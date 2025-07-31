Home > Business > Ambuja Cements Starts FY26 Strong With Record 18.4 MT Sales: What’s Driving This 20% Surge?

Ambuja Cements Starts FY26 Strong With Record 18.4 MT Sales: What’s Driving This 20% Surge?

Ambuja Cements started FY26 strong with record 18.4 million tonne sales, a 20% year-on-year increase. Market share rose to 15.5%, revenue surpassed ₹10,000 crore, and EBITDA grew 53%. Growth is driven by innovation, cost efficiency, and strategic asset integration.

Ambuja Cements Starts FY26 Strong With Record 18.4 MT Sales: What’s Driving This 20% Surge?

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: July 31, 2025 22:22:00 IST

Ambuja Cements has begun financial year 2025-26 with a robust performance, where it has reported its highest ever quarterly sales of 18.4 million tonne, up 20 per cent year-on-year.
Ambuja Cements, part of the diversified Adani Portfolio, announced robust financial results for the quarter ended June 2025.

Market share up, record revenue and EBITDA

The cement maker’s market share rose 2 percentage points to 15.5 per cent.
Its quarterly revenue crossed Rs 10,000 crore mark, up 23 per cent. It has reported its highest quarterly EBITDA at Rs 1,961 crore, up 53 per cent year-on-year.

The Company has begun this fiscal year with a high note, supported by value focus, volume growth, channel engagement, cost efficiencies and well integration of the acquired assets.
By blending business reimagination, future-ready technologies, ESG focus and deep community engagements, Ambuja Cements is redefining scale and impact in the cement industry, it said in their earnings statement Thursday.

Focused on growth, innovation, sustainability

Vinod Bahety, Whole Time Director and CEO, Ambuja Cements, said: “Our Q1 results are more than numbers – they reflect a vibrant mood, a transformation narrative rooted in speed, scale and sustainability. We are delivering with focus on value, business optimiser, solution focussed premium products, rejuvenated supply chain and superior brand pull across key markets aided by value unlocking from acquired assets.”

“As we march towards 140 MTPA ecosystem by FY’28, we remain focused on reimagining cement as a solutions-driven customer-centric business. It’s pertinent to highlight some of our new business drives like NirmAAAnotsav (in partnership with CREDAI), Gruhalaxmi, Dhanvarsha, Super Sunday program and others have been very well received across the business stakeholders.

Further, integration of Orient assets has been completed ahead of time with good results from these assets. We have a good visibility to sustain this performance and well-positioned to lead the next phase of growth with a sustainable EBITDA of Rs. 1,500 PMT.”

Adani Cements said the cement sector’s growth outlook for Q2 2025-26 continues to remain positive. (Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Adani Enterprises Posts Strong Q1 FY26 Results: Is the Company Shifting Focus To Green Energy, Airports & Next-Gen Infra?

Tags: infrastructureinfrastructure development

RELATED News

India’s Chip Design Boom: What’s Behind The 23 New Projects Approved Under The DLI Scheme?
Rs 11,169 Crore Multi-Tracking Rail Projects Approved: What This Means For Six States?
India’s First 1 MW Green Hydrogen Plant Commissioned: Will It Be A Game-Changer For Clean Energy?
Over 50% MSMEs Report Sales Growth in Q1FY26: Why Are Exporters Struggling? SIDBI Survey Insights
India Stares at $7 Billion Annual Loss After Trump Slaps 25% Tariff On Indian Goods

LATEST NEWS

Friend or Foe? U.S. Official Accuses India of Stalling Trade Talks
First War-Injured Gazan Child Arrives in UK for Life-Changing Treatment
‘CBI Has Consented To Investigate The Matter….’: Assam CM On PWD Engineer’s Suicide
Kamala Harris to Release Memoir ‘107 Days’ on Her Historic Presidential Campaign
Ambuja Cements Starts FY26 Strong With Record 18.4 MT Sales: What’s Driving This 20% Surge?
Monsoon Session: 30 Hours, 6 Minutes Lost Till July 30 In Rajya Sabha, Each Minute Costs Rs 2.5 Lakh
Night of Horror: Nine Ukrainians Killed in Deadly Russian Air Assault on Kyiv
Uma Bharti Breaks Down After NIA Court Acquits All Accused In Malegaon Case, Demands Punishment For Those Who Labelled ‘Saffron terror’
Chinese Crackdown in Tibet: Two Detained by Forces For Praising the Dalai Lama
Women’s Cricket World Cup: Alyssa Healy Predicts England, India As Australia’s Biggest Challenges
Ambuja Cements Starts FY26 Strong With Record 18.4 MT Sales: What’s Driving This 20% Surge?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ambuja Cements Starts FY26 Strong With Record 18.4 MT Sales: What’s Driving This 20% Surge?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ambuja Cements Starts FY26 Strong With Record 18.4 MT Sales: What’s Driving This 20% Surge?
Ambuja Cements Starts FY26 Strong With Record 18.4 MT Sales: What’s Driving This 20% Surge?
Ambuja Cements Starts FY26 Strong With Record 18.4 MT Sales: What’s Driving This 20% Surge?
Ambuja Cements Starts FY26 Strong With Record 18.4 MT Sales: What’s Driving This 20% Surge?

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?