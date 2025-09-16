Akzo Nobel India celebrates 5 years of Dulux Assurance with new 'Lage Shaandaar, Chale Shaandaar' campaign
Akzo Nobel India celebrates 5 years of Dulux Assurance with new 'Lage Shaandaar, Chale Shaandaar' campaign

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 16, 2025 06:05:33 IST

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 15: AkzoNobel India, a leading global paints and coatings company and the maker of Dulux paints, today announced the launch of ‘Lage Shaandaar, Chale Shaandaar’ – its latest communication campaign putting the spotlight firmly on the comprehensive Dulux Assurance warranty program.

Conceptualized by Lowe Lintas and directed by Prasoon Pandey, this new TVC campaign playfully dramatizes the duality of choice Dulux paint consumers have embraced for years: “Which is better – the unmatchable quality of Dulux paints or the unbeatable Dulux Assurance warranty?”

While the banter between the protagonists continues until the end, the narrative underscores the brand’s confidence in offering homeowners the best of both worlds.

“For over 70 years in India, Dulux has been synonymous with world class quality. Dulux Assurance program reflects our confidence in that quality and the trust millions of consumers place in us. With this latest campaign, we’re reinforcing that Dulux stands for premium finish, durable performance, and peace of mind,” said Rajiv Rajgopal, Chairman and Managing Director, Akzo Nobel India Limited.

Reinforcing AkzoNobel’s confidence in Dulux quality and the utmost importance it accords to consumer trust, Rohit Totla, Executive Director, Akzo Nobel India added, “In 2021, Akzo Nobel India launched Dulux Assurance – the industry-first quality promise for colour, finish and coverage. Building on this strong quality foundation, this initiative was elevated into a comprehensive warranty program in 2023. In just five years, Dulux Assurance has infused new confidence and is helping families across India – including in peri-urban geographies like Vellikulangara (Kerala), Nalbari (Assam), Bhatiya (Gujarat) to Merta (Rajasthan) – flourish with the magic of Dulux.”

Dulux Assurance was the first ‘Expert ka Promise’ in the Indian paint industry. From ‘A Coat of Trust in Every Stroke’ to today’s ‘Lage Shaandaar, Chale Shaandaar’, the campaign journey mirrors how Dulux Assurance has grown into a trusted warranty program. Prasoon’s vision has brought this story alive with humour and impact.

Watch the ‘Dulux Assurance – Lage Shaandaar, Chale Shaandaar’ film

Vasudha Misra, President – Creative, Lowe Lintas said, “Some projects leave you exhausted at the end of it. Some, on the other hand, leave you re-energised. This one firmly falls in the latter category. From finding a fresh take on the ‘warranty’ conversation dominating the paints industry, to zeroing in on the sharpest concept to bring the proposition alive, every single partner (clients, planning, servicing, creative teams) worked in collaboration, and unanimously went with Prasoon Pandey as the director to bring alive the chicken and egg creative concept.”

The integrated campaign that launches with today’s television commercial will also extend into key high-impact properties and span multiple platforms across connected TV, social networks, digital interventions, as well as offline festive activations.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: advertorial-disclaimercolour-coverageconsumer-choicedigital-interventionsindustry-firsttvc-campaignvmpl

