Pay Commission is currently proceeding through its development stages and will reach a critical milestone on February 25, 2026, when a key meeting takes place in New Delhi. NC-JCM Secretary Shiva Gopal Mishra announced that the drafting committee will meet at 13-C, Ferozeshah Road, starting at 10:30 am, to create a unified memorandum addressing service-related matters.

The document will reflect the collective demands of central government employees and pensioners and will be presented once the Pay Commission office begins its work. The meeting will bring together representatives from Railways, Defence, Posts, Income Tax, and other central services to ensure all departments present their views.

Committee members plan to remain in Delhi for about one week, during which extensive discussions will lead to the finalisation of proposals. The process functions like a negotiation boot camp, helping align priorities and shape a common employee wish list for official submission.

Who Will Attend the Meeting February 25 Meeting on 8th Pay Commission ?

According to ET, representatives from several central government departments have been invited. These include employee and pensioner associations from:

  • Railways

  • Defence

  • Posts

  • Income Tax

  • Other central government services

8th Pay Commission Pay Talks Begin, Expectations Rise

The 8th Pay Commission has progressed from its initial waiting phase to its upcoming work period, which will begin with upcoming discussions.

Employee and pensioner representatives will present their essential demands, which include basic pay, fitment factor, minimum wages, allowances, and service conditions, during multiple days of intense negotiations. The NC-JCM will create a unified memorandum, which will enable the Pay Commission to begin its official consultation process by requesting feedback from both central and state entities. 

Stakeholders will then be called in to defend their case, demand by demand. The historical record shows that during the 7th Pay Commission process, officials reduced the original minimum pay proposal of ₹26,000 to its final value of ₹18,000. The commission and government will make the final decisions, while the public will express their opinions and maintain high expectations throughout the process.

(With Inputs)
Also read: Shadowfax IPO Allotment Status: How To Check Allotment Step-By-Step Via BSE, NSE, And Registrar..
First published on: Jan 23, 2026 12:18 PM IST
8th Pay Commission: Big Update As February 25 Meeting Could Shape Salary Hikes- Here’s Everything You Need To Know

