Amanta Healthcare IPO Allotment Day: Did You Get Lucky? Here’s How To Check Instantly

Amanta Healthcare Limited was open for public subscription through its Initial Public Offer. Day 3 has strongly attracted NIIs and Retail investors. The company is targeting to raise around Rs.126-crore through this IPO which began on Sep 1, 2025 and closed on Sep 3, 2025.

The strong demand reflects growing confidence in the company’s expansion plans and business model.

Amanta Healthcare Limited: Key IPO Details

• IPO Subscription Price: Rs.120–Rs126

• Min. Retail Investment: Rs.14,994

• Lot Size: 119 shares

• Max. Retail Bids: Up to Rs.2,00,000

• Bid Opening Date: Sep 1, 2025

• Bid Closing Date: Sep 3, 2025

• Expected Allotment Date: Sep 4, 2025

• Approx. Date of Listing: Around Sep 8–9, 2025 on NSE and BSE

Amanta Healthcare Limited: Consolidated Subscription Status on Day 3

As of Day 3, the IPO was subscribed 31.04 times. Segment-wise consolidated investors participation:

• Total Consolidated Subscription: 31.04x

• Retail Investors: 32.37x

• Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 0.78x

• NIIs Investors: 68.29x

(Subscription Specifics Collection Details: Sep 03, 2025)

Check Allotment of Amanta Healthcare Limited IPO Subscription

Check Application Status on NSE

1. Visit the official NSE website for the allotment status.

2. Mark ‘Equity & SME IPO bid details’

3. Select Symbol of the Company

4. Enter PAN Number

5. Enter Application Number

6. Click on Submit Button

Check Application Status on BSE

1. Visit the official BSE website for the allotment status.

2. Select ‘Equity’ in Issue Type

3. Choose Company Name

4. Enter PAN Number or Application Number

5. Select Captcha

6. Click on Search Button

Amanta Healthcare Limited: Company Background

Amanta Healthcare Limited, Gujarat based company, deals in pharmaceutical Industry. The company develops, produce, and markets antiseptic liquid products, including small and large volume parenteral (SVPs and LVPs) and medical devices. Amanta Healthcare was started with a focus on fluid therapy and aseptic formulation. The company functions from its units in Hariyala, Kheda, Gujarat.

(Disclaimer: The above article is only for the purpose of information. It does not constitute financial guidance in any form(s). Investors here are suggested to carefully review the prospectus and refer to a registered financial advisor or certified investment professional before they finalise any investment. Similarly, past performances are not an indication of future outcomes. Investments are subject to market risks.)

