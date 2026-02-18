LIVE TV
Home > Business > Are You Buying Gold and Silver Ahead of Wedding Season? Check MCX, City Rates, and Global Market Trends on 18 February

Are You Buying Gold and Silver Ahead of Wedding Season? Check MCX, City Rates, and Global Market Trends on 18 February

On February 18, 2026, gold and silver futures on MCX opened strong, tracking international price recovery. Major city and global rates highlight investment trends, helping investors assess affordability and market performance.

Gold, Silver Prices in India

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: February 18, 2026 11:26:27 IST

Are You Buying Gold and Silver Ahead of Wedding Season? Check MCX, City Rates, and Global Market Trends on 18 February

Gold and Silver Price Today: Let’s See If Gold And Silver Is Still Affordable?

Gold and silver prices on the MCX showed a strong start on February 18, 2026, as gold futures traded around ₹1,52,899 per 10g and silver at ₹2,37,164 per kg. Markets responded to international price recoveries, offering investors insight into trends in precious metals across India and global exchanges.

Gold and Silver Price On Mcx Amid India–US Trade Deal

Gold Prices hold on MCX: As of Wednesday, February 18, 2026, April gold futures on the MCX are trading between ₹1,52,880 and ₹1,53,303 per 10 grams. The market opened strong with a 1% increase from the previous session because international spot gold prices had recovered. The trading session recorded a maximum price of ₹1,53,959 and a minimum price of ₹1,50,730.

MCX Gold Market Snapshot

  • Current LTP: ₹1,52,899
  • Intraday High: ₹1,53,959
  • Intraday Low: ₹1,50,730
  • Previous Close: ₹1,54,760
  • Market Trend: Opened strong, up 1% from previous session
  • Reason: Follows recovery in international spot gold prices

Silver Futures Trumbles on MCX: As of Wednesday, February 18, 2026, March silver futures on the MCX are trading at around ₹2,37,164 per kg. The market opened higher at ₹2,32,929 per kg, gaining over 1.8% from the previous close of ₹2,28,783. The session recorded a high of ₹2,38,564 and a low of ₹2,32,121.

MCX Silver Market Snapshot

  • Current Price (LTP): ₹2,37,164 per kg
  • Today’s High: ₹2,38,564 per kg
  • Today’s Low: ₹2,32,121 per kg
  • Open Price: ₹2,32,929 per kg
  • Previous Close: ₹2,28,783 per kg

18K, 22K, 24K Gold Rate in Major Cities 

City 24K (Per Gram) 22K (Per Gram) 18K (Per Gram)
Chennai ₹15,524 ₹14,230 ₹12,180
Delhi ₹15,435 ₹14,150 ₹11,580
Mumbai ₹15,420 ₹14,135 ₹11,565
Kolkata ₹15,420 ₹14,135 ₹11,565
Bangalore ₹15,420 ₹14,135 ₹11,565
Hyderabad ₹15,420 ₹14,135 ₹11,565
Kerala ₹15,420 ₹14,135 ₹11,565
Pune ₹15,420 ₹14,135 ₹11,565

Silver Price In Major Cities 

City Silver Price (per 10g) Silver Price (per 1 kg)
Mumbai ₹2,550 ₹2,55,000
Delhi ₹2,550 ₹2,55,000
Kolkata ₹2,550 ₹2,55,000
Bangalore ₹2,550 ₹2,55,000
Pune ₹2,550 ₹2,55,000
Chennai ₹2,600 ₹2,60,000
Hyderabad ₹2,600 ₹2,60,000
Kerala ₹2,600 ₹2,60,000

Note: Prices indicated are for 999 purity silver and may exclude GST and making charges.

Gold Prices Around the World in INR: Where Is Buying Most Affordable?

Gold Prices in International Markets

Country/Region Local Currency 24K (Local) 24K (INR)
Dubai, UAE AED (Dirham) 587.25 ₹14,500
United States USD (Dollar) 160.50 ₹14,553
Canada CAD (Dollar) 219.50 ₹14,580
Ireland EUR (Euro) 134.40 ₹14,430
Pakistan PKR (Rupee) 44,904.10 ₹14,564
Bangladesh BDT (Taka) 19,469.80 ₹14,443

(With Inputs from good returns and mcx)

First published on: Feb 18, 2026 11:25 AM IST
Tags: 18k gold rate22k gold rate24k gold rategold price todayIndia gold ratesinternational gold pricemcx goldmcx silverprecious metals investment

QUICK LINKS