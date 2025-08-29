Adani Skills And Education Launches Karma Shiksha – A Pioneering Work-Study Diploma Program Recognised By NCVET

Ahmedabad, August 29, 2025: Adani Skills & Education (ASE), the skill development arm of the Adani Group, today announced the launch of Karma Shiksha, Work-Study Diploma Program, under the National Council for Vocational Education & Training (NCVET), Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE).

Karma Shiksha is designed to empower Class 10 and 12 pass students (all streams) as well as ITI graduates from across India by offering them industry-integrated, job-ready education. The program combines classroom learning with hands-on industry experience across Adani’s core sectors – Ports, Power, Solar Manufacturing, Green Energy, and Logistics.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group said, “With Karma Shiksha, we are taking a transformative step to provide them not just with education, but with practical skills that open pathways to opportunity. This initiative embodies our philosophy of Hum Karke Dikhate Hai — turning intent into action, vision into reality — and empowering a new generation to meaningfully contribute to the creation of a Viksit Bharat.

“Program Highlights:

National-Level Merit-Based Selection of students from across India

2-Year Work-Study Diploma in Ports Management and Logistics Management

NCVET recognised certification, jointly with Adani Skills & Education

Multi-sector exposure through industry-integrated learning

Attractive stipend to support students through the program

Higher education pathways, including lateral entry into degree programs

With Karma Shiksha, students will benefit from an earn-while-you-learn model, ensuring financial independence during their education. The diploma is nationally recognised and offers direct pathways into employment as well as higher studies, enabling students to build sustainable, long-term careers

Commenting on the launch, Mr Robin Bhowmik, CEO, Adani Skills & Education said, “Karma Shiksha is more than a diploma – it is a gateway to opportunity. With Skill2Employ as our guiding framework, we are ensuring that every skill leads to employment and every learner becomes a contributor to India’s growth story. By integrating academics with workplace learning, we are creating a robust pipeline of industry-ready professionals for a future-ready India.”

The launch of Karma Shiksha reinforces Adani Skills & Education commitment to skill-building, employability, and education excellence. By aligning with NCVET and working closely with industries, ASE is creating a scalable model of skill-based, job-integrated education that will redefine vocational training in India.

