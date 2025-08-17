Air Canada Strike Continues As Flight Attendants Defy Govt’s Back-to-Work Order

The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) has announced that Air Canada flight attendants will defy Prime Minister Mark Carney-led federal government’s back-to-work order and continue their strike, according to a CBC report published Sunday. The union told Radio-Canada that it plans to challenge the directive, calling it “blatantly unconstitutional.”

“We will be challenging this blatantly unconstitutional order that violates the Charter rights of 10,000 flight attendants, 70 percent of whom are women, and 100 percent of whom are forced to do hours of unpaid work by their employer every time they come to work,” the CUPE said in a statement, per the Canadian Press.

Despite government orders for binding arbitration, the unionhas reportedly invited Air Canada back to the bargaining table to “negotiate a fair deal.”

Stranded Flights and Frustrated Workers

The Air Canada cabin crew strike, which began over the weekend, led to the cancellation of around 700 flights, which in turn impacted over 100,000 passengers, the report said. The airline announced Sunday that it planned to resume flights by evening following a directive from the Canada Industrial Relations Board (CIRB) requiring attendants to return by 2 pm ET.

However, workers appear to be holding the line.

“I don’t think anyone’s in the mood to go back to work,” CBC quoted Lillian Speedie, vice-president of CUPE Local 4092, as speaking from a picket line outside Toronto Pearson Airport. “To legislate us back to work 12 hours after we started? I’m sorry, snowstorms have shut down Air Canada for longer than we were allowed to strike.”

Union Blames Govt for Undermining Bargaining

Meanwhile, the CUPE has accused federal Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu of siding with the airline, claiming Air Canada has relied too heavily on the government’s intervention.

The union’s core issues remain wages that lag behind inflation and unpaid hours when planes aren’t in the air.

According to the report, demonstrations are planned across major Canadian airports, with both sides expected to return to negotiations this week.

ALSO READ: Air Canada to Resume Flights After Government Orders End to Cabin Crew Strike