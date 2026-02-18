Are You Buying Gold and Silver Ahead of Wedding Season? Check MCX, City Rates, and Global Market Trends on 18 February

Gold and Silver Price Today: Let’s See If Gold And Silver Is Still Affordable?
Gold and Silver Price On Mcx Amid India–US Trade Deal
Gold Prices hold on MCX: As of Wednesday, February 18, 2026, April gold futures on the MCX are trading between ₹1,52,880 and ₹1,53,303 per 10 grams. The market opened strong with a 1% increase from the previous session because international spot gold prices had recovered. The trading session recorded a maximum price of ₹1,53,959 and a minimum price of ₹1,50,730.
Silver Futures Trumbles on MCX: As of Wednesday, February 18, 2026, March silver futures on the MCX are trading at around ₹2,37,164 per kg. The market opened higher at ₹2,32,929 per kg, gaining over 1.8% from the previous close of ₹2,28,783. The session recorded a high of ₹2,38,564 and a low of ₹2,32,121.
MCX Silver Market Snapshot
- Current Price (LTP): ₹2,37,164 per kg
- Today’s High: ₹2,38,564 per kg
- Today’s Low: ₹2,32,121 per kg
- Open Price: ₹2,32,929 per kg
- Previous Close: ₹2,28,783 per kg
18K, 22K, 24K Gold Rate in Major Cities
|City
|24K (Per Gram)
|22K (Per Gram)
|18K (Per Gram)
|Chennai
|₹15,524
|₹14,230
|₹12,180
|Delhi
|₹15,435
|₹14,150
|₹11,580
|Mumbai
|₹15,420
|₹14,135
|₹11,565
|Kolkata
|₹15,420
|₹14,135
|₹11,565
|Bangalore
|₹15,420
|₹14,135
|₹11,565
|Hyderabad
|₹15,420
|₹14,135
|₹11,565
|Kerala
|₹15,420
|₹14,135
|₹11,565
|Pune
|₹15,420
|₹14,135
|₹11,565
Silver Price In Major Cities
Gold Prices Around the World in INR: Where Is Buying Most Affordable?
Gold Prices in International Markets
|Country/Region
|Local Currency
|24K (Local)
|24K (INR)
|Dubai, UAE
|AED (Dirham)
|587.25
|₹14,500
|United States
|USD (Dollar)
|160.50
|₹14,553
|Canada
|CAD (Dollar)
|219.50
|₹14,580
|Ireland
|EUR (Euro)
|134.40
|₹14,430
|Pakistan
|PKR (Rupee)
|44,904.10
|₹14,564
|Bangladesh
|BDT (Taka)
|19,469.80
|₹14,443
