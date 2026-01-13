Amagi Media Labs IPO: Valued At ₹7,800 Cr, Grey Market Buzzes With 6% Premium- Should You Invest Or Not?

Amagi Media Labs IPO: Monetise, and Catch the Cloud Opportunity!

The show is on! The IPO for Amagi Media Labs opened on January 13 and aims to raise an impressive ₹1,788 crore, with a share price range of ₹343–361. The bidding stage closes on January 16, so investors have only a few days left to take a portion of this cloud-based media giant.

Amagi, founded in 2008, is not new, it supports almost half of India’s top 50 media companies in streaming and monetizing content easily across smart TVs, smartphones, and other digital platforms.

If you are in doubt about taking a step, the IPO countdown has started, will you be watching or be in the dark?