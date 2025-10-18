LIVE TV
Home > Business > Are Banks Open On October 18 For Dhanteras And Kati Bihu? Check Bank Holiday Status

On October 18, 2025, banks in India will observe Dhanteras, while in Guwahati, Assam banks will observe the Kati Bihu festival and thus remain closed. Customers are advised to organize their transactions, as during state specific holidays, in branch services will not be accessible.

(Image Credit: Representational Image)
(Image Credit: Representational Image)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: October 18, 2025 12:07:31 IST

The official holiday list published by RBI includes a list of days during which the banks are closed, and they are second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays. Banks are also closed during national holidays and local festivals according to declarations of states. Dhanteras is not a bank holiday by the RBI but it is a serious festival.

The banks of Assam have regional holidays like Kati Bihu on 17 October and Diwali on 20th and 31st October. Such that the banks throughout India including Guwahati will not close down during Dhanteras. They are state specific holidays that are independent of the national holiday schedule. 

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI),it does not observe Dhanteras, also on the list, as it is not a bank holiday .Therefore, on October 18, 2025 (Saturday) while banks in Guwahati will be operational, they will close the day before due to Kati Bihu. In Guwahati, Assam, the banks will be closed on the 18th for the local holiday Kati Bihu, which is recognized by the government as a holiday in the state. 

According to the customers who intend to carry out transactions, it is important to mention that online banking facilities like UPI, IMPS, NEFT and RTGS will be operational during a holiday but the physical banking services such as cash deposit, cheque clearing and in branch services will not be provided on the days of the holiday. ATMs will still be used, where cash can be withdrawn. Customers are also urged to schedule their banking operations also to prevent any inconvenience bearing in mind the respective holiday schedule in their respective areas.

First published on: Oct 18, 2025 12:05 PM IST
Tags: Are Banks Open On October 18, Are Banks Open On October 18 For Dhanteras And Kati Bihu, are banks open today, Bank holiday October 18 2025, dhanteras 2025, kati bihu bank holiday

