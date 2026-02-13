After Eternal Exit, Is Deepinder Goyal Still One Of India’s Richest? Check His Networth, Ventures And More

In a big leadership change at one of India’s top tech companies, Deepinder Goyal has stepped down as Group CEO and Managing Director of Eternal Limited, the company that runs Zomato and quick-commerce platform Blinkit. The change will take effect from February 1, 2026.

Deepinder Goyal’s net worth

As per reports, Deepinder Goyal’s net worth is estimated at around Rs 14,000 crore. Most of Deepinder Goyal’s wealth comes from his long-held shares in Zomato. When the company went public in 2021, it had a valuation of nearly $12 billion. The IPO was a big moment for Goyal personally as it helped him enter the billionaire club and become one of India’s well-known self-made tech founders.

In a letter to shareholders, Deepinder Goyal said he wants to focus on “higher-risk exploration and experimentation.” In simple words, he wants to try new ideas that may not always fit into the structure of a listed public company. Even though he is stepping down as CEO, he is not leaving completely. He will stay on the board as Vice Chairman and Director, subject to shareholder approval. So he will still be involved in long-term decisions.

Deepinder Goyal oversaw company’s strong performance

The leadership change comes at a time when Eternal is doing well financially. In the third quarter of FY2026, the company reported a net profit of Rs 102 crore. That is nearly 73% higher than the same quarter last year. Revenue also jumped more than 200%. These numbers show the business is in a strong position.

Taking over as Group CEO is Albinder Dhindsa, who currently heads Blinkit. This move shows that the company wants to focus more on quick delivery, which has become a key growth area.

As part of his transition, Goyal has also decided to give up his unvested ESOPs, reportedly worth between Rs 900 and Rs 1,000 crore. These shares will go back into the company’s ESOP pool to reward future leaders and employees, however his wealth remains intact due to his ~4% stake in the company.

Even after stepping down, Goyal’s wealth is still closely linked to Eternal’s performance. Outside the company, he has invested in startups like Pixxel and LAT Aerospace. For him, this is not an exit, but a shift toward new ambitions.

