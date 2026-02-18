Are You Buying Gold and Silver Ahead of Wedding Season? Check MCX, City Rates, and Global Market Trends on 18 February

Gold and Silver Price Today: Let’s See If Gold And Silver Is Still Affordable?

Gold and silver prices on the MCX showed a strong start on February 18, 2026, as gold futures traded around ₹1,52,899 per 10g and silver at ₹2,37,164 per kg. Markets responded to international price recoveries, offering investors insight into trends in precious metals across India and global exchanges.

Gold and Silver Price On Mcx Amid India–US Trade Deal

Gold Prices hold on MCX: As of Wednesday, February 18, 2026, April gold futures on the MCX are trading between ₹1,52,880 and ₹1,53,303 per 10 grams. The market opened strong with a 1% increase from the previous session because international spot gold prices had recovered. The trading session recorded a maximum price of ₹1,53,959 and a minimum price of ₹1,50,730.

MCX Gold Market Snapshot Current LTP: ₹1,52,899

₹1,52,899 Intraday High: ₹1,53,959

₹1,53,959 Intraday Low: ₹1,50,730

₹1,50,730 Previous Close: ₹1,54,760

₹1,54,760 Market Trend: Opened strong, up 1% from previous session

Opened strong, up 1% from previous session Reason: Follows recovery in international spot gold prices

Silver Futures Trumbles on MCX: As of Wednesday, February 18, 2026, March silver futures on the MCX are trading at around ₹2,37,164 per kg. The market opened higher at ₹2,32,929 per kg, gaining over 1.8% from the previous close of ₹2,28,783. The session recorded a high of ₹2,38,564 and a low of ₹2,32,121.

MCX Silver Market Snapshot

Current Price (LTP): ₹2,37,164 per kg

₹2,37,164 per kg Today’s High: ₹2,38,564 per kg

₹2,38,564 per kg Today’s Low: ₹2,32,121 per kg

₹2,32,121 per kg Open Price: ₹2,32,929 per kg

₹2,32,929 per kg Previous Close: ₹2,28,783 per kg

18K, 22K, 24K Gold Rate in Major Cities

City 24K (Per Gram) 22K (Per Gram) 18K (Per Gram) Chennai ₹15,524 ₹14,230 ₹12,180 Delhi ₹15,435 ₹14,150 ₹11,580 Mumbai ₹15,420 ₹14,135 ₹11,565 Kolkata ₹15,420 ₹14,135 ₹11,565 Bangalore ₹15,420 ₹14,135 ₹11,565 Hyderabad ₹15,420 ₹14,135 ₹11,565 Kerala ₹15,420 ₹14,135 ₹11,565 Pune ₹15,420 ₹14,135 ₹11,565

Silver Price In Major Cities

City Silver Price (per 10g) Silver Price (per 1 kg) Mumbai ₹2,550 ₹2,55,000 Delhi ₹2,550 ₹2,55,000 Kolkata ₹2,550 ₹2,55,000 Bangalore ₹2,550 ₹2,55,000 Pune ₹2,550 ₹2,55,000 Chennai ₹2,600 ₹2,60,000 Hyderabad ₹2,600 ₹2,60,000 Kerala ₹2,600 ₹2,60,000 Note: Prices indicated are for 999 purity silver and may exclude GST and making charges.

Gold Prices Around the World in INR: Where Is Buying Most Affordable?

Gold Prices in International Markets

Country/Region Local Currency 24K (Local) 24K (INR) Dubai, UAE AED (Dirham) 587.25 ₹14,500 United States USD (Dollar) 160.50 ₹14,553 Canada CAD (Dollar) 219.50 ₹14,580 Ireland EUR (Euro) 134.40 ₹14,430 Pakistan PKR (Rupee) 44,904.10 ₹14,564 Bangladesh BDT (Taka) 19,469.80 ₹14,443

(With Inputs from good returns and mcx)

