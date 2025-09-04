Taurian MPS Limited IPO Alert: Should You Dive In Or Pause? Check Details Now!

Taurian MPS Limited’s IPO will open for public subscription on September 08, 2025 and will close on September 10, 2025. The company is expected to raise around Rs.43 crore through this initial public offering.

Vigor Plast India Limited: IPO Details at a Glance

• Subscription Start Date: September 08, 2025

• Subscription Ends Date: September 10, 2025

• IPO Price Range: Rs.162 – Rs.171

• Lot Size: 800 shares

• Issue size: 43 crore

• Min Investment (Retail): Rs.2,73,600

• Listing At: NSE / BSE

• Registrar: Bigshare Services Private Limited

Taurian MPS Limited: Company Overview

Taurian MPS Limited, a Mumbai based company, incorporated on December 28, 2010. The company holds more than two decades of expertise in delivering cutting edge technology with experts insights, and wide-ranging engineering services. The company functions for miners to meet their operational demands through sustainability.

(Disclaimer: The above article is only for the purpose of information. It does not constitute financial guidance in any form(s). Investors here are suggested to carefully review the prospectus and refer to a registered financial advisor or certified investment professional before they finalise any investment. Similarly, past performances are not an indication of future outcomes. Investments are subject to market risks.)

Also Read: Vigor Plast India IPO Day 1: Should You Really Jump On This Public Subscription, Check Details?