Stock Market Today: Trader Cautious Amid Global Uncertainty; Sensex Slips, Nifty Below 25,400 After Last Week's Sell-Off

Stock Market Today: Trader Cautious Amid Global Uncertainty; Sensex Slips, Nifty Below 25,400 After Last Week’s Sell-Off

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street opened under pressure after last week’s sharp sell-off, with benchmark indices trading cautiously amid weak global cues. Investors are tracking earnings, sectoral trends, and volatility signals for direction.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: February 16, 2026 09:26:59 IST

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Under Pressure !

Today, Dalal Street is showing mixed trends. After experiencing a sharp sell-off last week, the markets are now attempting to stabilize, while investors remain cautious due to global uncertainties and sector-specific challenges. Traders are closely watching benchmark indices to determine whether the current conditions signal the beginning of a recovery or merely a temporary pause before further volatility.

Stock Market Today : Market Snapshot (12 February, 2026)

Pre-Opening Market 

    • Sensex: Down 51.24 points (-0.06%) at 82,575.52
    • Nifty 50: Up 13.50 points (+0.05%) at 25,484.60
    • Trend: Flat to marginally mixed start
    • Sentiment: Cautious ahead of broader market cues

    Benchmark indices traded flat in the pre-opening session, with Sensex marginally lower and Nifty slightly higher, indicating a cautious start as investors await stronger domestic and global market triggers.

    Stock Market Opening Bell

    • Sensex: Down 72.58 points (-0.09%) at 82,554.18
    • Nifty 50: Down 21.20 points (-0.08%) at 25,449.90 (below 25,400 mark)
    • Market Breadth: 1,049 shares advanced, 1,568 declined, 200 unchanged
    • Trend: Weak start amid mixed global cues

    Indian markets opened lower amid mixed global signals, with Nifty slipping below 25,400. Broader market breadth remained negative as declining stocks outpaced advancing shares in early trade.

    Stocks To Watch Today

    • Fortis Healthcare – Q3 profit down 21.9%; revenue up 17.5%.
    • Torrent Pharmaceuticals – Q3 profit rises 26%; revenue up 17.6%; interim dividend announced.
    • Alkem Laboratories – USFDA inspection completed; six procedural observations issued.
    • Zydus Lifesciences – USFDA approval for Ammonium Lactate Cream.
    • GMR Airports – Q3 profit down 13.9%; revenue jumps 50%.
    • IndiGo – Plans to hire 1,000+ pilots.

    Stock Market On Friday

    Dalal Street had a rough Friday – and the bears clearly showed up in full force.

    Benchmark indices extended losses for a second straight session on February 13, with IT stocks taking the biggest hit as AI worries spooked investors. The Nifty IT index crashed 9% this week – its sharpest weekly fall since April 2025.

    The Sensex tumbled 1,048 points to 82,626, while the Nifty slipped below 25,500 to end at 25,471. Midcaps and smallcaps weren’t spared either, each dropping nearly 2%.

    Energy, metals and realty dragged the market down, while a handful of financial and pharma stocks tried – but failed – to cushion the blow.

    Is this just a tech tantrum or the start of a deeper correction? Keep your watchlist ready.

    QUICK LINKS