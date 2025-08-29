LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Adani Skills And Education Launches Karma Shiksha – A Pioneering Work-Study Diploma Program Recognised By NCVET

Adani Skills And Education Launches Karma Shiksha – A Pioneering Work-Study Diploma Program Recognised By NCVET

Adani Skills & Education launches Karma Shiksha, a two-year work-study diploma for Class 10/12 and ITI graduates, offering industry-integrated education, national certification, and career pathways in core sectors.

Adani Skills And Education Launches Karma Shiksha – A Pioneering Work-Study Diploma Program Recognised By NCVET

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: August 29, 2025 15:32:04 IST

Ahmedabad, August 29, 2025: Adani Skills & Education (ASE), the skill development arm of the Adani Group, today announced the launch of Karma Shiksha, Work-Study Diploma Program, under the National Council for Vocational Education & Training (NCVET), Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE).

Karma Shiksha is designed to empower Class 10 and 12 pass students (all streams) as well as ITI graduates from across India by offering them industry-integrated, job-ready education. The program combines classroom learning with hands-on industry experience across Adani’s core sectors – Ports, Power, Solar Manufacturing, Green Energy, and Logistics.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group said, “With Karma Shiksha, we are taking a transformative step to provide them not just with education, but with practical skills that open pathways to opportunity. This initiative embodies our philosophy of Hum Karke Dikhate Hai — turning intent into action, vision into reality — and empowering a new generation to meaningfully contribute to the creation of a Viksit Bharat.

Program Highlights:

  • National-Level Merit-Based Selection of students from across India

  • 2-Year Work-Study Diploma in Ports Management and Logistics Management

  • NCVET recognised certification, jointly with Adani Skills & Education

  • Multi-sector exposure through industry-integrated learning

  • Attractive stipend to support students through the program

  • Higher education pathways, including lateral entry into degree programs

With Karma Shiksha, students will benefit from an earn-while-you-learn model, ensuring financial independence during their education. The diploma is nationally recognised and offers direct pathways into employment as well as higher studies, enabling students to build sustainable, long-term careers

Commenting on the launch, Mr Robin Bhowmik, CEO, Adani Skills & Education said, Karma Shiksha is more than a diploma – it is a gateway to opportunity. With Skill2Employ as our guiding framework, we are ensuring that every skill leads to employment and every learner becomes a contributor to India’s growth story. By integrating academics with workplace learning, we are creating a robust pipeline of industry-ready professionals for a future-ready India.”

The launch of Karma Shiksha reinforces Adani Skills & Education commitment to skill-building, employability, and education excellence. By aligning with NCVET and working closely with industries, ASE is creating a scalable model of skill-based, job-integrated education that will redefine vocational training in India.

Also Read: Adani Logistics Park Breaks Ground in Kalamassery, Kochi: A New Era for Kerala’s Industrial Growth

Tags: adani

RELATED News

IPO Giants Incoming: Jio And Tata Set To Rock Indian Markets!
ONGC Expands Global Footprint With 32 Projects Across 15 Countries, Joins India’s Samudra Manthan Mission To Triple Output By 2047
Maruti Escudo Teaser Drops – A Stylish Beast Bringing Premium Punch to the ARENA Line-Up!
Indian Growth: RBI And Bank Of Baroda Project 6.5% Growth Amid Trade Concerns
India, UAE Strengthen Trade Ties; Focus On Infrastructure, Energy And Tech Under CEPA

LATEST NEWS

7 Lesser Known And Strange Royal Family Facts That Will Surprise You
Who Was Andriy Parubiy? The Ukrainian Politician Killed In Lviv Under Mysterious Circumstances
Breaking: After a Gap of 7 Years, PM Modi Lands In China To Attend the SCO Summit
World’s Biggest Arms Buyers Revealed: Where Do India, Pakistan Rank?
Top Terror Facilitator ‘Samandar Chacha’ Killed in Gurez Sector Operation
Here’s How Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 Is Sure To Have Drama!
Do you throw away the ashes of the lamp after the puja? It has these 5 divine qualities…
Italy’s Giorgia Meloni’s Photos Appear on Porn Site – Know What Happened Next
France Rejects US Move to Block Palestinian Officials from UN – Is Donald Trump Fueling a New Rift with Europe?
Why It’s Illegal To Wear Camouflage In Barbados- The Real Reason Behind The Unique Law Tourists Must Know Before Visiting
Adani Skills And Education Launches Karma Shiksha – A Pioneering Work-Study Diploma Program Recognised By NCVET

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Adani Skills And Education Launches Karma Shiksha – A Pioneering Work-Study Diploma Program Recognised By NCVET

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Adani Skills And Education Launches Karma Shiksha – A Pioneering Work-Study Diploma Program Recognised By NCVET
Adani Skills And Education Launches Karma Shiksha – A Pioneering Work-Study Diploma Program Recognised By NCVET
Adani Skills And Education Launches Karma Shiksha – A Pioneering Work-Study Diploma Program Recognised By NCVET
Adani Skills And Education Launches Karma Shiksha – A Pioneering Work-Study Diploma Program Recognised By NCVET

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?