8th Pay Commission: Big Update As February 25 Meeting Could Shape Salary Hikes- Here’s Everything You Need To Know

The foundation work for the 8th Pay Commission is currently proceeding through its development stages and will reach a critical milestone on February 25, 2026, when a key meeting takes place in New Delhi. NC-JCM Secretary Shiva Gopal Mishra announced that the drafting committee will meet at 13-C, Ferozeshah Road, starting at 10:30 am, to create a unified memorandum addressing service-related matters.

The document will reflect the collective demands of central government employees and pensioners and will be presented once the Pay Commission office begins its work. The meeting will bring together representatives from Railways, Defence, Posts, Income Tax, and other central services to ensure all departments present their views.

Committee members plan to remain in Delhi for about one week, during which extensive discussions will lead to the finalisation of proposals. The process functions like a negotiation boot camp, helping align priorities and shape a common employee wish list for official submission.

Who Will Attend the Meeting February 25 Meeting on 8th Pay Commission ?

According to ET, representatives from several central government departments have been invited. These include employee and pensioner associations from:

Railways

Defence

Posts

Income Tax

Other central government services