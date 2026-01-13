LIVE TV
Home > Business > Amagi Media Labs IPO: Valued At ₹7,800 Cr, Grey Market Buzzes With 6% Premium- Should You Invest Or Not?

Amagi Media Labs IPO: Valued At ₹7,800 Cr, Grey Market Buzzes With 6% Premium- Should You Invest Or Not?

Amagi Media Labs IPO opens January 13, aiming to raise ₹1,788 crore. Cloud-based media solutions, strong investor interest, GMP ₹20 suggests 6% debut premium. Bidding closes January 16.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: January 13, 2026 10:37:38 IST

The show is on! The IPO for Amagi Media Labs opened on January 13 and aims to raise an impressive ₹1,788 crore, with a share price range of ₹343–361. The bidding stage closes on January 16, so investors have only a few days left to take a portion of this cloud-based media giant.

Amagi, founded in 2008, is not new, it supports almost half of India’s top 50 media companies in streaming and monetizing content easily across smart TVs, smartphones, and other digital platforms.

If you are in doubt about taking a step, the IPO countdown has started, will you be watching or be in the dark?

Amagi Media Labs IPO: Valuation, Structure, and Fund Allocation at a Glance

Category Details
Company Valuation At upper price band, valued at over ₹7,800 crore
IPO Size Total: ₹1,788 crore
Fresh Issue ₹816 crore
Offer for Sale (OFS) ₹972.6 crore
OFS Shareholders PI Opportunities Fund I & II, Norwest Venture Partners X–Mauritius, Accel India VI, Trudy Holdings, select individual shareholders
Share Price ₹343–361 per share
Offer Closing Date January 16, 2026
Use of Proceeds Strengthen cloud infrastructure, support acquisitions, general corporate purposes

Grey Market Buzz: Amagi IPO Could Debut at a Premium

The grey market is buzzing with excitement! Amagi Media Labs IPO has a GMP of ₹20, suggesting a potential listing price of ₹381. If this happens, early investors could be lucky enough to enjoy a nice 6% premium on the first day—making the IPO a hot watch for traders.

First published on: Jan 13, 2026 10:37 AM IST
