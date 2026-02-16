Stock Market Today: Trader Cautious Amid Global Uncertainty; Sensex Slips, Nifty Below 25,400 After Last Week’s Sell-Off

Today, Dalal Street is showing mixed trends. After experiencing a sharp sell-off last week, the markets are now attempting to stabilize, while investors remain cautious due to global uncertainties and sector-specific challenges. Traders are closely watching benchmark indices to determine whether the current conditions signal the beginning of a recovery or merely a temporary pause before further volatility.

Stock Market Today : Market Snapshot (12 February, 2026)

Pre-Opening Market

Stock Market Opening Bell Sensex : Down 72.58 points (-0.09%) at 82,554.18

: Down 72.58 points (-0.09%) at 82,554.18 Nifty 50 : Down 21.20 points (-0.08%) at 25,449.90 (below 25,400 mark)

: Down 21.20 points (-0.08%) at 25,449.90 (below 25,400 mark) Market Breadth : 1,049 shares advanced, 1,568 declined, 200 unchanged

: 1,049 shares advanced, 1,568 declined, 200 unchanged Trend: Weak start amid mixed global cues Indian markets opened lower amid mixed global signals, with Nifty slipping below 25,400. Broader market breadth remained negative as declining stocks outpaced advancing shares in early trade.

Stocks To Watch Today

Fortis Healthcare – Q3 profit down 21.9%; revenue up 17.5%.

– Q3 profit down 21.9%; revenue up 17.5%. Torrent Pharmaceuticals – Q3 profit rises 26%; revenue up 17.6%; interim dividend announced.

– Q3 profit rises 26%; revenue up 17.6%; interim dividend announced. Alkem Laboratories – USFDA inspection completed; six procedural observations issued.

– USFDA inspection completed; six procedural observations issued. Zydus Lifesciences – USFDA approval for Ammonium Lactate Cream.

– USFDA approval for Ammonium Lactate Cream. GMR Airports – Q3 profit down 13.9%; revenue jumps 50%.

– Q3 profit down 13.9%; revenue jumps 50%. IndiGo – Plans to hire 1,000+ pilots.

Stock Market On Friday

Dalal Street had a rough Friday – and the bears clearly showed up in full force.

Benchmark indices extended losses for a second straight session on February 13, with IT stocks taking the biggest hit as AI worries spooked investors. The Nifty IT index crashed 9% this week – its sharpest weekly fall since April 2025.

The Sensex tumbled 1,048 points to 82,626, while the Nifty slipped below 25,500 to end at 25,471. Midcaps and smallcaps weren’t spared either, each dropping nearly 2%.

Energy, metals and realty dragged the market down, while a handful of financial and pharma stocks tried – but failed – to cushion the blow.

Is this just a tech tantrum or the start of a deeper correction? Keep your watchlist ready.