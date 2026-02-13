LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
icc delhi Deepinder Goyal elon musk crime news Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 Bangladesh Election results polls Bangladesh Election 2026 Bishnoi Gang Akash Yadav accident Abhishek Sharma icc delhi Deepinder Goyal elon musk crime news Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 Bangladesh Election results polls Bangladesh Election 2026 Bishnoi Gang Akash Yadav accident Abhishek Sharma icc delhi Deepinder Goyal elon musk crime news Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 Bangladesh Election results polls Bangladesh Election 2026 Bishnoi Gang Akash Yadav accident Abhishek Sharma icc delhi Deepinder Goyal elon musk crime news Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 Bangladesh Election results polls Bangladesh Election 2026 Bishnoi Gang Akash Yadav accident Abhishek Sharma
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
icc delhi Deepinder Goyal elon musk crime news Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 Bangladesh Election results polls Bangladesh Election 2026 Bishnoi Gang Akash Yadav accident Abhishek Sharma icc delhi Deepinder Goyal elon musk crime news Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 Bangladesh Election results polls Bangladesh Election 2026 Bishnoi Gang Akash Yadav accident Abhishek Sharma icc delhi Deepinder Goyal elon musk crime news Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 Bangladesh Election results polls Bangladesh Election 2026 Bishnoi Gang Akash Yadav accident Abhishek Sharma icc delhi Deepinder Goyal elon musk crime news Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 Bangladesh Election results polls Bangladesh Election 2026 Bishnoi Gang Akash Yadav accident Abhishek Sharma
LIVE TV
Home > Business > After Eternal Exit, Is Deepinder Goyal Still One Of India’s Richest? Check His Networth, Ventures And More

After Eternal Exit, Is Deepinder Goyal Still One Of India’s Richest? Check His Networth, Ventures And More

After Deepinder Goyal stepped down as Group CEO and Managing Director of Eternal Limited, which runs Zomato and Blinkit. His net worth is estimated at around ₹14,000 crore, largely built from his long-held Zomato shares, especially after the company’s $12 billion IPO in 2021.

Deepinder Goyal net worth (Image: X/deepigoyal)
Deepinder Goyal net worth (Image: X/deepigoyal)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: February 13, 2026 17:15:58 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

After Eternal Exit, Is Deepinder Goyal Still One Of India’s Richest? Check His Networth, Ventures And More

In a big leadership change at one of India’s top tech companies, Deepinder Goyal has stepped down as Group CEO and Managing Director of Eternal Limited, the company that runs Zomato and quick-commerce platform Blinkit. The change will take effect from February 1, 2026.

Deepinder Goyal’s net worth

As per reports, Deepinder Goyal’s net worth is estimated at around Rs 14,000 crore. Most of Deepinder Goyal’s wealth comes from his long-held shares in Zomato. When the company went public in 2021, it had a valuation of nearly $12 billion. The IPO was a big moment for Goyal personally as it helped him enter the billionaire club and become one of India’s well-known self-made tech founders.

In a letter to shareholders, Deepinder Goyal said he wants to focus on “higher-risk exploration and experimentation.” In simple words, he wants to try new ideas that may not always fit into the structure of a listed public company. Even though he is stepping down as CEO, he is not leaving completely. He will stay on the board as Vice Chairman and Director, subject to shareholder approval. So he will still be involved in long-term decisions.

You Might Be Interested In

Deepinder Goyal oversaw company’s strong performance

The leadership change comes at a time when Eternal is doing well financially. In the third quarter of FY2026, the company reported a net profit of Rs 102 crore. That is nearly 73% higher than the same quarter last year. Revenue also jumped more than 200%. These numbers show the business is in a strong position.

Taking over as Group CEO is Albinder Dhindsa, who currently heads Blinkit. This move shows that the company wants to focus more on quick delivery, which has become a key growth area.

As part of his transition, Goyal has also decided to give up his unvested ESOPs, reportedly worth between Rs 900 and Rs 1,000 crore. These shares will go back into the company’s ESOP pool to reward future leaders and employees, however his wealth remains intact due to his ~4% stake in the company. 

Even after stepping down, Goyal’s wealth is still closely linked to Eternal’s performance. Outside the company, he has invested in startups like Pixxel and LAT Aerospace. For him, this is not an exit, but a shift toward new ambitions.

Also Read: Anthropic AI Soars To $380B Valuation, Heightens Competition With OpenAI And SpaceX

First published on: Feb 13, 2026 5:00 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Deepinder Goyalhome-hero-pos-14latest newsZomato

RELATED News

CPI 2026 Update: India’s Inflation Expected Within Target as Bank of Baroda Adjusts Methodology

How Did The Sensex Crash Wipe Out ₹7 Lakh Crore From Stock Market Today? 900+ Point Fall, US Bond Pressure, and Geopolitical Tensions – Here’s What Should Investors Do

RDB Infrastructure and Power Ltd. Enters in to LOI with Primarc Projects for INR 73 Cr Contract for Proposed Project

How Tarique Rahman’s Victory Will Affect India-Bangladesh Diplomatic Playbook? ‘Bangladesh First’ Era, Trade, Water Treaties, and Regional Power Shifts Explained

Who Is Shweana Poy Raiturcar? Meet The Luxury Brand Founder Who Married Mukesh Ambani’s Nephew Vikram Salgaocar

LATEST NEWS

5 things to keep in mind to get competitive car loan interest rates

Leading Tiles Brand Unveils Premium Bathroom Tiles Collection

Shocking Video Alert: 20-Year-Old Woman Jumps From 4th Floor Of East Delhi Hotel After Fight With Male Companion; Incident Caught On Camera

Meet Mustafa Suleyman : Microsoft AI CEO Issues Big Alert, Says Most White-Collar Jobs To Be Replaced With AI In 12 Months

Dissent To Reconciliation: Days After Meeting Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor Gets Key Role In Congress Ahead of Kerala Election Campaign

After Eternal Exit, Is Deepinder Goyal Still One Of India’s Richest? Check His Networth, Ventures And More

‘Shootout in Usmanpur’: Asad Gang Members Open Fire on Delhi Police, Three Shot in Dramatic Encounter

IGNOU BEd 2026 Registration: Eligibility, Dates And Direct Apply Link Here

T20 World Cup 2026: ‘ZimBabar’ Memes Flood Social Media As Fans Troll Babar Azam After Zimbabwe’s Shock Win Over Australia

Tamil Nadu Shock: Man Collapses, Dies During TVK Chief Vijay’s Election Rally In Salem, Crowd Stunned

After Eternal Exit, Is Deepinder Goyal Still One Of India’s Richest? Check His Networth, Ventures And More

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

After Eternal Exit, Is Deepinder Goyal Still One Of India’s Richest? Check His Networth, Ventures And More

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

After Eternal Exit, Is Deepinder Goyal Still One Of India’s Richest? Check His Networth, Ventures And More
After Eternal Exit, Is Deepinder Goyal Still One Of India’s Richest? Check His Networth, Ventures And More
After Eternal Exit, Is Deepinder Goyal Still One Of India’s Richest? Check His Networth, Ventures And More
After Eternal Exit, Is Deepinder Goyal Still One Of India’s Richest? Check His Networth, Ventures And More

QUICK LINKS