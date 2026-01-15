Amagi Media Labs IPO Update: Retail Investors Lead, Grey Market Premium at ₹29 Signals Strong Investor Interest

Amagi Media Labs IPO Subscription: The Amagi Media Labs IPO is slightly more than hesitant at the beginning, with investors slowly but surely getting on the ride. The initial public offering (IPO), launched on Tuesday, January 13, will come to an end on Friday, January 19, though trading was temporarily halted on Thursday, January 15, due to municipal elections in Maharashtra. On the second day of the IPO, the total subscription was 13%, but the retail portion is going strong with the huge demand of 49%! Non-Institutional Investors were only at 8%, and QIBs hardly reached 3%. The IPO is priced at ₹343–361 and is waiting for the impatient investors to hint that they want to take a slice of the media-tech cake!
