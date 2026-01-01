Adani Power Shares Surge 7% On First Trading Day Of 2026: What Investors Should Know

Adani Power Shares Soar On First Trading Day of 2026

Prepare yourself for the grand entry of Adani Power into 2026! The stock price skyrocketed by 7% on the very first day of the year to reach ₹153, thus marking the highest price for the company since November 20 and giving the investors a really good reason to celebrate. Adani Power’s incredible day-long price increase attracted more traders even though the general market did not move much. It was a day of wild trading; the stocks were flying off the shelf and the volumes were through the roof. Are you keeping an eye on this rally or simply scrolling past it?

If you are an active trader or a casual investor, the surge is a reminder that sometimes, the new year really does bring new highs!

Adani Power Shares: Trading Frenzy and Technical Moves Drive Adani Power Rally

Adani Power’s Stellar Performance And Strategic Moves

Aspect Details 2025 Performance Despite late-year sell-off from ₹182.70, closed 2025 with 35% annual gain 3-Year Return 149% 5-Year Return 1,400%, making it a top-performing Adani Group stock Strategic Acquisitions Acquired Vidharbha Industries and Power Ltd near Nagpur Future Investments Committed over $22 billion to projects through 2032

(With Inputs)

