Gold Price vs Silver Price: Which Metal Is Under Greater Pressure Today? Check MCX Trends, City Rates and Global Comparison

Current market conditions show increased volatility in gold and silver prices as traders assess the impact of the India–United States trade agreement along with shifting global market trends. MCX gold is attempting to hold key price levels after an initial dip, while silver futures are facing selling pressure due to weakness in international markets. Investors are closely monitoring price movements across both domestic and global markets.

Gold and Silver Price On Mcx Amid India–US Trade Deal

Gold Prices hold on MCX: As of February 16, 2026, MCX Gold futures are trading with notable volatility. The April contract is hovering around ₹1,56,200 per 10 grams after briefly slipping below ₹1.55 lakh earlier in the session before recovering. Price movements reflect cautious sentiment amid global uncertainty and currency fluctuations.

Physical Market Reference Rates Gold (April 2026): ₹1,56,200 per 10 grams

Gold (February 2026): ₹1,57,890 per 10 grams

Gold Mini (March 2026): ₹1,52,294 per 10 grams

Gold Petal (February 2026): ₹15,788 per gram

Silver Futures Trumbles on MCX:

Silver prices on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) are trading lower on February 16, 2026, tracking a sharp decline in international markets. The benchmark March 2026 futures contract has fallen nearly 3%, reflecting weak global cues and profit booking in commodities.

MCX Silver Market Snapshot

Silver March 2026: ₹2,36,915 per kg (down ₹7,314; -3.00%)

Silver Mini (SILVERM): ₹2,48,281 per kg (up ₹4,957; +2.04%)

18K, 22K, 24K Gold Rate in Major Cities

City 22K (per 10g) 24K (per 10g) 18K (per 10g) Chennai ₹1,51,000 ₹1,64,730 ₹1,23,550 Delhi ₹1,49,550 ₹1,63,130 ₹1,22,360 Mumbai ₹1,49,400 ₹1,62,980 ₹1,22,240 Kolkata ₹1,49,400 ₹1,62,980 ₹1,22,240 Bangalore ₹1,49,400 ₹1,62,980 ₹1,22,240 Hyderabad ₹1,49,400 ₹1,62,980 ₹1,22,240 Kerala ₹1,49,400 ₹1,62,980 ₹1,22,240 Pune ₹1,49,400 ₹1,62,980 ₹1,22,240

Silver Price In Major Cities

City Silver Rate (Per 1 KG) Mumbai ₹2,74,900 Delhi ₹2,74,900 Kolkata ₹2,74,900 Bangalore ₹2,74,900 Pune ₹2,74,900 Chennai ₹2,79,900 Hyderabad ₹2,79,900 Kerala ₹2,79,900 Note: Prices indicated are for 999 purity silver and may exclude GST and making charges.

Gold Prices Around the World in INR: Where Is Buying Most Affordable?

Gold Prices in International Markets

Country/Region Local Currency 24K Price (Local) Approx. INR (24K) Dubai, UAE AED 6,075.00 ₹1,49,830 United States USD 1,655.00 ₹1,49,900 Canada CAD 2,230.00 ₹1,48,840 Ireland (Europe) EUR 1,373.30 ₹1,47,510 Pakistan PKR 4,50,110* ₹1,45,820 Bangladesh BDT 1,58,200 ₹1,09,160

