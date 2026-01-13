Stocks to Watch Today: TCS, HCL Tech, Anand Rathi Wealth, NLC India, Biocon In Focus

Stocks To Watch Today: Good Morning, Readers! Let’s look at the stocks that will be in focus today

Indian stocks are expected to have a positive opening, although volatility is likely as market participants navigate mixed global cues and optimism from the US-India trade talks. Initially, Gift Nifty Futures rose to about 25,914, signaling a green start, but later fell to around 25,910, a decline of -43 points, showing that volatility remains. Asian markets gained strongly, Japan’s Nikkei rose over 3%, while South Korea’s KOSPI and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng also climbed, ignoring geopolitical tensions and the criminal investigation into the US Fed chief. Meanwhile, US stocks reached new highs on Monday, boosting global risk appetite.

Stock To Watch

Banking & Financial Services

IT & Technology

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS): Revenue ₹67,087 cr (+4.9%), Profit ₹10,657 cr (-13.9%), EBIT margin 25.17%, interim dividend ₹11 + special ₹46.

HCL Technologies: Revenue ₹33,872 cr (+12%), Profit ₹4,076 cr (-11%), interim dividend ₹12; revenue guidance revised upward.

Tata Elxsi, Unified Data Tech Solutions: Announcements today; bulk deal: 1.4 lakh shares in Unified Data Tech bought at ₹330.14/share.

Consumer & Retail

Just Dial: Q3FY26 results today.

KV Toys India: Bulk deal: 79,200 shares bought at ₹326.27/share by Royal Alpha Fund.

Insurance

ICICI Lombard General Insurance, ICICI Prudential Life: Q3 results today.

Energy & Infrastructure

Adani Energy Solutions: Collection efficiency 101.75%, system availability 99.69%, installed 18.88 lakh smart meters, order book ₹29,519 cr.

KP Green Engineering: MoU with Gujarat government for ₹4,000 cr renewable energy projects (-855 MW, solar + wind–solar hybrid).

Sical Logistics: ₹4,038 cr Porda Chimtapani coal project.

NLC India: Interim dividend ₹3.60/share; NIRL subsidiary listing via up to 25% stake; ₹66.6 cr green project investment approved.

Pharma & Healthcare

Biocon: QIP approved at floor price ₹387.74/share, issue size -₹4,500 cr.

NBCC & HSCC India: MoU with Bharat Electronics for healthcare manufacturing and services.

Hospitality & Real Estate

Oriental Hotels, Navkar Corporation, Sigma Solve, Tokyo Plast International: Q3 results today.

Authum Investment & Infrastructure: Ex-date for bonus shares today.

Media & Telecom

GTPL Hathway: Revenue ₹932.6 cr (+5.1%), Profit ₹11 cr (+8.2%).

Bulk Deals

Apollo Techno Industries: 2.73 lakh shares bought at ₹132.6/share by Everest Corp.

Shanti Educational Initiatives: 10.58 lakh shares bought at ₹170/share by Multitude Growth Funds.

SME & F&O

SME Listing: Gabion Technologies India.

F&O Ban: Sammaan Capital, SAIL.

