APAAR ID Explained: What It Is, Why Students Need It, And Key Benefits; Here’s Everything You Need To Know

What Is the APAAR ID?
The APAAR ID can be imagined as the single universal passport for your academic life. The 12-digit number, which is commonly referred to as “One Nation, One Student ID,” is an acronym for Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry and is intended to track you through your educational journey from the very first class to the last degree. Introduced during NEP 2020, it collects all your marksheets, degrees, skills, and achievements into one safe digital space. Say goodbye to roll numbers, goodbye to lost certificates. Your academic trail moves with you whether you change schools, apply for exams, or plan higher studies. Very simple question: why to carry docs when your education can travel with you digitally?
Why Students Should Have An APAAR ID
- The APAAR ID has been assumed to be a must-have educational tool as of 2025:
- Unified Academic Identity: One academic identity across different institutions instead of multiple roll numbers and registration IDs, from school to higher education.
- Entrance Exam Integration: Necessary or accepted as the means of identification in various entrance exams like JEE Main 2026, NEET, and CUET.
- Access to Government Benefits: Compulsory for some government schemes like scholarships, free textbooks, and mid-day meals in certain states.
