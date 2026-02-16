LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
China news 22k gold rate today AI Impact Summit 2026 accident February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un rajkummar rao openai aliens Couple Friendly movie review Jaipur Mohsin Naqvi China news 22k gold rate today AI Impact Summit 2026 accident February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un rajkummar rao openai aliens Couple Friendly movie review Jaipur Mohsin Naqvi China news 22k gold rate today AI Impact Summit 2026 accident February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un rajkummar rao openai aliens Couple Friendly movie review Jaipur Mohsin Naqvi China news 22k gold rate today AI Impact Summit 2026 accident February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un rajkummar rao openai aliens Couple Friendly movie review Jaipur Mohsin Naqvi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
China news 22k gold rate today AI Impact Summit 2026 accident February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un rajkummar rao openai aliens Couple Friendly movie review Jaipur Mohsin Naqvi China news 22k gold rate today AI Impact Summit 2026 accident February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un rajkummar rao openai aliens Couple Friendly movie review Jaipur Mohsin Naqvi China news 22k gold rate today AI Impact Summit 2026 accident February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un rajkummar rao openai aliens Couple Friendly movie review Jaipur Mohsin Naqvi China news 22k gold rate today AI Impact Summit 2026 accident February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un rajkummar rao openai aliens Couple Friendly movie review Jaipur Mohsin Naqvi
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Gold Price vs Silver Price: Which Metal Is Under Greater Pressure Today? Check MCX Trends, City Rates and Global Comparison

Gold Price vs Silver Price: Which Metal Is Under Greater Pressure Today? Check MCX Trends, City Rates and Global Comparison

Gold And Silver Prices: Gold remains volatile but steady near key MCX levels, while silver faces selling pressure amid global weakness. Investors are tracking India–US trade developments and international trends for cues on precious metal prices.

Gold, Silver Prices in India
Gold, Silver Prices in India

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: February 16, 2026 10:13:13 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Gold Price vs Silver Price: Which Metal Is Under Greater Pressure Today? Check MCX Trends, City Rates and Global Comparison

Gold and Silver Price Today: Let’s See If Gold And Silver Is Still Affordable?

Current market conditions show increased volatility in gold and silver prices as traders assess the impact of the India–United States trade agreement along with shifting global market trends. MCX gold is attempting to hold key price levels after an initial dip, while silver futures are facing selling pressure due to weakness in international markets. Investors are closely monitoring price movements across both domestic and global markets.

Gold and Silver Price On Mcx Amid India–US Trade Deal

Gold Prices hold on MCX: As of February 16, 2026, MCX Gold futures are trading with notable volatility. The April contract is hovering around ₹1,56,200 per 10 grams after briefly slipping below ₹1.55 lakh earlier in the session before recovering. Price movements reflect cautious sentiment amid global uncertainty and currency fluctuations.

You Might Be Interested In

Physical Market Reference Rates

  • Gold (April 2026): ₹1,56,200 per 10 grams
  • Gold (February 2026): ₹1,57,890 per 10 grams
  • Gold Mini (March 2026): ₹1,52,294 per 10 grams
  • Gold Petal (February 2026): ₹15,788 per gram

Silver Futures Trumbles on MCX: 

Silver prices on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) are trading lower on February 16, 2026, tracking a sharp decline in international markets. The benchmark March 2026 futures contract has fallen nearly 3%, reflecting weak global cues and profit booking in commodities.

MCX Silver Market Snapshot

  • Silver March 2026: ₹2,36,915 per kg (down ₹7,314; -3.00%)
  • Silver Mini (SILVERM): ₹2,48,281 per kg (up ₹4,957; +2.04%)

18K, 22K, 24K Gold Rate in Major Cities 

City 22K (per 10g) 24K (per 10g) 18K (per 10g)
Chennai ₹1,51,000 ₹1,64,730 ₹1,23,550
Delhi ₹1,49,550 ₹1,63,130 ₹1,22,360
Mumbai ₹1,49,400 ₹1,62,980 ₹1,22,240
Kolkata ₹1,49,400 ₹1,62,980 ₹1,22,240
Bangalore ₹1,49,400 ₹1,62,980 ₹1,22,240
Hyderabad ₹1,49,400 ₹1,62,980 ₹1,22,240
Kerala ₹1,49,400 ₹1,62,980 ₹1,22,240
Pune ₹1,49,400 ₹1,62,980 ₹1,22,240

Silver Price In Major Cities 

City Silver Rate (Per 1 KG)
Mumbai ₹2,74,900
Delhi ₹2,74,900
Kolkata ₹2,74,900
Bangalore ₹2,74,900
Pune ₹2,74,900
Chennai ₹2,79,900
Hyderabad ₹2,79,900
Kerala ₹2,79,900

Note: Prices indicated are for 999 purity silver and may exclude GST and making charges.

Gold Prices Around the World in INR: Where Is Buying Most Affordable?

Gold Prices in International Markets

Country/Region Local Currency 24K Price (Local) Approx. INR (24K)
Dubai, UAE AED 6,075.00 ₹1,49,830
United States USD 1,655.00 ₹1,49,900
Canada CAD 2,230.00 ₹1,48,840
Ireland (Europe) EUR 1,373.30 ₹1,47,510
Pakistan PKR 4,50,110* ₹1,45,820
Bangladesh BDT 1,58,200 ₹1,09,160

(With Inputs from good returns and mcx)

Also Read: Stock Market Today: Trader Cautious Amid Global Uncertainty; Sensex Slips, Nifty Below 25,400 After Last Week’s Sell-Off

First published on: Feb 16, 2026 10:13 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: 22k gold rate today24K gold price Indiabullion market updategold price todaygold prices in major citiesGold rate February 2026home-hero-pos-11India-US trade deal impactinternational gold prices INRmcx gold rateMCX silver futuressilver price today,Silver rate per kg

RELATED News

Stock Market Today: Trader Cautious Amid Global Uncertainty; Sensex Slips, Nifty Below 25,400 After Last Week’s Sell-Off

Stocks To Watch Today: Ola Electric, KFin Tech, Inox Green, HUL, Fractal Analytics, AYE, Manappuram, Alkem Labs, Zydus Life, Jubilant Pharmova, Fortis Healthcare And Precision Wires In Spotlight

What Will Shape The Stock Market Today? Gift Nifty Signals Weak Open As Bulls Pause Amid Rising Volatility; Check Sensex And Nifty Outlook

Who Is Sridhar Vembu? Zoho Founder Doubles Down On East India Company Comparison For Big Tech, Says ‘Bigger Than …’

Exide Empowers Future Engineers

LATEST NEWS

Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift To Debut Soon With New Alloy Wheels, Updated Engine, And CNG—Check All Updates And Details

What Really Happened To Baelor Targaryen In Episode 5 Of A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms? Every Key Detail You Missed

China’s New Nuclear Plan Revealed, New Warhead Sites, Mystery Bunkers, Plutonium Sites Detected In Sichuan – Experts Raise Global Alarm Over Satellite Images

UP Gang Rape Case: Female Dancer From Azamgarh Allegedly Assaulted In Bhojpur, Three accused Arrested

Mrs Bhakti Gautam Chheda Honoured at CA Women Excellence Awards for Transforming Finance into Social Impact

Who Was Aalin Sherin? Kerala’s Youngest Organ Donor, Baby Honoured With State Funeral

Gold Price vs Silver Price: Which Metal Is Under Greater Pressure Today? Check MCX Trends, City Rates and Global Comparison

AI Summit 2026 Delhi: From Narendra Modi To Emmanuel Macron, Sundar Pichai And Sam Altman, Big Names Headline India’s Mega Artificial Intelligence Event

Who Was Dhrumil Patel? Mumbai Businessman Dies After 10-Day Battle Following Horror Crash With Minor Driver In Vidyavihar

Did Hania Aamir Marry Asim Azhar In Private Ceremony? Explosive Dance Video Fuels Secret Nikah Rumours

Gold Price vs Silver Price: Which Metal Is Under Greater Pressure Today? Check MCX Trends, City Rates and Global Comparison

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Gold Price vs Silver Price: Which Metal Is Under Greater Pressure Today? Check MCX Trends, City Rates and Global Comparison

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Gold Price vs Silver Price: Which Metal Is Under Greater Pressure Today? Check MCX Trends, City Rates and Global Comparison
Gold Price vs Silver Price: Which Metal Is Under Greater Pressure Today? Check MCX Trends, City Rates and Global Comparison
Gold Price vs Silver Price: Which Metal Is Under Greater Pressure Today? Check MCX Trends, City Rates and Global Comparison
Gold Price vs Silver Price: Which Metal Is Under Greater Pressure Today? Check MCX Trends, City Rates and Global Comparison

QUICK LINKS