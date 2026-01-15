LIVE TV
Home > Business > Amagi Media Labs IPO Update: Retail Investors Lead, Grey Market Premium at ₹29 Signals Strong Investor Interest

Amagi Media Labs IPO sees slow initial subscription, strong retail demand at 49%, total issue ₹1,788.6 crore, allotment January 19, grey market buzz at ₹29 GMP, estimated listing ₹390 per share.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: January 15, 2026 13:26:17 IST

Amagi Media Labs IPO Subscription: The Amagi Media Labs IPO is slightly more than hesitant at the beginning, with investors slowly but surely getting on the ride. The initial public offering (IPO), launched on Tuesday, January 13, will come to an end on Friday, January 19, though trading was temporarily halted on Thursday, January 15, due to municipal elections in Maharashtra. On the second day of the IPO, the total subscription was 13%, but the retail portion is going strong with the huge demand of 49%! Non-Institutional Investors were only at 8%, and QIBs hardly reached 3%. The IPO is priced at ₹343–361 and is waiting for the impatient investors to hint that they want to take a slice of the media-tech cake!

Amagi Media Labs IPO: Allotment, Listing, and Offer Details at a Glance

Category Details
Basis of Allotment Monday, January 19
Refunds Tuesday, January 20
Shares Credited to Demat Accounts Tuesday, January 20
Expected Listing on BSE & NSE Wednesday, January 21
Total Issue Size ₹1,788.6 crore
New Issue ₹816 crore
Offer for Sale (OFS) ₹972.6 crore
Key Shareholders Selling via OFS PI Opportunities Fund I & II, Norwest Venture Partners X – Mauritius, Accel India VI (Mauritius) Ltd, Trudy Holdings, and others
Use of Proceeds ₹550 crore for technology and cloud upgrades, acquisitions, and corporate expenses
Phased Allocation ₹82 crore (FY26), ₹359 crore (FY27), ₹108 crore (FY28)
Book-Running Managers Kotak Mahindra Capital, Citigroup Global Markets India, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities, IIFL Capital Services, Avendus Capital
Registrar MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd.

Amagi Media Labs IPO Grey Market Buzz

The Amagi Media Labs IPO has already started to impress in the grey market! The Grey Market Premium (GMP) is at ₹29 today, which is an indication of powerful investor interest. If the shares are listed at the predicted ₹390, that will be an 8.03% rise over the upper price band of ₹361, sufficient to make the lucky ones smile. The GMP has undergone a spectacular rise and fall over the last nine sessions, with the lowest price of ₹0 and the highest price of ₹43, showing how much the investor thrill changes. Grey Market Premiums indicate the maximum price that investors are ready to pay over the issue price, therefore, always stay alert!

(With Inputs)

First published on: Jan 15, 2026 1:26 PM IST
