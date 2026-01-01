Adani Power Shares Surge 7% On First Trading Day Of 2026: What Investors Should Know

Adani Power Shares Soar On First Trading Day of 2026
Prepare yourself for the grand entry of Adani Power into 2026! The stock price skyrocketed by 7% on the very first day of the year to reach ₹153, thus marking the highest price for the company since November 20 and giving the investors a really good reason to celebrate. Adani Power’s incredible day-long price increase attracted more traders even though the general market did not move much. It was a day of wild trading; the stocks were flying off the shelf and the volumes were through the roof. Are you keeping an eye on this rally or simply scrolling past it?
If you are an active trader or a casual investor, the surge is a reminder that sometimes, the new year really does bring new highs!
Adani Power Shares: Trading Frenzy and Technical Moves Drive Adani Power Rally
-
Trading Volumes Surge Amid Speculative Activity: Nearly 50 million Adani Power shares changed hands on NSE and BSE by 12:45 PM, four times higher than average weekly volumes, despite no fundamental news triggering the rally (Trendlyne).
-
Technical Analysis – Breakout From Six-Week Box Formation: The stock is attempting a breakout near 146, reclaiming the 10, 20, and 50-day EMAs. Experts suggest this signals a tactical recovery, not a trend reversal, with potential short-term gains toward 158–160.
-
Ex-Split Trading and Share History: Adani Power has been trading on a 1:5 ex-split basis since September 22, affecting liquidity and price perception among traders.
Adani Power’s Stellar Performance And Strategic Moves
|Aspect
|Details
|2025 Performance
|Despite late-year sell-off from ₹182.70, closed 2025 with 35% annual gain
|3-Year Return
|149%
|5-Year Return
|1,400%, making it a top-performing Adani Group stock
|Strategic Acquisitions
|Acquired Vidharbha Industries and Power Ltd near Nagpur
|Future Investments
|Committed over $22 billion to projects through 2032
(With Inputs)
Also Read: Why Are ITC Shares Falling Today? How The New Excise Duty Left Investors And
Aishwarya is a journalism graduate with over three years of experience thriving in the buzzing corporate media world. She’s got a knack for decoding business news, tracking the twists and turns of the stock market, covering the masala of the entertainment world, and sometimes her stories come with just the right sprinkle of political commentary. She has worked with several organizations, interned at ZEE and gained professional skills at TV9 and News24, And now is learning and writing at NewsX, she’s no stranger to the newsroom hustle. Her storytelling style is fast-paced, creative, and perfectly tailored to connect with both the platform and its audience. Moto: Approaching every story from the reader’s point of view, backing up her insights with solid facts.
Always bold with her opinions, she also never misses the chance to weave in expert voices, keeping things balanced and insightful. In short, Aishwarya brings a fresh, sharp, and fact-driven voice to every story she touches.