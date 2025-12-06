LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
pakistan afghanistan clash airport chaos India delhi weather afghanistan Argentina jd vance FIFA World Cup 2026 2036 Olympic Games donald trump pakistan afghanistan clash airport chaos India delhi weather afghanistan Argentina jd vance FIFA World Cup 2026 2036 Olympic Games donald trump pakistan afghanistan clash airport chaos India delhi weather afghanistan Argentina jd vance FIFA World Cup 2026 2036 Olympic Games donald trump pakistan afghanistan clash airport chaos India delhi weather afghanistan Argentina jd vance FIFA World Cup 2026 2036 Olympic Games donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
pakistan afghanistan clash airport chaos India delhi weather afghanistan Argentina jd vance FIFA World Cup 2026 2036 Olympic Games donald trump pakistan afghanistan clash airport chaos India delhi weather afghanistan Argentina jd vance FIFA World Cup 2026 2036 Olympic Games donald trump pakistan afghanistan clash airport chaos India delhi weather afghanistan Argentina jd vance FIFA World Cup 2026 2036 Olympic Games donald trump pakistan afghanistan clash airport chaos India delhi weather afghanistan Argentina jd vance FIFA World Cup 2026 2036 Olympic Games donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Business > ICICI Prudential AMC IPO Launched: RHP Filed, ₹10,000 Crore Offer Sets Market Buzz

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO Launched: RHP Filed, ₹10,000 Crore Offer Sets Market Buzz

ICICI Prudential AMC files RHP for ₹10,000 crore IPO, offering up to 9.91% via Prudential. Pre-IPO placements, market competition, and investment risks could shape one of 2025’s most awaited IPOs.

IPO
IPO

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: December 6, 2025 09:08:01 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO Launched: RHP Filed, ₹10,000 Crore Offer Sets Market Buzz

ICICI Prudential AMC Files RHP: IPO Buzz Begins!

A gigantic announcement from the world of finance! ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company not only upset the markets but also filed its Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) with the Registrar of Companies in Delhi and Haryana to start the highly awaited IPO process on December 6.

However, there’s more, the RHP has also reached SEBI, BSE, and NSE, indicating that the IPO race is officially on. Reports say that the offer price is a staggering ₹10,000 crore, and through Prudential Corporation Holdings Limited, a subsidiary of Prudential, up to 9.91% of equity shares are being sold.

Investors, be alert, and have your calculators on standby, this may be one of the year’s most discussed IPOs! Who knows, a turbo boost may just come your way for your portfolio.

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO information

Section Details
IPO Filing ICICI Prudential AMC filed its Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) with the Registrar of Companies, Delhi & Haryana on December 6, 2025. Also submitted to SEBI, BSE, NSE.
Proposed IPO Size ₹10,000 crore (Offer for Sale of up to 9.91% of equity shares by Prudential Corporation Holdings Ltd, subsidiary of Prudential)
Pre-IPO Plans / Private Placement – Private sale of 2% to ICICI Bank
Additional pre-IPO placement for select institutional investors
IPO Purpose & Background – Draft papers submitted to SEBI on July 8, 2025
Objective: Carry out OFS and enable listing benefits for equity shares
Lead Managers – ICICI Securities
– Citigroup Global Markets India
– Morgan Stanley India Co.
– BofA Securities India
– Goldman Sachs (India) Securities
Registrar to the Offer KFin Technologies Ltd
Key Risks – Underperformance of investment products affecting AUM, PMS, AIF, and advisory assets
– Rising competition may slow growth, reduce market share, or lower fees

Who Are The Main Competitors In The Market?

Other major players in the asset management industry include:

  • HDFC Asset Management Co.

  • Nippon Life India Asset Management

  • Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC

  • UTI Asset Management Co.

  • Canara Robeco Asset Management Co.

  • Shriram Asset Management Co.

Key Risks section

  • Underperformance of Investment Products:

    • A decline in AUM, PMS, AIF, and advisory assets may negatively impact financial performance and cash flows.

  • Rising Competition:

    • Intense rivalry from existing and new players could slow growth, reduce market share, or lower fees, affecting business and cash flows.

(With Inputs)

Also Read: Are Flights Back on Track? Delhi Airport Releases Advisory as IndiGo Recovers and Operations…..

First published on: Dec 6, 2025 9:08 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

RBI Monetary Policy Update: FY26 CPI Inflation Falls To 2%, GDP Growth Projected At 7.3%

Who Is Avadhut Sathe? SEBI Bans Trading Guru, Impounds ₹546 Crore Over Unregistered Advisory

Gold and Silver Price Today on December 5: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Jump As RBI Rate Cut Sparks Broad Market Rally

Indian Rupee At ₹90 Per Dollar: Petrol, Groceries, Gadgets And Overseas Travel Costs Surge

LATEST NEWS

IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Dew Likely To Impact The Match? Check Weather Report Of ACA-VDCA Stadium In Vizag

Putin Slams Pakistan’s Narrative, Stands By Taliban’s Counter Terror Operations

Dhurandhar Day 1 Box Office: Massive ₹27 Cr Start Makes It Ranveer’s Biggest Opener

Are Flights Back on Track? Delhi Airport Releases Advisory as IndiGo Recovers and Operations Steadily Return to Normal

Kashmir To Delhi: India Braces For Severe Cold Waves And Snowfall- Weather Advisory Warns Of Snow In The Hills, Cold Wave In The Plains

Ex-Pentagon Official Makes Big Claim, Says Trump Deserves Nobel For Uniting India And Russia

Pakistan, Afghanistan Exchange Heavy Fire Along Border Amid Rising Tensions: Here’s What We Know

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: When Could Portugal Face Argentina At FIFA World Cup 2026?

JD Vance Issues Big Statement After His Wife Usha Vance Spotted Without Wedding Ring, Says His Marriage Remains…

Amid IndiGo Flight Cancellations, Indian Railways To Bring Big Relief For Commuters, Set To Deploy…

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO Launched: RHP Filed, ₹10,000 Crore Offer Sets Market Buzz

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO Launched: RHP Filed, ₹10,000 Crore Offer Sets Market Buzz

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO Launched: RHP Filed, ₹10,000 Crore Offer Sets Market Buzz
ICICI Prudential AMC IPO Launched: RHP Filed, ₹10,000 Crore Offer Sets Market Buzz
ICICI Prudential AMC IPO Launched: RHP Filed, ₹10,000 Crore Offer Sets Market Buzz
ICICI Prudential AMC IPO Launched: RHP Filed, ₹10,000 Crore Offer Sets Market Buzz

QUICK LINKS