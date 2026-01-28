LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ajeet pawar ajit pawar dies Ilhan Omar donald trump strait of hormuz BAFTA Iran warning avalanche news ajeet pawar ajit pawar dies Ilhan Omar donald trump strait of hormuz BAFTA Iran warning avalanche news ajeet pawar ajit pawar dies Ilhan Omar donald trump strait of hormuz BAFTA Iran warning avalanche news ajeet pawar ajit pawar dies Ilhan Omar donald trump strait of hormuz BAFTA Iran warning avalanche news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ajeet pawar ajit pawar dies Ilhan Omar donald trump strait of hormuz BAFTA Iran warning avalanche news ajeet pawar ajit pawar dies Ilhan Omar donald trump strait of hormuz BAFTA Iran warning avalanche news ajeet pawar ajit pawar dies Ilhan Omar donald trump strait of hormuz BAFTA Iran warning avalanche news ajeet pawar ajit pawar dies Ilhan Omar donald trump strait of hormuz BAFTA Iran warning avalanche news
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Ajit Pawar Net Worth: Properties, Assets And Wealth – How Rich Was Maharashtra Deputy CM?

Ajit Pawar Net Worth: Properties, Assets And Wealth – How Rich Was Maharashtra Deputy CM?

Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: Prominent Indian politician Ajit Pawar, serving as the 8th Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, died in a plane crash on Wednesday, January 28. The aircraft lost control while attempting to land in Baramati, went off the runway, and burst into flames upon impact. According to his latest election affidavit, his declared net worth is approximately Rs 103.16 crore, with total assets of around Rs 124.55 crore and liabilities of about Rs 21.4 crore.

Ajit Pawar (Pic Credits: X)
Ajit Pawar (Pic Credits: X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: January 28, 2026 10:23:12 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ajit Pawar Net Worth: Properties, Assets And Wealth – How Rich Was Maharashtra Deputy CM?

Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: Prominent Indian politician Ajit Pawar, serving as the 8th Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, died in a plane crash on Wednesday, January 28. The aircraft lost control while attempting to land in Baramati, went off the runway, and burst into flames upon impact.

You Might Be Interested In

Pawar was travelling with six others at the time of the incident. Emergency response teams rushed to the scene, and authorities are investigating the circumstances. Details regarding injuries or damage are awaited.

Trip Scheduled Around Zilla Parishad Elections

The Deputy CM was en route to his hometown of Baramati to attend a series of public programmes scheduled ahead of the Zilla Parishad elections. His itinerary included four events planned between 10:00 am and 7:00 pm.

You Might Be Interested In

Ajit Pawar’s Net Worth

Ajit Pawar, one of Maharashtra’s most prominent political figures, has frequently been in the public spotlight, including over his financial disclosures. According to his latest election affidavit, his declared net worth is approximately Rs 103.16 crore, with total assets of around Rs 124.55 crore and liabilities of about Rs 21.4 crore.

Furthermore, his assets include real estate, agricultural land, financial investments and other properties. In affidavits filed during the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Pawar reported movable assets worth over Rs 8 crore and immovable assets exceeding Rs 37 crore.

His holdings include immovable properties, land, investments, and luxury vehicles such as a Toyota Camry and Honda CR-V. Independent estimates suggest that Pawar’s net worth could reach around ₹75 crore in 2025, fueled by political earnings, real estate, agricultural interests, and other ventures.

Ajit Pawar: Financial Standing Reflects Senior Politician Profile

Pawar’s financial profile reflects typical wealth accumulation among senior regional leaders in India, combining official salaries, land, and long-term investments. While official affidavits provide a transparent view of declared assets, some external estimates vary based on valuation methods.

ALSO READ: Stock Market Today: Sensex Jumps over 500 Points, Nifty Above 25,322 After India-EU Trade Deal

First published on: Jan 28, 2026 10:23 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In

RELATED News

Who Is Supriya Sule? Standing Strong In Baramati Amid Heartbreak After Cousin Ajit Pawar’s Tragic Death

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Dies In Baramati Plane Crash Along With 4 Others

Stock Market Today: Sensex Jumps over 500 Points, Nifty Above 25,322 After India-EU Trade Deal

Breaking: NCP Leader & Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s Plane Crashes in Baramati

How Will the Stock Market Perform Today? Sensex and Nifty Set to Open Higher, Boosted by Optimism, and India–EU Trade Deal

LATEST NEWS

Border 2 Box Office Day 5: Sunny Deol’s War Drama Set To Cross Rs 200 Crore Mark, Despite 67% Drop After Republic Day Surge

How Will the Stock Market Perform Today? Sensex and Nifty Set to Open Higher, Boosted by Optimism, and India–EU Trade Deal

WATCH | Ilhan Omar Attacked At Minneapolis Town Hall: What Was She Sprayed With? Here’s What Happened

Ekadashi February 2026: Check Out Exact Fasting Date, Auspicious Timings, Puja Rituals And Significance

Stocks to Watch Today: Infosys, Vedanta, Marico, Vodafone Idea, LIC, RVNL, Titagarh Rail, Hindustan Zinc on January 28

What Are New UGC Anti-Discrimination Rules? Key Changes In 2026 Equity Regulations For Universities, Students Explained

‘She Came Home Bleeding’: 6-Year-Old Delhi Girl Gang-Raped By 3 Boys, Aged 10, 13, 14; Father Demands Adult Trial

Bangladesh Hindus Targeted Again: ISKCON Temple Looted, 14 Idols, Cash, Gold, Donation Boxes Stolen Amid Rising Attacks

Who Is Patrick Gary Schlegel? ‘Human Smuggling Convict’ Shot By US Border Patrol Agents After Alleged Attack On Helicopter Near Mexico Border

Tehran Faces Harsh Warning From Netanyahu Amid Intensifying Tensions With US, Says If Iran Attacks Israel…

Ajit Pawar Net Worth: Properties, Assets And Wealth – How Rich Was Maharashtra Deputy CM?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ajit Pawar Net Worth: Properties, Assets And Wealth – How Rich Was Maharashtra Deputy CM?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ajit Pawar Net Worth: Properties, Assets And Wealth – How Rich Was Maharashtra Deputy CM?
Ajit Pawar Net Worth: Properties, Assets And Wealth – How Rich Was Maharashtra Deputy CM?
Ajit Pawar Net Worth: Properties, Assets And Wealth – How Rich Was Maharashtra Deputy CM?
Ajit Pawar Net Worth: Properties, Assets And Wealth – How Rich Was Maharashtra Deputy CM?

QUICK LINKS