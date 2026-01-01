LIVE TV
Home > Business > Adani Power Shares Surge 7% On First Trading Day Of 2026: What Investors Should Know

Adani Power Shares Surge 7% On First Trading Day Of 2026: What Investors Should Know

Adani Power shares jumped 7% on January 1, 2026, amid high trading volumes and technical breakout. Strong 2025 gains, strategic acquisitions, and future $22B investments highlight bullish momentum for investors.

Credit: Instagram@gautam.adani
Credit: Instagram@gautam.adani

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: January 1, 2026 14:38:05 IST

Adani Power Shares Surge 7% On First Trading Day Of 2026: What Investors Should Know

Adani Power Shares Soar On First Trading Day of 2026

Prepare yourself for the grand entry of Adani Power into 2026! The stock price skyrocketed by 7% on the very first day of the year to reach ₹153, thus marking the highest price for the company since November 20 and giving the investors a really good reason to celebrate. Adani Power’s incredible day-long price increase attracted more traders even though the general market did not move much. It was a day of wild trading; the stocks were flying off the shelf and the volumes were through the roof. Are you keeping an eye on this rally or simply scrolling past it?

If you are an active trader or a casual investor, the surge is a reminder that sometimes, the new year really does bring new highs!

Adani Power Shares: Trading Frenzy and Technical Moves Drive Adani Power Rally

  • Trading Volumes Surge Amid Speculative Activity: Nearly 50 million Adani Power shares changed hands on NSE and BSE by 12:45 PM, four times higher than average weekly volumes, despite no fundamental news triggering the rally (Trendlyne).

  • Technical Analysis – Breakout From Six-Week Box Formation: The stock is attempting a breakout near 146, reclaiming the 10, 20, and 50-day EMAs. Experts suggest this signals a tactical recovery, not a trend reversal, with potential short-term gains toward 158–160.

  • Ex-Split Trading and Share History: Adani Power has been trading on a 1:5 ex-split basis since September 22, affecting liquidity and price perception among traders.

Adani Power’s Stellar Performance And Strategic Moves

Aspect Details
2025 Performance Despite late-year sell-off from ₹182.70, closed 2025 with 35% annual gain
3-Year Return 149%
5-Year Return 1,400%, making it a top-performing Adani Group stock
Strategic Acquisitions Acquired Vidharbha Industries and Power Ltd near Nagpur
Future Investments Committed over $22 billion to projects through 2032

(With Inputs)

First published on: Jan 1, 2026 2:38 PM IST
Adani Power Shares Surge 7% On First Trading Day Of 2026: What Investors Should Know

