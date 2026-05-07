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Home > Business News > Are petrol and diesel prices hiked today, May 7? Check Latest Fuel Rates in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chennai and Other Cities

Are petrol and diesel prices hiked today, May 7? Check Latest Fuel Rates in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chennai and Other Cities

Petrol and diesel prices remain mostly stable on May 7 across major Indian cities despite global crude volatility and rupee pressure. PIB denies viral fake fuel hike rumours as oil companies continue absorbing losses, raising questions about whether a price hike is coming soon.

Are petrol and diesel prices hiked today, May 7? Check Latest Fuel Rates In Your City
Are petrol and diesel prices hiked today, May 7? Check Latest Fuel Rates In Your City

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: Thu 2026-05-07 12:29 IST

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Are petrol and diesel prices hiked today, May 7? Check Latest Fuel Rates in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chennai and Other Cities

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: If you were expecting a sharp jump in petrol and diesel prices today, May 7, the update is more muted than the noise on social media suggested. Across major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai, fuel rates have seen only minor, paisa-level changes — no big shock at the pump.

But here’s the intriguing part: under the surface, oil marketing companies are actually bleeding. They are currently selling petrol at an estimated loss of around ₹14 per litre and diesel at nearly ₹18 per litre, as global crude prices stay elevated while retail prices remain largely controlled.

So why haven’t prices risen sharply yet? And should you expect a hike soon? Let’s break it down.

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What is going on in the market today?

Global crude oil prices firm up even after an 8% sharp fall in the previous session, with Brent trading above $102 a barrel. That fall came on hopes of possible US-Iran diplomatic progress, but uncertainty still dominates sentiment.

At the same time, the rupee-dollar exchange rate and heavy import dependence are keeping pressure on India’s fuel economics. Yet, retail prices at the pump remain relatively stable — for now.

Fuel prices today (Key Cities)

City Petrol (₹/Litre) Diesel (₹/Litre)
Delhi 94.77 87.67
Mumbai 103.50+ ~90.01
Kolkata 105.45 92.02
Chennai 100.80 92.39
Hyderabad 107.46 95.70
Bengaluru 102.98 90.99
Lucknow 95.36 87.67

Only select cities like Bengaluru, Patna and Lucknow saw tiny adjustments — just a few paise.

Why do fuel prices behave this way?

Think of fuel pricing like a balancing act between three big forces:

Global crude oil prices (the biggest driver)
Rupee vs dollar movement (since India imports most oil)
Taxes (excise duty + state VAT), which vary by state

Even if global oil swings sharply, retail prices in India don’t immediately mirror it due to government controls and pricing smoothing by oil companies.

So, are price hikes coming?

That’s the big market question.

While there’s no official hike announced, pressure is clearly building. With oil companies already absorbing losses and global crude staying above $100 levels, analysts say fuel prices may eventually need a reset if trends persist.

For now though, the government has not signalled any immediate revision.

Fake fuel hike rumours viral; government denies any price increase order

Amid viral rumours of petrol and diesel price hikes, the PIB Fact Check unit has clearly denied any such government order, calling the claims fake. So for now, there’s no sudden jump — only market speculation.

What does this mean for Indians?

And even if there is no visible spike in the price of the product, the impact is already being felt indirectly through inflation, logistics costs and pressure on household budgets. If fuel prices stay high around the world, it will eventually trickle down to the prices we pay every day.

Also Read: LPG Gas Cylinder Price on 6 May 2026: Price Hike Again Today? Check Domestic, Commercial Cooking Gas Rates in New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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Tags: Brent crudecrude oil prices impactdiesel rate Indiafuel price hike rumoursfuel price Indiapetrol diesel news Indiapetrol diesel prices today

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Are petrol and diesel prices hiked today, May 7? Check Latest Fuel Rates in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chennai and Other Cities

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Are petrol and diesel prices hiked today, May 7? Check Latest Fuel Rates in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chennai and Other Cities

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Are petrol and diesel prices hiked today, May 7? Check Latest Fuel Rates in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chennai and Other Cities
Are petrol and diesel prices hiked today, May 7? Check Latest Fuel Rates in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chennai and Other Cities
Are petrol and diesel prices hiked today, May 7? Check Latest Fuel Rates in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chennai and Other Cities
Are petrol and diesel prices hiked today, May 7? Check Latest Fuel Rates in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chennai and Other Cities

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