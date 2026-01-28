LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ajit pawar dies Ilhan Omar caste bangladesh hindus donald trump strait of hormuz BAFTA avalanche news ajit pawar dies Ilhan Omar caste bangladesh hindus donald trump strait of hormuz BAFTA avalanche news ajit pawar dies Ilhan Omar caste bangladesh hindus donald trump strait of hormuz BAFTA avalanche news ajit pawar dies Ilhan Omar caste bangladesh hindus donald trump strait of hormuz BAFTA avalanche news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ajit pawar dies Ilhan Omar caste bangladesh hindus donald trump strait of hormuz BAFTA avalanche news ajit pawar dies Ilhan Omar caste bangladesh hindus donald trump strait of hormuz BAFTA avalanche news ajit pawar dies Ilhan Omar caste bangladesh hindus donald trump strait of hormuz BAFTA avalanche news ajit pawar dies Ilhan Omar caste bangladesh hindus donald trump strait of hormuz BAFTA avalanche news
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Stock Market Today: Sensex Jumps over 500 Points, Nifty Above 25,322 After India-EU Trade Deal

Stock Market Today: Sensex Jumps over 500 Points, Nifty Above 25,322 After India-EU Trade Deal

Stock market today: Indian markets opened higher on January 28, with Sensex up 503 points and Nifty above 25,322. Gains led by Axis Bank, ONGC; mixed global cues and India–EU trade deal influence sentiment.

Stock Market Today
Stock Market Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: January 28, 2026 09:39:28 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Stock Market Today: Sensex Jumps over 500 Points, Nifty Above 25,322 After India-EU Trade Deal
Stock Market Today: Good morning, traders!

The Indian markets kicked off January 28 with a spring in their step—Sensex soaring 503 points and Nifty nudging past 25,322. Axis Bank and ONGC led the charge, while Asian Paints and Tata Consumer played catch-up. Mixed global cues? Just a little Monday hangover.

You Might Be Interested In

Stock Market Today : Market Snapshot (28 January, 2026)

Stock Market Opening Bell

    • Sensex: Up 503.32 points (0.61%) at 82,360.80

    • Nifty 50: Up 147.45 points (0.59%) at 25,322.85

      You Might Be Interested In

    • Market Breadth: 1,432 shares advanced, 709 declined, 199 unchanged

    • Top Gainers: Axis Bank, ONGC, Trent, Wipro, Power Grid Corp

    • Top Losers: Asian Paints, Tata Consumer, Maruti Suzuki, Eicher Motors, HCL Tech

    • Market Trend: Opened higher despite mixed global cues

    Indian indices opened higher on January 28, with Nifty above 25,250 and Sensex gaining 503 points. Axis Bank, ONGC led gains, while Asian Paints and Tata Consumer were top decliners.

    Pre-Opening Market 

    • Sensex: Down 175.29 points (0.21%) at 81,682.19

    • Nifty 50: Up 70.20 points (0.28%) at 25,245.60

    • Market Trend: Mixed in the pre-opening session

    • Investor Sentiment: Cautious ahead of market open

    Sensex trades lower while Nifty edges higher in pre-opening session. Benchmark indices show mixed signals as investors await early cues, reflecting cautious sentiment amid volatile global and domestic markets.

    Stocks To Watch Today

        • Vodafone Idea: Loss narrowed to ₹5,286 crore in Q3FY26 from ₹6,609 crore YoY. Revenue rose 1.85% YoY to ₹11,323 crore. EBITDA increased 2.2%, margins steady at 42.5%, while ARPU improved to ₹186.
        • PC Jeweller: Profit rose 28.5% YoY to ₹190.1 crore, while revenue jumped nearly 37%.
        • Vedanta / Hindustan Zinc: Approved OFS of up to 6.7 crore HZL shares (1.59% stake) at a floor price of ₹685 per share.
        • ONGC: Entered shipbuilding contracts with Samsung Heavy Industries for two Very Large Ethane Carriers via joint ventures with Mitsui OSK Lines.

        Read More: Stocks to Watch Today: Infosys, Vedanta, Marico, Vodafone Idea, LIC, RVNL, Titagarh Rail, Hindustan Zinc on January 28

        Stock Market On Tuesday

        Stock Market Wrap From Tuesday| Sensex Jumps 320 Points, Nifty Near 25,200 After Trade Deal Boost

        The Indian markets recovered their losses from Monday, when they experienced market fluctuations, as metal stocks, financial stocks, IT stocks, and oil & gas stocks drove the market upswing on Tuesday. The India–EU trade agreement brought the first increase in investor confidence. The Sensex climbed 319.78 points (0.39%) to 81,857, while the Nifty added 126.75 points (0.51%) to 25,175. The midcap and smallcap indices experienced a 0.5% increase in their values. The market obtained support from Adani Enterprises, Axis Bank, JSW Steel, and Grasim, but M&M, Kotak Mahindra, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finserv, and Eternal performed below expectations. Metal stocks experienced a 3% increase, demonstrating that markets maintain their attraction to shiny stock market gains.

        (With Input)

        (Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

        (With Inputs)

        Also Read: How Will the Stock Market Perform Today? Sensex and Nifty Set to Open Higher, Boosted by Optimism, and India–EU Trade Deal

        First published on: Jan 28, 2026 9:39 AM IST
        ——————————————–
        Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
        ————————————————–

        Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

        You Might Be Interested In
        Tags: Axis BankIndia EU trade dealindian stock marketMarket Openingnifty-50ONGCPC JewellerQ3FY26 resultssensexstock market todayvedanta

        RELATED News

        Stocks to Watch Today: Infosys, Vedanta, Marico, Vodafone Idea, LIC, RVNL, Titagarh Rail, Hindustan Zinc on January 28

        Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd. Appoints Five Authorized Distributors Across Tamil Nadu to Strengthen Domestic Reach

        Palladian Partners Advisory Ltd expects Budget 2026 to Centre on Affordability, Tax Alignment and Project Funding

        How Hyperlocal Digital Platforms Can Transform Small Businesses in India

        India’s Renowned Heritage Fragrance House ZAM ZAM PERFUMERS Accelerates Retail Growth in Karol Bagh 

        LATEST NEWS

        Stock Market Today: Sensex Jumps over 500 Points, Nifty Above 25,322 After India-EU Trade Deal

        Border 2 Box Office Day 5: Sunny Deol’s War Drama Set To Cross Rs 200 Crore Mark, Despite 67% Drop After Republic Day Surge

        Breaking: NCP Leader & Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s Plane Crashes in Baramati

        WATCH | Ilhan Omar Attacked At Minneapolis Town Hall: What Was She Sprayed With? Here’s What Happened

        Ekadashi February 2026: Check Out Exact Fasting Date, Auspicious Timings, Puja Rituals And Significance

        What Are New UGC Anti-Discrimination Rules? Key Changes In 2026 Equity Regulations For Universities, Students Explained

        ‘She Came Home Bleeding’: 6-Year-Old Delhi Girl Gang-Raped By 3 Boys, Aged 10, 13, 14; Father Demands Adult Trial

        Bangladesh Hindus Targeted Again: ISKCON Temple Looted, 14 Idols, Cash, Gold, Donation Boxes Stolen Amid Rising Attacks

        Who Is Patrick Gary Schlegel? ‘Human Smuggling Convict’ Shot By US Border Patrol Agents After Alleged Attack On Helicopter Near Mexico Border

        Tehran Faces Harsh Warning From Netanyahu Amid Intensifying Tensions With US, Says If Iran Attacks Israel…

        Stock Market Today: Sensex Jumps over 500 Points, Nifty Above 25,322 After India-EU Trade Deal

        Follow Us

        Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

        NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

        TOP CATEGORIES

        QUICK LINKS

        Stock Market Today: Sensex Jumps over 500 Points, Nifty Above 25,322 After India-EU Trade Deal

        Follow Us

        Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

        NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

        TOP CATEGORIES

        Group Websites

        Stock Market Today: Sensex Jumps over 500 Points, Nifty Above 25,322 After India-EU Trade Deal
        Stock Market Today: Sensex Jumps over 500 Points, Nifty Above 25,322 After India-EU Trade Deal
        Stock Market Today: Sensex Jumps over 500 Points, Nifty Above 25,322 After India-EU Trade Deal
        Stock Market Today: Sensex Jumps over 500 Points, Nifty Above 25,322 After India-EU Trade Deal

        QUICK LINKS