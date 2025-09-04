LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Amanta Healthcare IPO Allotment Day: Did You Get Lucky? Here’s How To Check Instantly

Amanta Healthcare IPO Allotment Day: Did You Get Lucky? Here’s How To Check Instantly

Amanta Healthcare Limited is a Gujarat based healthcare company started its IPO on Sep 01,2025. The IPO was 31.04 times subscribed on Day 3. Amanta Healthcare has its specialization in solvent recovery and recycling, offering green and cost-effective solutions across pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, specialty chemicals, and paints.

Amanta Healthcare IPO Allotment Day: Did You Get Lucky? Here’s How To Check Instantly

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: September 4, 2025 15:37:43 IST

Amanta Healthcare Limited was open for public subscription through its Initial Public Offer. Day 3 has strongly attracted NIIs and Retail investors. The company is targeting to raise around Rs.126-crore through this IPO which began on Sep 1, 2025 and closed on Sep 3, 2025.

The strong demand reflects growing confidence in the company’s expansion plans and business model.

Amanta Healthcare Limited: Key IPO Details

• IPO Subscription Price: Rs.120–Rs126
• Min. Retail Investment: Rs.14,994
• Lot Size: 119 shares
• Max. Retail Bids: Up to Rs.2,00,000
• Bid Opening Date: Sep 1, 2025
• Bid Closing Date: Sep 3, 2025
• Expected Allotment Date: Sep 4, 2025
• Approx. Date of Listing: Around Sep 8–9, 2025 on NSE and BSE

Amanta Healthcare Limited: Consolidated Subscription Status on Day 3

As of Day 3, the IPO was subscribed 31.04 times. Segment-wise consolidated investors participation:
• Total Consolidated Subscription: 31.04x
• Retail Investors: 32.37x
• Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 0.78x
• NIIs Investors: 68.29x
(Subscription Specifics Collection Details: Sep 03, 2025)

Check Allotment of Amanta Healthcare Limited IPO Subscription

Check Application Status on NSE

1.    Visit the official NSE website for the allotment status.
2.    Mark ‘Equity & SME IPO bid details’
3.    Select Symbol of the Company
4.    Enter PAN Number
5.    Enter Application Number
6.    Click on Submit Button

Check Application Status on BSE

1.    Visit the official BSE website for the allotment status.
2.    Select ‘Equity’ in Issue Type
3.    Choose Company Name
4.    Enter PAN Number or Application Number
5.    Select Captcha
6.    Click on Search Button

Amanta Healthcare Limited: Company Background

Amanta Healthcare Limited, Gujarat based company, deals in pharmaceutical Industry. The company develops, produce, and markets antiseptic liquid products, including small and large volume parenteral (SVPs and LVPs) and medical devices. Amanta Healthcare was started with a focus on fluid therapy and aseptic formulation. The company functions from its units in Hariyala, Kheda, Gujarat.

(Disclaimer: The above article is only for the purpose of information. It does not constitute financial guidance in any form(s). Investors here are suggested to carefully review the prospectus and refer to a registered financial advisor or certified investment professional before they finalise any investment. Similarly, past performances are not an indication of future outcomes. Investments are subject to market risks.)

Also Read: Taurian MPS Limited IPO Alert: Should You Dive In Or Pause? Check Details Now!

Tags: Amanta HealthcareipoIPO allotmentIPO news

RELATED News

8th Pay Commission Delayed Again? Here’s Why Salary Hikes May Not Arrive Until 2027!
Taurian MPS Limited IPO Alert: Should You Dive In Or Pause? Check Details Now!
Vigor Plast India IPO Day 1: Should You Really Jump On This Public Subscription, Check Details?
Luxury Car FANS Attention! Is the New 40% GST Your Wallet’s Best Frenemy? Luxury Cars, GST, and You Explained
Optivalue Tek IPO Day 3: Why Are NIIs And Retail Investors Betting On This IT Software Company

LATEST NEWS

Singapore wants to invest in MRO facilities in Indian civil aviation: MEA
Gujarat: CM Bhupendra Patel thanks PM Modi for major tax reductions on goods and services benefiting citizens
Hong Kong Court issues arrest warrant for mainland Chinese man over alleged fake talent visa credentials
Kartik Aaryan announces wrap of 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri'
Himachal Pradesh floods: Beas River damages Kullu's Tibetan Colony security wall, threatens nearby areas
Woman Abducted, Gangraped at Gunpoint Near Bihar Railway Station; Two Held
Bigg Boss 19: ‘Insaan Ko Chance Dete Dete….’: Actress Neelam Giri Talks About Her Relationship Status
Fresh Earthquake of Magnitude 5.8 Jolts Afghanistan; Tremors Felt in Delhi-NCR, J&K
Donald Trump Slammed With Explosive Lawsuit Over D.C. ‘Military Occupation’ – Who Sued Him?
Horoscope Today, September 05, 2025: This Zodiac Sign Focus On Adventurous Energy High
Amanta Healthcare IPO Allotment Day: Did You Get Lucky? Here’s How To Check Instantly

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Amanta Healthcare IPO Allotment Day: Did You Get Lucky? Here’s How To Check Instantly

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Amanta Healthcare IPO Allotment Day: Did You Get Lucky? Here’s How To Check Instantly
Amanta Healthcare IPO Allotment Day: Did You Get Lucky? Here’s How To Check Instantly
Amanta Healthcare IPO Allotment Day: Did You Get Lucky? Here’s How To Check Instantly
Amanta Healthcare IPO Allotment Day: Did You Get Lucky? Here’s How To Check Instantly

QUICK LINKS