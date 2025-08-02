Home > Business > After Linda Yaccarino Resigns As X CEO: What’s The Future Of Elon Musk’s Vision For The Platform?

Linda Yaccarino resigned as CEO of X after two years, announcing her decision on social media. She highlighted the platform's transformation, including innovations like Community Notes and X Money. The reason for her departure remains unclear.

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: August 2, 2025 22:03:00 IST

Linda Yaccarino, the former CEO of X (previously known as Twitter) resigned in July 2025. She joined the company in May 2023. She was working as an advertising executive with NBC prior to her role with X.

After spending two years at the wheel, she took off from her duties. Her departure is an important effort to re-establish advertiser confidence in the company and improve safety measures on this micro blogging platform. 

After her resignation, Elon Musk has not yet mentioned any new name as a CEO. Musk is identified for his hands-on management style like this. 

Therefore, it is expected that he will continue to lead the company for the short term. He may be possibly appointing an interim CEO or operating with a leaner leadership structure, which he is known for. 

Given Musk’s history of looking for bold, pioneering leaders, the next CEO could be someone with a deep background in technology, media, and digital advertising. Basically, someone who aligns Musk’s vision of X as an “Everything App.”

It’s also possible that Musk may influence his network and relationships to search a leader who is enthusiastic to take on the challenge of shaping X’s future.

Especially after the controversial revolutions of the X platform, the appointment process is anticipated to focus on driving both technological innovation and financial consistency for the company.

After two incredible years, I’ve decided to step down as CEO of X. When Elon Musk and I first spoke of his vision for X, I knew it would be the opportunity of a lifetime to carry out the extraordinary mission of this company. I’m incredibly proud of the X team – the historic business turn around we have accomplished together has been nothing short of remarkable. We started with the critical early work necessary to prioritize the safety of our users–especially children, and to restore advertiser confidence. This team has worked relentlessly from groundbreaking innovations like Community Notes, and, soon, X Money to bringing the most iconic voices and content to the platform. Now, the best is yet to come as X enters a new chapter with @xai – Linda Yaccarino (Posted on Platform)

(Inputs from ANI)

Pragya Thakur Acquitted In Malegaon Blast Case, Alleges Torture By Investigators
