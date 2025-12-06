ICICI Prudential AMC IPO Launched: RHP Filed, ₹10,000 Crore Offer Sets Market Buzz

ICICI Prudential AMC Files RHP: IPO Buzz Begins!

A gigantic announcement from the world of finance! ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company not only upset the markets but also filed its Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) with the Registrar of Companies in Delhi and Haryana to start the highly awaited IPO process on December 6.

However, there’s more, the RHP has also reached SEBI, BSE, and NSE, indicating that the IPO race is officially on. Reports say that the offer price is a staggering ₹10,000 crore, and through Prudential Corporation Holdings Limited, a subsidiary of Prudential, up to 9.91% of equity shares are being sold.

Investors, be alert, and have your calculators on standby, this may be one of the year’s most discussed IPOs! Who knows, a turbo boost may just come your way for your portfolio.

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO information

Section Details IPO Filing ICICI Prudential AMC filed its Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) with the Registrar of Companies, Delhi & Haryana on December 6, 2025. Also submitted to SEBI, BSE, NSE. Proposed IPO Size ₹10,000 crore (Offer for Sale of up to 9.91% of equity shares by Prudential Corporation Holdings Ltd, subsidiary of Prudential) Pre-IPO Plans / Private Placement – Private sale of 2% to ICICI Bank

– Additional pre-IPO placement for select institutional investors IPO Purpose & Background – Draft papers submitted to SEBI on July 8, 2025

– Objective: Carry out OFS and enable listing benefits for equity shares Lead Managers – ICICI Securities

– Citigroup Global Markets India

– Morgan Stanley India Co.

– BofA Securities India

– Goldman Sachs (India) Securities Registrar to the Offer KFin Technologies Ltd Key Risks – Underperformance of investment products affecting AUM, PMS, AIF, and advisory assets

– Rising competition may slow growth, reduce market share, or lower fees

Who Are The Main Competitors In The Market?

Other major players in the asset management industry include:

HDFC Asset Management Co.

Nippon Life India Asset Management

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC

UTI Asset Management Co.

Canara Robeco Asset Management Co.

Shriram Asset Management Co.

Key Risks section

Underperformance of Investment Products: A decline in AUM, PMS, AIF, and advisory assets may negatively impact financial performance and cash flows.

Rising Competition: Intense rivalry from existing and new players could slow growth, reduce market share, or lower fees, affecting business and cash flows.



(With Inputs)

