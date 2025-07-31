Ambuja Cements Starts FY26 Strong With Record 18.4 MT Sales: What’s Driving This 20% Surge?

Ambuja Cements has begun financial year 2025-26 with a robust performance, where it has reported its highest ever quarterly sales of 18.4 million tonne, up 20 per cent year-on-year.

Ambuja Cements, part of the diversified Adani Portfolio, announced robust financial results for the quarter ended June 2025.

Market share up, record revenue and EBITDA

The cement maker’s market share rose 2 percentage points to 15.5 per cent.

Its quarterly revenue crossed Rs 10,000 crore mark, up 23 per cent. It has reported its highest quarterly EBITDA at Rs 1,961 crore, up 53 per cent year-on-year.

The Company has begun this fiscal year with a high note, supported by value focus, volume growth, channel engagement, cost efficiencies and well integration of the acquired assets.

By blending business reimagination, future-ready technologies, ESG focus and deep community engagements, Ambuja Cements is redefining scale and impact in the cement industry, it said in their earnings statement Thursday.

Focused on growth, innovation, sustainability

Vinod Bahety, Whole Time Director and CEO, Ambuja Cements, said: “Our Q1 results are more than numbers – they reflect a vibrant mood, a transformation narrative rooted in speed, scale and sustainability. We are delivering with focus on value, business optimiser, solution focussed premium products, rejuvenated supply chain and superior brand pull across key markets aided by value unlocking from acquired assets.”

“As we march towards 140 MTPA ecosystem by FY’28, we remain focused on reimagining cement as a solutions-driven customer-centric business. It’s pertinent to highlight some of our new business drives like NirmAAAnotsav (in partnership with CREDAI), Gruhalaxmi, Dhanvarsha, Super Sunday program and others have been very well received across the business stakeholders.

Further, integration of Orient assets has been completed ahead of time with good results from these assets. We have a good visibility to sustain this performance and well-positioned to lead the next phase of growth with a sustainable EBITDA of Rs. 1,500 PMT.”

Adani Cements said the cement sector’s growth outlook for Q2 2025-26 continues to remain positive. (Inputs from ANI)

