LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
Home > Business > After Sovereign Credit Rating Hike, S&P Elevates Rating Of 10 Top Indian Financial Institutions, SBI, ICICI And HDFC Take The Lead

After Sovereign Credit Rating Hike, S&P Elevates Rating Of 10 Top Indian Financial Institutions, SBI, ICICI And HDFC Take The Lead

S&P Global upgrades India's credit rating after 18 years, boosting confidence in the economy. Ten major financial institutions also see upgrades, citing strong GDP growth, reforms, and improved credit culture.

S&P Elevates Rating Of 10 Top Indian Financial Institutions
S&P Elevates Rating Of 10 Top Indian Financial Institutions

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: August 17, 2025 14:25:55 IST

After upgrading the global credit rating of India from “BBB-” to “BBB,”

Yes, this took a while, but that’s the first raise in the last eighteen years. Since 2007, the Indian economy was rated “BBB-”. Additionally, the short-term rating was raised to “A-2.”

Now S&P Global has also upgraded the ranking of another 10 financial institutions.

Banks Upgraded By S&P Global:

  • State Bank of India (SBI)
  • ICICI Bank
  • HDFC Bank
  • Axis Bank Ltd.
  • Kotak Mahindra Bank
  • Union Bank of India
  • Indian Bank

Finance Companies Upgraded By S&P Global:

  • Bajaj Finance
  • Tata Capital
  • L&T Finance

These upgrades follow the sovereign credit rating upgrade of India and reflect S&P’s confidence in the strength and resilience of India’s financial system. 

S&P Global Upgraded The Ranking For 10 Indian Financial Institutions

S&P Global Ratings has upgraded as many as 10 Indian financial institutions, following a similar action on the sovereign credit rating of India.

They raised the long-term issuer credit ratings on seven Indian banks and three finance companies.

Following is a table with the list of companies along with their rating upgradation:

The global rating agency expects India’s sound economic fundamentals to underpin growth momentum over the next two to three years.

In addition, they believe monetary policy settings have become increasingly conducive to managing inflationary expectations.



S&P Earlier This Week

It has earlier this week upgraded India’s sovereign ratings to ‘BBB/Stable/A-2’ from ‘BBB-/Positive/A-3’. India has received its first sovereign credit rating upgrade in 18 years.

“India’s financial institutions will continue to ride the country’s good economic growth momentum. These entities will benefit from their domestic focus and structural improvements in the system, such as in the recovery of bad loans,” S&P Global Ratings said in a statement on August 15.

They expect India’s banks to maintain adequate asset quality, good profitability, and enhanced capitalisation over the next 12–24 months, despite some pockets of stress.

It argued that the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) has improved the payment culture and rule of law in India.

The code, introduced in 2016, has tilted the balance in favour of the creditors.

“It has also promoted a credit culture that encourages restructuring of going-concern entities. The IBC has reduced the average resolution time for bad loans to less than two years now, according to official data, from six to eight years earlier. Recovery values have also improved to more than 30 per cent, from 15–20 per cent under the previous bankruptcy regime,” their report read.

It udderlines that credit risk in the system has reduced.

India’s real GDP growth averaged 8.8 per cent between fiscal years 2022 and 2024, the highest in the Asia-Pacific region and S&P expects this strength to continue, projecting average growth of 6.8 per cent annually over the next three years.

(From ANI)

Also Read: Indian Economy Levels Up After 18 Years: S&P Global Gives A Credit Glow-Up With ‘BBB’ Rating Upgrade, Here’s What You Need To Know

Tags: S and P Global rating India

RELATED News

Sin Goods Stocks Slide As Government Plans 40% GST ‘Sin Tax’ Under New Reform; Tobacco And Gaming Sectors Under Pressure
Stock Market Today: THE BULLS TAKE OVER! Dalal Street All In Green, Sensex Above 999 Points And Nifty Over 24,900
Samsung Begins Laptop Manufacturing In India At This Factory, Here’s What We Know
Stocks To Watch Today: Mahindra, Vodafone, BPCL, Aurobindo Pharma And Many More In Focus Today
Stock Market Today: The Dalal Street Is Set To Catch The Eyes Of Investors, Sensex And Nifty Likely To Paint The Market Green

LATEST NEWS

The Bengal Files PC Turns Heated: Pallavi Joshi, Vivek Agnihotri Slam WB Govt, Call It An “Assault On Democracy”
Patrick Mahomes Speaks Out on Kareem Hunt’s Return: ‘One Bad Choice Doesn’t Define You’
Vladimir Putin’s Russia Wants This Key Ukrainian Region For Peace Deal: Here’s Why It Matters
ECI Publishes Names Of 65 Lakh People Deleted From Draft Electoral Rolls, Direct Link To Check
Russia Strikes on Kharkiv Leaves One Child Dead, Seventeen Injured
F1: The Movie Finally Drops on OTT – Check Release Date, Platform & Streaming Details
Sunjay Kapur’s Sister Dubs Karisma Kapoor As ‘A Good Mother’ Amid Rs 30,000 Crore Family Feud
Inside NBA Star Hassan Whiteside’s USD 15.8 Million Miami Waterfront Mansion Now Up for Sale
Opposition Boycott Special Parliament Session On Shubhanshu Shukla in Lok Sabha, Shashi Tharoor On X
Why INDIA Bloc Plans To Move Impeachment Motion Against CEC?
After Sovereign Credit Rating Hike, S&P Elevates Rating Of 10 Top Indian Financial Institutions, SBI, ICICI And HDFC Take The Lead

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

After Sovereign Credit Rating Hike, S&P Elevates Rating Of 10 Top Indian Financial Institutions, SBI, ICICI And HDFC Take The Lead

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

After Sovereign Credit Rating Hike, S&P Elevates Rating Of 10 Top Indian Financial Institutions, SBI, ICICI And HDFC Take The Lead
After Sovereign Credit Rating Hike, S&P Elevates Rating Of 10 Top Indian Financial Institutions, SBI, ICICI And HDFC Take The Lead
After Sovereign Credit Rating Hike, S&P Elevates Rating Of 10 Top Indian Financial Institutions, SBI, ICICI And HDFC Take The Lead
After Sovereign Credit Rating Hike, S&P Elevates Rating Of 10 Top Indian Financial Institutions, SBI, ICICI And HDFC Take The Lead

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?