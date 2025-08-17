LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Air Canada Strike Continues As Flight Attendants Defy Govt’s Back-to-Work Order

Air Canada Strike Continues As Flight Attendants Defy Govt’s Back-to-Work Order

Air Canada flight attendants, represented by the CUPE, are refusing to end their strike despite a government back-to-work order. The union said the directive violates Charter rights and insisted on a fair deal through negotiations rather than arbitration. Talks are expected to resume this week.

Air Canada flight attendants are refusing to end their strike despite a federal back-to-work order, saying it violates their rights and calling for fair negotiations. (Photo: X)
Air Canada flight attendants are refusing to end their strike despite a federal back-to-work order, saying it violates their rights and calling for fair negotiations. (Photo: X)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: August 17, 2025 21:02:00 IST

The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) has announced that Air Canada flight attendants will defy Prime Minister Mark Carney-led federal government’s back-to-work order and continue their strike, according to a CBC report published Sunday. The union told Radio-Canada that it plans to challenge the directive, calling it “blatantly unconstitutional.”

“We will be challenging this blatantly unconstitutional order that violates the Charter rights of 10,000 flight attendants, 70 percent of whom are women, and 100 percent of whom are forced to do hours of unpaid work by their employer every time they come to work,” the CUPE said in a statement, per the Canadian Press.

Despite government orders for binding arbitration, the unionhas reportedly invited Air Canada back to the bargaining table to “negotiate a fair deal.”

Stranded Flights and Frustrated Workers

The Air Canada cabin crew strike, which began over the weekend, led to the cancellation of around 700 flights, which in turn impacted over 100,000 passengers, the report said. The airline announced Sunday that it planned to resume flights by evening following a directive from the Canada Industrial Relations Board (CIRB) requiring attendants to return by 2 pm ET.

However, workers appear to be holding the line.

“I don’t think anyone’s in the mood to go back to work,” CBC quoted Lillian Speedie, vice-president of CUPE Local 4092, as speaking from a picket line outside Toronto Pearson Airport. “To legislate us back to work 12 hours after we started? I’m sorry, snowstorms have shut down Air Canada for longer than we were allowed to strike.”

Union Blames Govt for Undermining Bargaining

Meanwhile, the CUPE has accused federal Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu of siding with the airline, claiming Air Canada has relied too heavily on the government’s intervention.

The union’s core issues remain wages that lag behind inflation and unpaid hours when planes aren’t in the air. 

According to the report, demonstrations are planned across major Canadian airports, with both sides expected to return to negotiations this week.

ALSO READ: Air Canada to Resume Flights After Government Orders End to Cabin Crew Strike

Tags: air canadaCanada news

RELATED News

Gold And Silver Price Today: Yellow Metal Rates Climb As Geopolitical Tensions Ease- Check Prices In Your City
Vladimir Putin’s Russia Wants This Key Ukrainian Region For Peace Deal: Here’s Why It Matters
Russia Strikes on Kharkiv Leaves One Child Dead, Seventeen Injured
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Arrives In Washington For White House Talks With Trump, Says ‘Strong Desire To End…’
Putin’s Poop Suitcase Mystery: Russia’s Bizarre Secret and the Shocking Health Clues in Your Stool

LATEST NEWS

Patrick Mahomes Speaks Out on Kareem Hunt’s Return: ‘One Bad Choice Doesn’t Define You’
ECI Publishes Names Of 65 Lakh People Deleted From Draft Electoral Rolls, Direct Link To Check
F1: The Movie Finally Drops on OTT – Check Release Date, Platform & Streaming Details
Sunjay Kapur’s Sister Dubs Karisma Kapoor As ‘A Good Mother’ Amid Rs 30,000 Crore Family Feud
Inside NBA Star Hassan Whiteside’s USD 15.8 Million Miami Waterfront Mansion Now Up for Sale
Opposition Boycott Special Parliament Session On Shubhanshu Shukla in Lok Sabha, Shashi Tharoor On X
Why INDIA Bloc Plans To Move Impeachment Motion Against CEC?
Opposition Plans To Move Impeachment Motion Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar: Here Are Key Highlights Of Controversy
WWE Revives ‘Wrestlepalooza’ For September 20 Showdown With AEW
Putin’s Poop Suitcase Mystery: Russia’s Bizarre Secret and the Shocking Health Clues in Your Stool
Air Canada Strike Continues As Flight Attendants Defy Govt’s Back-to-Work Order

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Air Canada Strike Continues As Flight Attendants Defy Govt’s Back-to-Work Order

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Air Canada Strike Continues As Flight Attendants Defy Govt’s Back-to-Work Order
Air Canada Strike Continues As Flight Attendants Defy Govt’s Back-to-Work Order
Air Canada Strike Continues As Flight Attendants Defy Govt’s Back-to-Work Order
Air Canada Strike Continues As Flight Attendants Defy Govt’s Back-to-Work Order

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?