Aequs IPO Allotment, GMP And Listing: What Investors Need To Know

Aequs IPO: The Aequs IPO frenzy is really happening, and investors are highly interested! This contract manufacturing giant, which operates in aerospace and consumer goods, has attracted massive investor attention. The allotment day is set for Monday, December 8, 2025, make sure to mark your calendars!

Those who are lucky will have their shares credited on Tuesday, December 9, while others who weren’t so fortunate will receive their refunds the same day. And what about the big moment? Aequs is all set to show its worth on the NSE and BSE on Wednesday, December 10.

Aequs IPO Grey Market Premium (GMP)

Investor Sentiment: Remained strong for Aequs IPO.

Grey Market Premium (GMP) on Dec 6: ₹43 per share.

Implied Listing Price: ₹167 per share.

Premium Over Upper Price Band: 34.68% above ₹124.

Significance of GMP: Indicates the additional amount investors are willing to pay over the issue price. Aequs IPO: Key Details Category Details Overall Subscription 104.30× on Day 3 Retail Investors 81.03× Non-Institutional Investors 83.61× Qualified Institutional Buyers 122.93× Total Bids Received 427.19 crore against 4.09 crore shares Subscription Trend Day 1 – 0.68×, Day 2 – 0.75× Total Issue Size ₹921.81 crore Fresh Issue 5.40 crore shares (₹670 crore) Offer for Sale (OFS) 2.03 crore shares (₹251.81 crore) Price Band ₹118–₹124 per share Lot Size 120 shares Minimum Investment (Retail) ₹14,880 (120 shares at upper price) Use of Funds Repayment of borrowings, Purchase of machinery and equipment, Support for future growth through acquisitions, strategic initiatives, and general corporate purposes Lead Managers JM Financial, IIFL Capital Services, Kotak Mahindra Capital Registrar KFin Technologies What Does Aequs Do? Aequs, though its main focus was on aerospace, has won the battle of successfully transferring its operations through different sectors to cover a larger area. The company, in consumer electronics and durable goods, has even stepped into the kitchen by manufacturing cookware and small home appliances that suit every household's daily needs. The plastics division alone is responsible for a variety of products ranging from outdoor toys, figurines, and toy vehicles to extremely fine laptop and smartphone components, thus showing the company's wide-open manufacturing capabilities. This calculated move of diversifying not only reinforces Aequs' presence in the industrial and consumer circuits but also guarantees constant growth through the mix of state-of-the-art aerospace projects and customer-friendly products, thus making the company a balanced one. (With Inputs)