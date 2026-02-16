Gold Price vs Silver Price: Which Metal Is Under Greater Pressure Today? Check MCX Trends, City Rates and Global Comparison

Gold and Silver Price Today: Let’s See If Gold And Silver Is Still Affordable?
Current market conditions show increased volatility in gold and silver prices as traders assess the impact of the India–United States trade agreement along with shifting global market trends. MCX gold is attempting to hold key price levels after an initial dip, while silver futures are facing selling pressure due to weakness in international markets. Investors are closely monitoring price movements across both domestic and global markets.
Gold and Silver Price On Mcx Amid India–US Trade Deal
Gold Prices hold on MCX: As of February 16, 2026, MCX Gold futures are trading with notable volatility. The April contract is hovering around ₹1,56,200 per 10 grams after briefly slipping below ₹1.55 lakh earlier in the session before recovering. Price movements reflect cautious sentiment amid global uncertainty and currency fluctuations.
Silver Futures Trumbles on MCX:
Silver prices on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) are trading lower on February 16, 2026, tracking a sharp decline in international markets. The benchmark March 2026 futures contract has fallen nearly 3%, reflecting weak global cues and profit booking in commodities.
MCX Silver Market Snapshot
- Silver March 2026: ₹2,36,915 per kg (down ₹7,314; -3.00%)
- Silver Mini (SILVERM): ₹2,48,281 per kg (up ₹4,957; +2.04%)
18K, 22K, 24K Gold Rate in Major Cities
|City
|22K (per 10g)
|24K (per 10g)
|18K (per 10g)
|Chennai
|₹1,51,000
|₹1,64,730
|₹1,23,550
|Delhi
|₹1,49,550
|₹1,63,130
|₹1,22,360
|Mumbai
|₹1,49,400
|₹1,62,980
|₹1,22,240
|Kolkata
|₹1,49,400
|₹1,62,980
|₹1,22,240
|Bangalore
|₹1,49,400
|₹1,62,980
|₹1,22,240
|Hyderabad
|₹1,49,400
|₹1,62,980
|₹1,22,240
|Kerala
|₹1,49,400
|₹1,62,980
|₹1,22,240
|Pune
|₹1,49,400
|₹1,62,980
|₹1,22,240
Silver Price In Major Cities
Gold Prices Around the World in INR: Where Is Buying Most Affordable?
Gold Prices in International Markets
|Country/Region
|Local Currency
|24K Price (Local)
|Approx. INR (24K)
|Dubai, UAE
|AED
|6,075.00
|₹1,49,830
|United States
|USD
|1,655.00
|₹1,49,900
|Canada
|CAD
|2,230.00
|₹1,48,840
|Ireland (Europe)
|EUR
|1,373.30
|₹1,47,510
|Pakistan
|PKR
|4,50,110*
|₹1,45,820
|Bangladesh
|BDT
|1,58,200
|₹1,09,160
(With Inputs from good returns and mcx)
Also Read: Stock Market Today: Trader Cautious Amid Global Uncertainty; Sensex Slips, Nifty Below 25,400 After Last Week’s Sell-Off
Aishwarya is a journalism graduate with over three years of experience thriving in the buzzing corporate media world. She’s got a knack for decoding business news, tracking the twists and turns of the stock market, covering the masala of the entertainment world, and sometimes her stories come with just the right sprinkle of political commentary. She has worked with several organizations, interned at ZEE and gained professional skills at TV9 and News24, And now is learning and writing at NewsX, she’s no stranger to the newsroom hustle. Her storytelling style is fast-paced, creative, and perfectly tailored to connect with both the platform and its audience. Moto: Approaching every story from the reader’s point of view, backing up her insights with solid facts.
Always bold with her opinions, she also never misses the chance to weave in expert voices, keeping things balanced and insightful. In short, Aishwarya brings a fresh, sharp, and fact-driven voice to every story she touches.